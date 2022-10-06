Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Ferrexpo plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FXPO   GB00B1XH2C03

FERREXPO PLC

(FXPO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-05 am EDT
131.90 GBX   -0.68%
02:38aFerrexpo's Fiscal Q3 Pellet, Concentrate Output Plummets 66% Amid Ukraine War
MT
02:12aFerrexpo's third-quarter output slumps on logistics woes
RE
09/28Fitch Affirms Interpipe at 'CCC-'
AQ
Ferrexpo's third-quarter output slumps on logistics woes

10/06/2022 | 02:12am EDT
(Reuters) - Ferrexpo Plc said on Thursday its production of iron ore pellets slumped in the third quarter, as logistical constraints due to a Russian blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports kept the group's business under pressure.

The Ukraine-focussed miner said its iron ore pellet production declined 68% year-on-year to 0.8 million tonnes in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 537 M - -
Net income 2022 245 M - -
Net cash 2022 264 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,74x
Yield 2022 16,1%
Capitalization 872 M 872 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart FERREXPO PLC
Duration : Period :
Ferrexpo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERREXPO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,48 $
Average target price 2,31 $
Spread / Average Target 55,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James North Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Mykola Anatoliyovych Kladiyev Group Chief Financial Officer
Raffaele Giuseppe Genovese Non-Executive Chairman
Vitaliy Vasylovych Lisovenko Independent Non-Executive Director
Graeme Dacomb Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERREXPO PLC-55.95%872
VALE S.A.-5.08%67 602
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-10.41%34 991
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-11.19%7 345
NMDC LIMITED-2.85%4 651
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.-45.25%3 873