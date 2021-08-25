Log in
    FXPO   GB00B1XH2C03

FERREXPO PLC

(FXPO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/24 11:35:25 am
379 GBX   +3.05%
02:14aFERREXPO : Publication of Notice of General Meeting 2021
PU
08/12FERREXPO PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/04Ferrexpo plc Announces an Interim Dividend, Payable on August 26, 2021
CI
Ferrexpo : Publication of Notice of General Meeting 2021

08/25/2021 | 02:14am EDT
Ferrexpo announces that it has today published a Notice of General Meeting, which is scheduled to be held on 17 September 2021.

As outlined in the Company's Annual General Meeting ('AGM') Statement published on 27 May 2021, the purpose of the General Meeting is to seek the re-election of Vitalii Lisovenko to the Board of Directors.

The Notice of General Meeting 2021 is available to view on our website at www.ferrexpo.com and has been posted to shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1R, a copy of the Notice of General Meeting 2021 will be uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Ferrexpo encourages all shareholders to appoint the Chair of the General Meeting as their proxy as early as possible in order to vote on the matter being considered at the meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Ferrexpo:
Rob Simmons
r.simmons@ferrexpo.ch
+44 207 389 8305

Tavistock:
Jos Simson
+44 207 920 3150
Gareth Tredway
+44 7785 974 264
ferrexpo@tavistock.co.uk

Notes to Editors:

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine. It has been mining, processing and selling high quality iron ore pellets to the global steel industry for over 40 years. In 2020, the Group produced 11.2 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, a 7% increase on the prior year. The Company is ranked as the world's 3rd largest exporter of pellets to the global steel industry with a market share of approximately 9%. Ferrexpo has a diversified customer base supplying steel mills in Austria, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, China, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Vietnam and America. Ferrexpo has a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker FXPO. For further information, please visit www.ferrexpo.com.

Disclaimer

Ferrexpo plc published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 06:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 512 M - -
Net income 2021 1 262 M - -
Net cash 2021 394 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,43x
Yield 2021 19,8%
Capitalization 3 057 M 3 057 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart FERREXPO PLC
Duration : Period :
Ferrexpo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERREXPO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 5,20 $
Average target price 5,98 $
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James North Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Mykola Anatoliyovych Kladiyev Group Chief Financial Officer
Raffaele Giuseppe Genovese Non-Executive Chairman
Vitaliy Vasylovych Lisovenko Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Graeme Dacomb Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERREXPO PLC34.11%3 057
VALE S.A.14.02%89 771
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-15.66%43 196
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED2.59%13 271
NMDC LIMITED35.23%5 812
CAP S.A.20.81%2 251