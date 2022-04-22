Ukraine miner Ferrexpo delays dividend, pauses some projects

April 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine-focussed miner Ferrexpo Plc said on Friday it was delaying a decision on paying an interim dividend and pausing projects that are not expected to deliver near-term growth in the wake of Russia's invasion of the country.

The London-listed group, with all its operations in Ukraine but away from the main conflict zones, makes iron ore pellets used in the steel industry. But the crisis, which began on Feb. 24 has created many operational and logistical challenges. (Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)