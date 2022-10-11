The BoE announces new measures to save the bond market

The FTSE 100 was down 1.2% this morning, due to ongoing fears about the UK’s bond market, recession and lower liquidity due central banks aggressive rate hikes.

The Bank of England announced another step today to bring stability to British bond markets. It said it was extending its purchases of British debt to "index-linked bonds", due to a persisting "dysfunction", which was triggered by the presentation of a vast package of budgetary measures by Liz Truss' government.

Among stocks, miner Ferrexpo fell 8.1% after it had to suspend production temporarily following Russian missile attacks in Ukraine that damaged state-owned electrical infrastructure.

