    FXPO   GB00B1XH2C03

FERREXPO PLC

(FXPO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:24 2022-12-29 am EST
165.30 GBX   +0.49%
03:17aLondon Stocks Seen Tracking Asian Markets Lower
DJ
02:32aGrowing concern about China as Covid cases surge
AN
02:21aFerrexpo says owner's detention in France unrelated to firm
RE
Ferrexpo says owner's detention in France unrelated to firm

12/29/2022 | 02:21am EST
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Iron pellet producer Ferrexpo said on Thursday the detention of its controlling shareholder, billionaire Kostyantyn Zhevago, by French authorities was unrelated to matters at the company.

London-listed Ferrexpo's statement comes after Zhevago, who holds 50.3% of the company's shares, was arrested and detained in France on Tuesday at Ukraine's request on suspicion of embezzlement and money-laundering linked to the disappearance of $113 million from the now bankrupt lender Finance & Credit Bank.

"The Board of Directors of Ferrexpo is seeking to clarify the situation and will update the market as appropriate," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on FERREXPO PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 321 M - -
Net income 2022 62,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 168 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,7x
Yield 2022 9,33%
Capitalization 1 163 M 1 163 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 47,1%
Technical analysis trends FERREXPO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,98 $
Average target price 1,97 $
Spread / Average Target -0,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James North Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Mykola Anatoliyovych Kladiyev Group Chief Financial Officer
Raffaele Giuseppe Genovese Non-Executive Chairman
Vitaliy Vasylovych Lisovenko Independent Non-Executive Director
Graeme Dacomb Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERREXPO PLC-45.06%1 163
VALE S.A.14.85%76 684
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED7.08%42 650
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED7.44%9 008
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.-39.47%4 236
NMDC LIMITED-10.34%4 224