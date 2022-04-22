Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Ferrexpo plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FXPO   GB00B1XH2C03

FERREXPO PLC

(FXPO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/22 03:12:01 am EDT
176.50 GBX   +0.91%
03:01aFerrexpo's FY21 Profit Jumps on Revenue Growth
MT
02:50aUkraine miner Ferrexpo delays dividend, pauses some projects
RE
04/21Ferrexpo's Further Boosts Humanitarian Fund to Support Ukraine Crisis
MT
Ukraine miner Ferrexpo delays dividend, pauses some projects

04/22/2022 | 02:50am EDT
April 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine-focussed miner Ferrexpo Plc said on Friday it was delaying a decision on paying an interim dividend and pausing projects that are not expected to deliver near-term growth in the wake of Russia's invasion of the country.

The London-listed group, with all its operations in Ukraine but away from the main conflict zones, makes iron ore pellets used in the steel industry. But the crisis, which began on Feb. 24 has created many operational and logistical challenges. (Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
All news about FERREXPO PLC
03:01aFerrexpo's FY21 Profit Jumps on Revenue Growth
MT
02:50aUkraine miner Ferrexpo delays dividend, pauses some projects
RE
04/21Ferrexpo's Further Boosts Humanitarian Fund to Support Ukraine Crisis
MT
04/12Correction to Ukraine's Steel Industry Shows Signs of Life Article
DJ
04/12Ukraine's Steel Industry Shows Signs of Life Amid Conflict
DJ
04/08FTSE 100 Closes Higher Led by Mining, Energy Stocks
DJ
04/08London Shares Rise Led by Oil, Financial Stocks
DJ
04/08FTSE Rises, Pound to Fall if BOE Rate Rises Undershoot Expectations
DJ
04/08Commodity stocks drive FTSE 100 to fifth straight week of gains
RE
04/08Late U.S. Rebound to Lift London Stocks
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on FERREXPO PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 428 M - -
Net income 2021 1 027 M - -
Net cash 2021 163 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,31x
Yield 2021 33,2%
Capitalization 1 342 M 1 342 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart FERREXPO PLC
Duration : Period :
Ferrexpo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERREXPO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2,28 $
Average target price 4,24 $
Spread / Average Target 85,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James North Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Mykola Anatoliyovych Kladiyev Group Chief Financial Officer
Raffaele Giuseppe Genovese Non-Executive Chairman
Vitaliy Vasylovych Lisovenko Independent Non-Executive Director
Graeme Dacomb Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERREXPO PLC-41.58%1 342
VALE S.A.12.47%87 727
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED12.86%49 712
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED25.75%14 086
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.-17.36%6 622
NMDC LIMITED27.02%6 530