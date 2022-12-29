Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Ferrexpo plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FXPO   GB00B1XH2C03

FERREXPO PLC

(FXPO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-29 am EST
159.50 GBX   -3.04%
12:56pFTSE 100 Closes Up 0.2% on Quiet Day as 2023 Approaches
DJ
12:26pFerrexpo owner Zhevago to step down from board after arrest
RE
12:20pFerrexpo majority owner to step down from board after arrest
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ferrexpo says owner Zhevago to step down from board

12/29/2022 | 12:09pm EST
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Iron pellet producer Ferrexpo Plc said on Thursday its controlling shareholder, Kostyantyn Zhevago, will leave the board with immediate effect, following the billionaire's detention by French authorities.

Zhevago, who holds 50.3% of Ferrexpo's shares, was arrested and detained in France on Tuesday at Ukraine's request on suspicion of embezzlement and money-laundering linked to the disappearance of $113 million from the now bankrupt lender Finance & Credit Bank. (Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 321 M - -
Net income 2022 62,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 168 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,7x
Yield 2022 9,33%
Capitalization 1 163 M 1 167 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart FERREXPO PLC
Duration : Period :
Ferrexpo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERREXPO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,98 $
Average target price 1,97 $
Spread / Average Target -0,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James North Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Mykola Anatoliyovych Kladiyev Group Chief Financial Officer
Raffaele Giuseppe Genovese Non-Executive Chairman
Vitaliy Vasylovych Lisovenko Independent Non-Executive Director
Graeme Dacomb Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERREXPO PLC-45.06%1 163
VALE S.A.14.42%76 717
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED8.43%43 236
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED7.44%9 269
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.-39.02%4 279
NMDC LIMITED-10.31%4 236