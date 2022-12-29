Ferrexpo says owner Zhevago to step down from board

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Iron pellet producer Ferrexpo Plc
said on Thursday its controlling shareholder,
Kostyantyn Zhevago, will leave the board with immediate effect,
following the billionaire's detention by French authorities.
Zhevago, who holds 50.3% of Ferrexpo's shares, was arrested
and detained in France on Tuesday at Ukraine's request on
suspicion of embezzlement and money-laundering linked to the
disappearance of $113 million from the now bankrupt lender
Finance & Credit Bank.
