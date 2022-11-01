Ferrexpo : Operations Update

1 November 2022

Ferrexpo plc

("Ferrexpo" or the "Company" or the "Group")

Operations Update

Ferrexpo plc (LSE: FXPO), an exporter of high grade iron ore pellets to the global steel industry, announces that following the Group's press release on 11 October 2022, announcing a temporary suspension of production as a result of Russian missile strikes on state- owned electrical infrastructure, repair work has now sufficiently progressed to allow for the partial resumption of production activities at its operations in central Ukraine.

The supply of power to the Group's operations, however, remains variable and limited, which has an impact on the cost effectiveness of production. As a result, the Group is currently focused on drawing down on its stockpiles of finished iron ore products to maintain supplies to its customers, and the ability to utilise such stockpiles has ensured a consistent supply to customers since the events referenced above. The Group can confirm that it has sufficient stockpiles to meet customer demand.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. The person responsible for making this notification is Mark Gregory, Company Secretary.

