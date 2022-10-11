Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Ferrexpo plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FXPO   GB00B1XH2C03

FERREXPO PLC

(FXPO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:36 2022-10-11 am EDT
113.90 GBX   -10.31%
UK stocks extend losses, BoE measures eyed to stem bond rout
RE
UK stocks extend losses, BoE moves to stem bond selloff
RE
Ferrexpo Suspends Production in Ukraine Following Russian Missile Attacks
MT
The BoE announces new measures to save the bond market

10/11/2022 | 05:06am EDT
The yield on UK gilts continued to rise yesterday, with the 10-year up 23.6bps to 4.46% and the 30-year adding 29bps to 4.67%. This is despite the BoEs announcement that it would double its maximum daily bond purchases from £5bn to £10bn.

The FTSE 100 was down 1.2% this morning, due to ongoing fears about the UK’s bond market, recession and lower liquidity due central banks aggressive rate hikes.

The Bank of England announced another step today to bring stability to British bond markets. It said it was extending its purchases of British debt to "index-linked bonds", due to a persisting "dysfunction", which was triggered by the presentation of a vast package of budgetary measures by Liz Truss' government.

Among stocks, miner Ferrexpo fell 8.1% after it had to suspend production temporarily following Russian missile attacks in Ukraine that damaged state-owned electrical infrastructure.

 

Things to read today:

Two Fed Officials Make Case for Caution With Future Interest Rate Raises (WSJ)

This may be the calm before the storm… (Daily Telegraph)

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 491 M - -
Net income 2022 189 M - -
Net cash 2022 264 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,37x
Yield 2022 16,7%
Capitalization 824 M 824 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart FERREXPO PLC
Duration : Period :
Ferrexpo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERREXPO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,40 $
Average target price 2,17 $
Spread / Average Target 55,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James North Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Mykola Anatoliyovych Kladiyev Group Chief Financial Officer
Raffaele Giuseppe Genovese Non-Executive Chairman
Vitaliy Vasylovych Lisovenko Independent Non-Executive Director
Graeme Dacomb Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERREXPO PLC-57.58%824
VALE S.A.-3.14%65 279
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-9.89%34 070
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-14.81%6 936
NMDC LIMITED2.06%4 840
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.-44.96%3 879