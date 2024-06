Ferreycorp SAA, formerly Ferreyros SAA, is a Peru-based company engaged in the import, distribution, sale, leasing and maintenance of construction, mining, agricultural and transport equipment and vehicles, such as tractors, trucks and excavators under the Caterpillar, Paus, Terex, Metso, Landini, Civemasa, Spra-Coupe, Massey Ferguson and Challenger brands, among others. In addition, through its subsidiaries Orvisa SA and Unimaq SA, the Company provides light machinery and small equipment rental and workshop services. As of December 31, 2011, the Company owned such subsidiaries as Inti Inversiones Interamericanas Corp, Fiansa SA, Cresko SA, Inmobiliaria CDR SAC, Motorindustria SA, Mega Representaciones SA and Fragoline SA, among others. On June 1, 2014, the Company acquired 100% stake in Equipos y Servicios Trex SA.