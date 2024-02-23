Ferrexpo PLC - Baar, Switzerland-based iron ore pellet producer with operations in Ukraine - Issues letter on the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Says it remains steadfast in its commitment to protect its workforce and communities. Notes 641 of its employees are serving in the armed forces. Says it has "shown that we are a strong business capable of withstanding exceptional challenges. We have learned to be flexible and to adapt to the changing dynamics of war." Adds that 2024 has started well, with improvements in production, demand and access to customers in traditional markets, and that it is "on a strong footing" going forward.
Current stock price: 74.10 pence
12-month change: down 50%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
