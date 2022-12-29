Ferrexpo says owner's detention in France unrelated to firm

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Iron pellet producer Ferrexpo
said on Thursday the detention of its controlling
shareholder, billionaire Kostyantyn Zhevago, by French
authorities was unrelated to matters at the company.
London-listed Ferrexpo's statement comes after Zhevago, who
holds 50.3% of the company's shares, was arrested and detained
in France on Tuesday at Ukraine's request on suspicion of
embezzlement and money-laundering linked to the disappearance of
$113 million from the now bankrupt lender Finance & Credit Bank.
"The Board of Directors of Ferrexpo is seeking to clarify
the situation and will update the market as appropriate," the
company said in a statement.
