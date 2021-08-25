Ferrexpo : Publication of Notice of General Meeting 2021

Ferrexpo announces that it has today published a Notice of General Meeting, which is scheduled to be held on 17 September 2021.

As outlined in the Company's Annual General Meeting ('AGM') Statement published on 27 May 2021, the purpose of the General Meeting is to seek the re-election of Vitalii Lisovenko to the Board of Directors.

The Notice of General Meeting 2021 is available to view on our website at www.ferrexpo.com and has been posted to shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1R, a copy of the Notice of General Meeting 2021 will be uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Ferrexpo encourages all shareholders to appoint the Chair of the General Meeting as their proxy as early as possible in order to vote on the matter being considered at the meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Ferrexpo:

Rob Simmons

r.simmons@ferrexpo.ch

+44 207 389 8305

Tavistock:

Jos Simson

+44 207 920 3150

Gareth Tredway

+44 7785 974 264

ferrexpo@tavistock.co.uk

Notes to Editors:

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine. It has been mining, processing and selling high quality iron ore pellets to the global steel industry for over 40 years. In 2020, the Group produced 11.2 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, a 7% increase on the prior year. The Company is ranked as the world's 3rd largest exporter of pellets to the global steel industry with a market share of approximately 9%. Ferrexpo has a diversified customer base supplying steel mills in Austria, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, China, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Vietnam and America. Ferrexpo has a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker FXPO. For further information, please visit www.ferrexpo.com.