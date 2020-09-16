Ferro : 2020 RBC Capital Markets Industrials Conference Presentation 0 09/16/2020 | 12:35pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Ferro Overview 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference September 15, 2020 Regulatory Statements Certain statements in this presentation may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements are subject to a variety of uncertainties, unknown risks, and other factors concerning the Company's operations and business environment. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements and that could adversely affect the Company's future financial performance include the following: Ferro's ability to successfully complete the sale of its Tile Coatings Systems Business, including obtaining the requisite regulatory approvals; demand in the industries into which Ferro sells its products may be unpredictable, cyclical, or heavily influenced by consumer spending; the effectiveness of the Company's efforts to improve operating margins through sales growth, price increases, productivity gains, and improved purchasing techniques; currency conversion rates and economic, social, political, and regulatory conditions in the U.S. and around the world; the availability of reliable sources of energy and raw materials at a reasonable cost; challenges associated with a multi-national company such as Ferro competing lawfully with local competitors in certain regions of the world; Ferro's ability to successfully implement and/or administer its optimization initiatives, including its investment and restructuring programs, and to produce the desired results; Ferro's ability to successfully introduce new products and services or enter into new growth markets; Ferro's ability to identify suitable acquisition candidates, complete acquisitions, effectively integrate the acquired businesses and achieve the expected synergies, as well as the acquisitions being accretive and Ferro achieving the expected returns on invested capital; the impact of damage to, or the interruption, failure or compromise of the Company's information systems due to events including but not limited to aging information systems infrastructure, computer viruses and cyber security breaches; the implementation and operations of business information systems and processes; increasingly aggressive domestic and foreign governmental regulation of hazardous and other materials and regulations affecting health, safety and the environment; our ability to address safety, human health, social, product liability and environmental risks associated with our current and historical products, product life cycles and production processes; competitive factors, including intense price competition; increased, and possibly inconsistent, domestic and foreign regulations of privacy and data security; changes in U.S. and other governments' trade policies; restrictive covenants in the Company's credit facilities could affect its strategic initiatives and liquidity; Ferro's ability to access capital markets, borrowings or financial transactions; sale of products and materials into highly regulated industries; limited or no redundancy for certain of the Company's manufacturing facilities and possible interruption of operations at those facilities; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to lawsuits, governmental investigations and proceedings relating to current and historical operations and products; Ferro's ability to protect its intellectual property, including trade secrets, or to successfully resolve claims of infringement brought against it; Ferro's multi-jurisdictional tax structure and its ability to reduce its effective tax rate, including the impact of the Company's performance on its ability to utilize significant deferred tax assets; Ferro's borrowing costs could be affected adversely by interest rate increases; management of Ferro's general and administrative expenses; the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on our business; stringent labor and employment laws and relationships with the Company's employees; the impact of requirements to fund employee benefit costs, especially post- retirement costs; implementation of business processes and information systems, including the outsourcing of functions to third parties; risks associated with the manufacture and sale of material into industries making products for sensitive applications; risks and uncertainties associated with intangible assets; the effectiveness of strategies to increase Ferro's return on invested capital, internal rate of return and other return metrics, and the short-term impact that acquisitions may have on such metrics; liens on the Company's assets by its lenders affect its ability to dispose of property and businesses; amount and timing of any repurchase of Ferro's common stock; and other factors affecting the Company's business that are beyond its control, including disasters, pandemics (such as COVID-19), accidents and governmental actions. The risks and uncertainties identified above are not the only risks the Company faces. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that it currently believes to be immaterial also may adversely affect the Company. Should any known or unknown risks and uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on our business, financial condition and results of operations. This presentation contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this presentation. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events information or circumstances that arise after the date of this presentation. Additional information regarding these risks can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Also, this presentation includes certain financial measurers that were not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendices included in this presentation. This presentation includes adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS and adjusted cash flow conversion guidance. It is not possible, without unreasonable effort, for the Company to identify the amount or significance of future charges that would be excluded from adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS and adjusted free cash flow from operations conversion or the potential for other transactions that may impact such guidance. Accordingly, the Company is unable to reconcile, without unreasonable effort, the Company's forecasted range of these adjusted non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. 2 Ferro's Transformation Ferro2012 Ferro 2013 Ferro 2019 Net Sales: $1B Net Sales: $1.5B •Performance Coatings EBITDA: 9% EBITDA: 15% •Performance Colors &Glass TEV: $0.7B TEV: $2.1B •Pigments, Powders and Oxides • Performance Chemicals • Electronic Materials Ferro Today Functional Coatings

Color Solutions 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 PHASE I: PHASE II: PHASE III: PHASE IV: PHASE V: FIX TRANSITION GROW INNOVATE GENESIS Simplify operations Harvest Invest in higher Dynamic Shift center of and reduce underperforming and value growth innovation and gravity to high- infrastructure costs non-strategic assets opportunities optimization margin, high-value portfolio CURRENT COMPLETED DIVESTED BUSINESSES A more focused, • Specialty Plastics fundamentally • Performance Chemicals Pharmaceuticals Fine Chemicals stronger and higher value • Polymer Additives • Solar Pastes specialtycompany Electronic Materials • Precious Metals Powders and Flakes •Divesting Tile Coatings 3 (closing expected H2 2020) Divestiture of the Tile Coatings Business Strategic Rationale Achieve a more focused high-value specialty company Higher sustained margins Less cyclical More balanced end market and regional mix Stronger underlying market growth Less raw material intensive A streamlined manufacturing footprint A more technology led innovation driven company Resulting in more attractive underlying financial & operational metrics 2019 2019 Continuing Discontinued Operations1 Operations1 Net Sales $1,018.4M $487.6M Gross Profit 308.8 101.7 Gross Profit (%) 30.3% 20.9% Net Income/ (Loss)2 $34.3 $(28.0) EBTIDA (%) 15.6%3 9.1%4 Manufacturing footprint 34 16 Headcount ~3800 2100 TRANSACTION UPDATE:•Closing process is progressing as expected; expected closing in H2 2020 Separation activities are underway Comparison in nominal currency Net Income /(Loss) attributable to Ferro Corporation common shareholders Note: Non-GAAP measures, Adjusted EBITDA for Continuing Operations see reconciliations in the appendix Note: Non-GAAP measures, EBITDA for Discontinued Operations see reconciliations in the appendix 4 4 New Ferro Has a Balanced Regional and End-Market Mix… BEFORE (including Tile Coatings Business) REGIONAL MIX1 18% •More balanced regional mix with less 48% reliance on EMEA markets NOW (excluding Tile Coatings Business) 26% North America 39% EMEA Within EMEA, shift towards Northern and Eastern Europe, less towards Southern Europe and MENA END-MARKET MIX Less exposure to the building and construction segments - typically more cyclical and lower growth

A generally more balanced end market mix 22% 11% 31% 20% 17% 10% 11% 4% 6% 1% 25% APAC 10% LATAM 12% Construction 22% Industrial 24%Electronics Auto 14%Appliances 13%Containers/Packaging 7%Household Furnishing 6% Healthcare 2% 5 New Ferro: $1 Billion Company Comprised of Two Segments Performance Colors & Glass (PCG) and Porcelain COLOR SOLUTIONS Enamel (PE) (FUNCTIONAL COATINGS) 2019 Revenue $649.1M $369.7M 2019 Adjusted Gross Profit $196.3M $117.0M Adjusted Gross Profit (%) 30.2% 31.6% Addressable Market ~$2 Billion ~$7 Billion Underlying Market Growth ~2%-4% ~3%-5% •Large and diverse pigment market •Several distinctive niche markets - commodity and specialty with diverse applications - •Ferro strategically focuses on Market Characteristics •Performance driven high value specialty segments (products and applications that are critical to applications) with higher margins customers' end products but supported by performance and account for small fraction of the technical know-how costs •Fragmented competitive landscape 6 Functional Coatings Offer Specialty Products Used in a Wide Array of Applications Product examples Applications • Black band glass colors & Automotive • coatings • Auto glass, tempered Black enamel glass, sensors • Conductive silver paste Decoration • Container glass • Decal printing • Dinnerware colors & • Color for dinnerware coatings • Glass decoration • Flat glass coatings • Architectural and specialty glass Industrial • Structural coatings • Dental composites, • Functional glasses & grinding wheels pigments • Roof tiles, sanitaryware • Electronic packaging Electronics • materials • Glass/ceramic materials Electronic component in industrial electronic materials components • Multilayer materials Porcelain • High-end porcelain • Hot water tanks • Hollowware Enamel enamel • Sanitary 7 Color Solutions Offers Specialty Pigments, Dispersions and Surface Finishing Materials Across a Range of Applications Pigments Dispersions & Colorants Inorganic pigments Dispersions for ▪ CICP (IR & Cool Colors) ▪Thermoset and ▪ Ultramarines Thermoplastic ▪ Bismuth Vanadates Applications Transparent Iron Oxides ▪ Anti-Corrosives Pigment blends for Organic pigments ▪Construction Applications (plasters, ▪ Azo Pigments grouts & mortars) HPPs PRODUCT APPLICATION EXAMPLES PRODUCT APPLICATION EXAMPLES ▪ Paints & Coatings ▪ Paints & Coatings ▪ Plastics ▪ Plastics ▪ Inks ▪ Building materials Building materials

Textiles

Cosmetics

Automotive

Precision optics

Sapphire substrates

Blue filter glass

Semiconductors 8 Established Leadership Positions Supported by Technology, Innovation, Global Presence and a Customer-Centric Model PERFORMANCE COLORS & GLASS COLOR SOLUTIONS (FUNCTIONAL COATINGS) Subsegment Ferro Strengths Subsegment Ferro Strengths & Position & Position • Technology & innovation leader Specialty • Technology & innovation leadership Auto • Superior quality, consistency and purity • Relationship with large, global customers Pigments • Broad, high-quality pigment portfolio • Global capacity with local presence • Global manufacturing & local tech service • Product & technology leader Dispersions • Customized solutions & products Decoration • Unique color palettes • Wide product range & Colorants • High quality products & services • Leading portfolio of unleaded & organic colors • Ready-to-use with tailor-made packaging • Leader in precision polishes for auto Industrial • Superior technical capabilities & innovation Surface • aftermarket and plastic lens applications • Broad range of applications Product development with key customers Technology • Digital printing • Products with superior quality & functionality • Formulation and tech service expertise Electronics • Leader in select high-value products • Technical capability • Customer co-development Porcelain • Superior quality & innovation capabilities • Wide product range serving leading Enamel customers •Low cost global production capability 9 Overview of Business Segment Strategies PERFORMANCE COLORS & GLASS (FUNCTIONAL COATINGS) COLOR SOLUTIONS Strengthen and broaden existing product portfolio- CICP, Ultramarine, BiVa, Organic, etc. Strengthen Leadership Position (Market Plus 1-2% growth) Broaden Scope (products and applications) Organic Growth Continued innovation

Commercial initiatives

Integration of recent acquisitions Invest behind favorable market trends - Smart, green, energy efficiency Margin initiatives Right sizing production and rationalize footprint (lower cost base)

Raw materials

Efficiency improvements Select bolt-on acquisitions Continue to invest behind what we have Organic colors & inks

Digital printing

Functional products Expand into new platforms Specialty Pigment Leadership Solutions Offerings Surface Technologies Innovation to support superior productperformance and customer ease of use in high margin segments, e.g. Infra-red reflective

reflective Food contact

Anti-corrosion Focus on attractive application markets, e.g. Coatings

Plastics

Inks Dispersions and Colorants - complement and extend pigment portfolio Focus on applications where Ferro adds significant value to customers in pigment dispersing Invest behind existing leadership positions - Auto and Plastic Lens polishing Grow CMP- expand electronics position 10 Phase V of Ferro Transformation Strategy 3 STRATEGIC PILLARS: SPECIALTIES GROWTH, INNOVATION AND OPTIMIZATION Specialties Growth Innovation Optimization GROWTH FROM A STRONGER SPECIALTY-ORIENTED BUSINESS BASE Scope expansion - leverage macro trends / market tailwinds

New applications / Product renewal - build on advantaged technology positions and new technology platforms

An actively managed M&A pipeline INNOVATION ALIGNED TO TRENDS AND CUSTOMER NEEDS New technology platforms

R&D and product development - sustain a strong product vitality index

Shift from product-centered to a more solution-driven model ONE TIME AND ON-GOING OPTIMIZATION TO DRIVE EFFICIENCY AND INCREASE RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED Asset footprint optimization / utilization and other cost reduction opportunities post sale of Tile Coatings

Ongoing cost reduction / productivity improvement initiatives 11 Specialties Growth: Drive Balanced Organic and Acquisitive Growth Technology- Led Organic Growth Acquisitive Growth Scope expansion - Broaden scope within existing base leveraging existing or new technologies (e.g. organic, digital, other functional products)

Broaden scope within existing base leveraging existing or new technologies (e.g. organic, digital, other functional products) New applications - Continued innovation and R&D focused on high-growth market segments (e.g. EV / AV, 5G, 'Green')

Continued innovation and R&D focused on high-growth market segments (e.g. EV / AV, 5G, 'Green') Product renewal - Continued customer collaboration for Next Gen products (e.g. EPM & MLM for sensors)

Continued customer collaboration for Next Gen products (e.g. EPM & MLM for sensors) Bolt-on acquisitions - fill gaps in technology, capability and/or applications that complement or expand current product portfolio

- fill gaps in technology, capability and/or applications that complement or expand current product portfolio Transformational acquisitions - significantly scale the business to the next level, or expand into new platforms ~40% of sales growth ~60% of sales growth 12 Specialties Growth: Robust Pipeline of Acquisition Targets ACQUISITIVE GROWTH OPTIONS Bolt-on Scaled Transformational <$100 sales $100-$300M sales $300M+ sales Fill in gaps in offer, Significantly broaden Significantly scale the technology, capabilities individual businesses, company and/or applications markets or regions CURRENT OPPORTUNITIES Inactive Active 270 21 BY STATUS Developing 37 M&A priorities by BU •Complementary or adjacent to existing product / Functional technology portfolio •Further strengthen market position Coatings •New coating products for similar substrates •Focus on high-margin niche or heavy customer touch areas Color •Fill in product gaps at high end: new pigments / high performance chemicals Solutions •Maintain backward integration to other coatings businesses Acquisition criteria Cash flow & earnings accretive in the short-term •Attractive value creation •15% run-rate ROIC •Easily Integrated •Asset-light •Scalable Hold Watch 35 138 Less than $50m 180$50m - $100m BY81 REVENUE $100m - $300m Unknown 66 132 Greater than $300m 42 13 Innovation: Leveraging Favorable Macro Trends To Grow Through Product Development Digital Printing Smart Cars Digital IOT / 5G Next Gen LED Light • Digital inks and printer on • Broader offering in a familiar various substrates end market (e.g. sensors, other • Pigments and colorants for • electronics components) digital applications Lidar functional pigments Superior materials for LTCC products for antennae fitting to 5G applications Glass & ceramic materials with superior heat conduction & insulation properties Environmental Energy Efficiency Healthcare AREAS OF OPPORTUNITY FOR FERRO •More organic colors & inks •Next Gen inorganic "green" chemistries Materials for weight reduction

IR reflective Advanced glass materials for medical applications

Coating materials for medical devices 14 Optimization: Drive Cost Reduction and Margin Improvement THREE OPTIMIZATION LEVERS FOOTPRINT NORTH AMERICA OPTIMIZATION Completing a major North America footprint optimization program in Q1 2020 GLOBAL OPTIMIZATION Initiating footprint optimization in North Europe

Consolidate production of basic materials in lower cost regions - finishing close to the customer SOURCING AND RAW MATERIAL Continuous effort of reformulation to optimize raw material costs

Strategically streamlining / optimizing raw material procurement process and supplier base LOGISTICS AND SUPPLY CHAIN Logistic optimization aligned to optimized footprint network

Working capital reduction 15 Appendix Supplemental Reconciliations 16 Reconciliation of 2019 Reported to Adjusted Financials Ferro Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Reported to Adjusted Financials For the Twelve Months Ended December 31 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited) Net Sales Gross Profit Total SG&A Operating Income (Dollars in millions) PCG CS Ferro Total PCG CS Other Ferro Total Ferro Total Ferro Total YTD 2019 As Reported (GAAP) $ 648.7 $ 369.7 $ 1,018.4 $ 193.5 $ 114.9 $ 0.4 $ 308.8 $ 212.5 $ 96.3 Adjustments: Acquisition related costs2 0.8 0.0 0.9 (3.5) 4.4 Costs related to optimization projects 3.0 2.0 1.4 6.3 (7.2) 13.6 Costs related to divested businesses and assets - (3.0) 3.0 Total Adjustments - - - 3.8 2.0 1.4 7.2 (13.7) 20.9 Constant Currency FX Impact1 As Adjusted from Continuing Operations (Non-GAAP) $ 648.7 $ 369.7 $ 1,018.4 $ 197.3 $ 117.0 $ 1.8 $ 316.0 $ 198.8 $ 117.2 YTD 2018 As Reported (GAAP) $ 691.2 $ 391.0 $ 1,082.2 $ 212.4 $ 124.9 $ 2.5 $ 339.7 $ 219.9 $ 119.8 Adjustments: Acquisition related costs3 1.1 2.2 0.3 3.6 (10.3) 13.9 Costs related to optimization projects 1.9 0.9 2.8 (7.5) 10.3 Costs related to divested businesses and assets - (0.7) 0.7 Total Adjustments - - - 1.1 4.2 1.2 6.4 (18.4) 24.8 Constant Currency FX Impact1 (19.3) (9.8) (29.2) (7.3) (2.6) 1.1 (8.9) (4.6) (4.2) As Adjusted from Continuing Operations (Non-GAAP) $ 671.9 $ 381.2 $ 1,053.0 $ 206.1 $ 126.4 $ 4.8 $ 337.3 $ 196.9 $ 140.4 1. Reflects the remeasurement of 2018 reported and adjusted local currency results using 2019 exchange rates, resulting in a constant currency comparative figures to 2019 reported and adjusted results. 2.The adjustments to "Cost of Sales" primarily include the amortization of purchase accounting adjustments related to our recent acquisitions and environmental costs related to our recent acquisitions. The adjustments to "Selling general and administrative expenses" primarily include legal, professional and other expenses related to acquisition costs. 3. The adjustments to "Cost of Sales" primarily include environmental costs related to our recent acquisitions. The adjustments to "Selling general and administrative expenses" primarily include legal, professional and other expenses related to acquisition costs. It should be noted that adjusted net sales, adjusted gross profit, adjsuted SG&A expenses, and adjusted operating profit are financial measures not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP). These Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and a reconciliation of these financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures are presented within this table. We believe this data provides investors with additional useful information on the underlying operations and trends of the business and enables period-to-period comparability of financial performance. 17 Reconciliation of Q4 and Full Year Adjusted EBITDA Ferro Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net income attributable to Ferro Corporation from Continuing Operations, net of income tax to Adjusted EBITDA For the Three Months and the Twelve Months Ended December 31 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Q4 2019 Q4 2018 YTD 2019 YTD 2018 $ 34.3 $ 56.1 Net income attributable to Ferro Corporation from Continuing Operations, net of income tax $ (2.2) $ 11.4 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 0.5 0.4 1.4 0.9 Restructuring and impairment charges 3.1 2.3 11.0 7.1 Other expense, net 15.1 16.4 17.6 18.0 Interest expense 5.0 5.2 24.3 23.7 Income tax expense (0.9) (11.2) 8.1 14.1 Depreciation and amortization 11.4 11.1 45.2 43.6 Less: interest amortization expense and other (1.0) (0.9) (3.8) (3.6) Cost of sales Non-GAAP adjustments1 0.9 3.7 7.2 6.3 SG&A Non-GAAP adjustments1 5.3 4.0 13.7 18.4 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 37.4 $ 42.4 158.9 184.6 1. The Non-GAAP adjustments to cost of sales and SG&A are described in the "Reconciliation of Q4 Reported to Adjusted Financials" and "Reconciliation of YTD Reported to Adjusted Financials" appendices. It should be noted that adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP). This Non-GAAP financial measure should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and a reconciliation of this financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure is presented. We believe this data provides investors with additional useful information on the underlying operations and trends of the business and enables period-to-period comparability of financial performance. 18 Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Ferro Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Reported Income from Continuiing Operations to Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations For Quarterly Periods in 2019 and 2018 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (GAAP) Adjustments: Restructuring Other1 Tax2 Adjustments3 Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (Non-GAAP) Q4 2019 FY 2019 Q4 2018 FY 2018 $ (0.03) $ 0.41 $ 0.14 $ 0.66 0.04 0.13 0.03 0.08 0.24 0.43 0.30 0.54 (0.08) (0.14) (0.14) (0.15) 0.20 0.42 0.19 0.48 $ 0.17 $ 0.83 $ 0.33 $ 1.14 For 2019 and 2018, the description of adjustments for cost of sales and SG&A are detailed in the "Reconciliation of Q4 Reported to Adjusted Financials" and "Reconciliation of YTD Reported to Adjusted Financials" appendices. In 2019, the adjustments to "Other expense, net" relate to purchase price adjustments related to an acquisition that is beyond the measurement period. For 2018, the adjustments to "Other expense, net" relate to earn out adjustments related to an acquisition that are beyond the measurement period and a gain recognized on increasing our ownership interest in FMU. Income tax expense reflects the reported expense, adjusted for adjustments being tax effected at the respective statutory rate where the item originated. Due to rounding, total earnings per share related to adjustments does not always add to the total adjusted earnings per share. It should be noted that adjusted diluted earnings per share items is a financial measure not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP). This Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and a reconciliation of this financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure is presented. We believe this data provides investors with additional useful information on the underlying operations and trends of the business and enables period-to-period comparability of financial performance. 19 Attachments Original document

