  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Ferrexpo plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FXPO   GB00B1XH2C03

FERREXPO PLC

(FXPO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:54:22 2023-02-07 am EST
148.90 GBX   -2.36%
03:38aUkraine court freezes one of Ferrexpo's accounts amid investigation
AN
03:01aFTSE 100 to Edge Higher Despite Mixed Asia Trading, Weaker U.S. Close
DJ
02:59aFerrexpo Subsidiary's Bank Accounts Frozen on Ukrainian Court Orders
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ukraine court freezes one of Ferrexpo's accounts amid investigation

02/07/2023 | 03:38am EST
(Alliance News) - Ferrexpo PLC on Tuesday said Ukrainian courts have granted an order to freeze one of its subsidiary's bank accounts amid accusations of a "potential underpayment."

Ferrexpo is a Swiss-headquartered iron ore pellet producer with operations in central Ukraine. Its shares were down 2.3% to 149.00 pence each in London early Tuesday.

Ferrexpo said that it has notification in Ukraine of a court order issued at the request of the prosecutor in Ukraine to freeze the bank accounts belonging to one of its subsidiaries in Ukraine. The subsidiary is Ferrexpo Poltava Mining.

The company explained that this is due to an ongoing investigation in Ukraine that relates to the "potential underpayment" of iron ore royalty payments during the years 2018 to 2021.

Ferrexpo denies all accusations made as part of the investigation. The company said that it has consistently operated in accordance with the legal and fiscal frameworks of Ukraine, and it is therefore seeking to resolve matters through the Ukrainian legal system and will appeal the decision.

"The group has consistently followed the established legal due process for such disputes, and the group has fully cooperated with local authorities throughout this process to date," Ferrexpo said.

"Furthermore, the group notes that the nature of the investigation is similar to two separate investigations previously faced by other major international metals and mining companies operating within Ukraine."

By Sophie Rose; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 386 M - -
Net income 2022 71,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 126 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,23x
Yield 2022 9,41%
Capitalization 1 078 M 1 078 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart FERREXPO PLC
Duration : Period :
Ferrexpo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERREXPO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,83 $
Average target price 2,07 $
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James North Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Mykola Anatoliyovych Kladiyev Group Chief Financial Officer
Raffaele Giuseppe Genovese Non-Executive Chairman
Vitaliy Vasylovych Lisovenko Independent Non-Executive Director
Graeme Dacomb Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERREXPO PLC-2.99%1 078
VALE S.A.-1.51%76 831
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED7.07%46 427
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED4.43%9 340
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.20.10%5 186
NMDC LIMITED-3.25%4 216