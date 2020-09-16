Ferro : 2020 RBC Capital Markets Industrials Conference Presentation
09/16/2020 | 12:35pm EDT
Ferro Overview
2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference
September 15, 2020
Regulatory Statements
Certain statements in this presentation may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements are subject to a variety of uncertainties, unknown risks, and other factors concerning the Company's operations and business environment. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements and that could adversely affect the Company's future financial performance include the following: Ferro's ability to successfully complete the sale of its Tile Coatings Systems Business, including obtaining the requisite regulatory approvals; demand in the industries into which Ferro sells its products may be unpredictable, cyclical, or heavily influenced by consumer spending; the effectiveness of the Company's efforts to improve operating margins through sales growth, price increases, productivity gains, and improved purchasing techniques; currency conversion rates and economic, social, political, and regulatory conditions in the U.S. and around the world; the availability of reliable sources of energy and raw materials at a reasonable cost; challenges associated with a multi-national company such as Ferro competing lawfully with local competitors in certain regions of the world; Ferro's ability to successfully implement and/or administer its optimization initiatives, including its investment and restructuring programs, and to produce the desired results; Ferro's ability to successfully introduce new products and services or enter into new growth markets; Ferro's ability to identify suitable acquisition candidates, complete acquisitions, effectively integrate the acquired businesses and achieve the expected synergies, as well as the acquisitions being accretive and Ferro achieving the expected returns on invested capital; the impact of damage to, or the interruption, failure or compromise of the Company's information systems due to events including but not limited to aging information systems infrastructure, computer viruses and cyber security breaches; the implementation and operations of business information systems and processes; increasingly aggressive domestic and foreign governmental regulation of hazardous and other materials and regulations affecting health, safety and the environment; our ability to address safety, human health, social, product liability and environmental risks associated with our current and historical products, product life cycles and production processes; competitive factors, including intense price competition; increased, and possibly inconsistent, domestic and foreign regulations of privacy and data security; changes in U.S. and other governments' trade policies; restrictive covenants in the Company's credit facilities could affect its strategic initiatives and liquidity; Ferro's ability to access capital markets, borrowings or financial transactions; sale of products and materials into highly regulated industries; limited or no redundancy for certain of the Company's manufacturing facilities and possible interruption of operations at those facilities; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to lawsuits, governmental investigations and proceedings relating to current and historical operations and products; Ferro's ability to protect its intellectual property, including trade secrets, or to successfully resolve claims of infringement brought against it; Ferro's multi-jurisdictional tax structure and its ability to reduce its effective tax rate, including the impact of the Company's performance on its ability to utilize significant deferred tax assets; Ferro's borrowing costs could be affected adversely by interest rate increases; management of Ferro's general and administrative expenses; the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on our business; stringent labor and employment laws and relationships with the Company's employees; the impact of requirements to fund employee benefit costs, especially post- retirement costs; implementation of business processes and information systems, including the outsourcing of functions to third parties; risks associated with the manufacture and sale of material into industries making products for sensitive applications; risks and uncertainties associated with intangible assets; the effectiveness of strategies to increase Ferro's return on invested capital, internal rate of return and other return metrics, and the short-term impact that acquisitions may have on such metrics; liens on the Company's assets by its lenders affect its ability to dispose of property and businesses; amount and timing of any repurchase of Ferro's common stock; and other factors affecting the Company's business that are beyond its control, including disasters, pandemics (such as COVID-19), accidents and governmental actions.
The risks and uncertainties identified above are not the only risks the Company faces. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that it currently believes to be immaterial also may adversely affect the Company. Should any known or unknown risks and uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on our business, financial condition and results of operations.
This presentation contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this presentation. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events information or circumstances that arise after the date of this presentation. Additional information regarding these risks can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Also, this presentation includes certain financial measurers that were not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendices included in this presentation. This presentation includes adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS and adjusted cash flow conversion guidance. It is not possible, without unreasonable effort, for the Company to identify the amount or significance of future charges that would be excluded from adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS and adjusted free cash flow from operations conversion or the potential for other transactions that may impact such guidance. Accordingly, the Company is unable to reconcile, without unreasonable effort, the Company's forecasted range of these adjusted non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Ferro's Transformation
Ferro2012
Ferro 2013
Ferro 2019
Net Sales:
$1B
Net Sales:
$1.5B
•Performance Coatings
EBITDA:
9%
EBITDA:
15%
•Performance Colors &Glass
TEV:
$0.7B
TEV:
$2.1B
•Pigments, Powders and Oxides
•
Performance Chemicals
•
Electronic Materials
Ferro Today
Functional Coatings
Color Solutions
2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
PHASE I:
PHASE II:
PHASE III:
PHASE IV:
PHASE V:
FIX
TRANSITION
GROW
INNOVATE
GENESIS
Simplify operations
Harvest
Invest in higher
Dynamic
Shift center of
and reduce
underperforming and
value growth
innovation and
gravity to high-
infrastructure costs
non-strategic assets
opportunities
optimization
margin, high-value
portfolio
CURRENT
COMPLETED
DIVESTED BUSINESSES
A more focused,
•
Specialty Plastics
fundamentally
•
Performance Chemicals
Pharmaceuticals Fine Chemicals
stronger and higher value
•
Polymer Additives
•
Solar Pastes
specialtycompany
Electronic Materials
•
Precious Metals Powders and Flakes
•Divesting Tile Coatings
(closing expected H2 2020)
Divestiture of the Tile Coatings Business
Strategic Rationale
Achieve a more focused high-value specialty company
Higher sustained margins Less cyclical
More balanced end market and regional mix Stronger underlying market growth
Less raw material intensive
A streamlined manufacturing footprint
A more technology led innovation driven company
Resulting in more attractive underlying financial & operational metrics
2019
2019
Continuing
Discontinued
Operations1
Operations1
Net Sales
$1,018.4M
$487.6M
Gross Profit
308.8
101.7
Gross Profit (%)
30.3%
20.9%
Net Income/ (Loss)2
$34.3
$(28.0)
EBTIDA (%)
15.6%3
9.1%4
Manufacturing footprint
34
16
Headcount
~3800
2100
TRANSACTION UPDATE:•Closing process is progressing as expected; expected closing in H2 2020
Separation activities are underway
Comparison in nominal currency
Net Income /(Loss) attributable to Ferro Corporation common shareholders
Note:Non-GAAP measures, Adjusted EBITDA for Continuing Operations see reconciliations in the appendix
Note:Non-GAAP measures, EBITDA for Discontinued Operations see reconciliations in the appendix
New Ferro Has a Balanced Regional and End-Market Mix…
BEFORE
(including Tile Coatings Business)
REGIONAL MIX1
18%
•More balanced regional mix with less
48%
reliance on EMEA markets
NOW
(excluding Tile Coatings Business)
26%
North America
39% EMEA
Within EMEA, shift towards Northern and Eastern Europe, less towards Southern Europe and MENA
END-MARKET MIX
Less exposure to the building and construction segments - typically more cyclical and lower growth
A generally more balanced end market mix
22%
11%
31%
20%
17%
10%
11%
4%
6%
1%
25% APAC
10%
LATAM
12% Construction
22% Industrial
24%Electronics Auto
14%Appliances
13%Containers/Packaging
7%Household Furnishing
6% Healthcare
2%
New Ferro: $1 Billion Company Comprised of Two Segments
Performance Colors &
Glass (PCG) and Porcelain
COLOR SOLUTIONS
Enamel (PE)
(FUNCTIONAL COATINGS)
2019 Revenue
$649.1M
$369.7M
2019 Adjusted Gross Profit
$196.3M
$117.0M
Adjusted Gross Profit (%)
30.2%
31.6%
Addressable Market
~$2 Billion
~$7 Billion
Underlying Market Growth
~2%-4%
~3%-5%
•Large and diverse pigment market
•Several distinctive niche markets
- commodity and specialty
with diverse applications -
•Ferro strategically focuses on
Market Characteristics
•Performance driven high value
specialty segments (products and
applications that are critical to
applications) with higher margins
customers' end products but
supported by performance and
account for small fraction of the
technical know-how
costs
•Fragmented competitive
landscape
Functional Coatings Offer Specialty Products
Used in a Wide Array of Applications
Product examples
Applications
•
Black band glass colors &
Automotive
•
coatings
•
Auto glass, tempered
Black enamel
glass, sensors
•
Conductive silver paste
Decoration
•
Container glass
•
Decal printing
•
Dinnerware colors &
•
Color for dinnerware
coatings
•
Glass decoration
•
Flat glass coatings
•
Architectural and
specialty glass
Industrial
•
Structural coatings
•
Dental composites,
•
Functional glasses &
grinding wheels
pigments
•
Roof tiles, sanitaryware
•
Electronic packaging
Electronics
•
materials
•
Glass/ceramic materials
Electronic component
in industrial electronic
materials
components
•
Multilayer materials
Porcelain
•
High-end porcelain
•
Hot water tanks
•
Hollowware
Enamel
enamel
•
Sanitary
Color Solutions Offers Specialty Pigments, Dispersions and Surface Finishing Materials Across a Range of Applications
Pigments
Dispersions & Colorants
Inorganic pigments
Dispersions for
▪
CICP (IR & Cool Colors)
▪Thermoset and
▪
Ultramarines
Thermoplastic
▪
Bismuth Vanadates
Applications
Transparent Iron Oxides
▪
Anti-Corrosives
Pigment blends for
Organic pigments
▪Construction
Applications (plasters,
▪
Azo Pigments
grouts & mortars)
HPPs
PRODUCT APPLICATION EXAMPLES
PRODUCT APPLICATION EXAMPLES
▪
Paints & Coatings
▪
Paints & Coatings
▪
Plastics
▪
Plastics
▪
Inks
▪
Building materials
Building materials
Textiles
Cosmetics
Surface Technologies
Surface
Finishing
Materials
Fine powders
Polishing slurries
PRODUCT APPLICATION EXAMPLES
Automotive
Precision optics
Sapphire substrates
Blue filter glass
Semiconductors
Established Leadership Positions Supported by Technology, Innovation, Global Presence and a Customer-Centric Model
PERFORMANCE COLORS & GLASS
COLOR SOLUTIONS
(FUNCTIONAL COATINGS)
Subsegment
Ferro Strengths
Subsegment
Ferro Strengths
& Position
& Position
•
Technology & innovation leader
Specialty
•
Technology & innovation leadership
Auto
•
Superior quality, consistency and purity
•
Relationship with large, global customers
Pigments
•
Broad, high-quality pigment portfolio
•
Global capacity with local presence
•
Global manufacturing & local tech service
•
Product & technology leader
Dispersions
•
Customized solutions & products
Decoration
•
Unique color palettes
•
Wide product range
& Colorants
•
High quality products & services
•
Leading portfolio of unleaded & organic colors
•
Ready-to-use with tailor-made packaging
•
Leader in precision polishes for auto
Industrial
•
Superior technical capabilities & innovation
Surface
•
aftermarket and plastic lens applications
•
Broad range of applications
Product development with key customers
Technology
•
Digital printing
•
Products with superior quality & functionality
•
Formulation and tech service expertise
Electronics
•
Leader in select high-value products
•
Technical capability
•
Customer co-development
Porcelain
•
Superior quality & innovation capabilities
•
Wide product range serving leading
Enamel
customers
•Low cost global production capability
Overview of Business Segment Strategies
PERFORMANCE COLORS &
GLASS
(FUNCTIONAL COATINGS)
COLOR SOLUTIONS
Strengthen and broaden existing product portfolio- CICP, Ultramarine, BiVa, Organic, etc.
Strengthen
Leadership
Position
(Market Plus 1-2% growth)
Broaden
Scope
(products and applications)
Organic Growth
Continued innovation
Commercial initiatives
Integration of recent acquisitions
Invest behind favorable market trends - Smart, green, energy efficiency
Margin initiatives
Right sizing production and rationalize footprint (lower cost base)
Raw materials
Efficiency improvements
Select bolt-on acquisitions
Continue to invest behind what we have
Organic colors & inks
Digital printing
Functional products
Expand into new platforms
Specialty
Pigment
Leadership
Solutions
Offerings
Surface
Technologies
Innovation to support superior productperformance and customer ease of use in high margin segments, e.g.
Infra-redreflective
Food contact
Anti-corrosion
Focus on attractive application markets, e.g.
Coatings
Plastics
Inks
Dispersions and Colorants - complement and extend pigment portfolio
Focus on applications where Ferro adds significant value to customers in pigment dispersing
Invest behind existing leadership positions
- Auto and Plastic Lens polishing
Grow CMP- expand electronics position
Phase V of Ferro Transformation Strategy
3 STRATEGIC PILLARS: SPECIALTIES GROWTH, INNOVATION AND OPTIMIZATION
Scope expansion -Broaden scope within existing base leveraging existing or new technologies (e.g. organic, digital, other functional products)
New applications -Continued innovation and R&D focused on high-growth market segments (e.g. EV / AV, 5G, 'Green')
Product renewal -Continued customer collaboration for Next Gen products (e.g. EPM & MLM for sensors)
Bolt-onacquisitions- fill gaps in technology, capability and/or applications that complement or expand current product portfolio
Transformational acquisitions- significantly scale the business to the next level, or expand into new platforms
~40%
of sales growth
~60%
of sales growth
Specialties Growth:
Robust Pipeline of Acquisition Targets
ACQUISITIVE GROWTH OPTIONS
Bolt-on
Scaled
Transformational
<$100 sales
$100-$300M sales
$300M+ sales
Fill in gaps in offer,
Significantly broaden
Significantly scale the
technology, capabilities
individual businesses,
company
and/or applications
markets or regions
CURRENT OPPORTUNITIES
Inactive
Active
270
21
BY
STATUS
Developing
37
M&A priorities by BU
•Complementary or adjacent to existing product /
Functional
technology portfolio
•Further strengthen market position
Coatings
•New coating products for similar substrates
•Focus on high-margin niche or heavy customer touch areas
Color
•Fill in product gaps at high end: new pigments / high
performance chemicals
Solutions
•Maintain backward integration to other coatings
businesses
Acquisition criteria
Cash flow & earnings accretive in theshort-term
•Attractive value creation
•15% run-rate ROIC
•Easily Integrated
•Asset-light
•Scalable
Hold
Watch
35
138
Less than $50m
180$50m - $100m
BY81
REVENUE
$100m - $300m
Unknown
66
132
Greater than $300m
42
Innovation: Leveraging Favorable Macro Trends To Grow Through Product Development
Digital Printing
Smart Cars
Digital IOT / 5G
Next Gen LED Light
•
Digital inks and printer on
•
Broader offering in a familiar
various substrates
end market (e.g. sensors, other
•
Pigments and colorants for
•
electronics components)
digital applications
Lidar functional pigments
Superior materials for LTCC products for antennae fitting to 5G applications
Glass & ceramic materials with superior heat conduction & insulation properties
Environmental
Energy Efficiency
Healthcare
AREAS OF OPPORTUNITY
FOR FERRO
•More organic colors & inks
•Next Gen inorganic "green" chemistries
Materials for weight reduction
IR reflective
Advanced glass materials for medical applications
Coating materials for medical devices
Optimization:
Drive Cost Reduction and Margin Improvement
THREE OPTIMIZATION LEVERS
FOOTPRINT
NORTH AMERICA OPTIMIZATION
Completing a major North America footprint optimization program in Q1 2020
GLOBAL OPTIMIZATION
Initiating footprint optimization in North Europe
Consolidate production of basic materials in lower cost regions - finishing close to the customer
SOURCING AND
RAW MATERIAL
Continuous effort of reformulation to optimize raw material costs
Strategically streamlining / optimizing raw material procurement process and supplier base
LOGISTICS AND
SUPPLY CHAIN
Logistic optimization aligned to optimized footprint network
Working capital reduction
Appendix
Supplemental Reconciliations
Reconciliation of 2019 Reported to Adjusted Financials
Ferro Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Reported to Adjusted Financials
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited)
Net Sales
Gross Profit
Total SG&A
Operating Income
(Dollars in millions)
PCG
CS
Ferro Total
PCG
CS
Other
Ferro Total
Ferro Total
Ferro Total
YTD 2019
As Reported (GAAP)
$
648.7
$
369.7
$
1,018.4
$
193.5
$
114.9
$
0.4
$
308.8
$
212.5
$
96.3
Adjustments:
Acquisition related costs2
0.8
0.0
0.9
(3.5)
4.4
Costs related to optimization projects
3.0
2.0
1.4
6.3
(7.2)
13.6
Costs related to divested businesses and assets
-
(3.0)
3.0
Total Adjustments
-
-
-
3.8
2.0
1.4
7.2
(13.7)
20.9
Constant Currency FX Impact1
As Adjusted from Continuing Operations (Non-GAAP)
$
648.7
$
369.7
$
1,018.4
$
197.3
$
117.0
$
1.8
$
316.0
$
198.8
$
117.2
YTD 2018
As Reported (GAAP)
$
691.2
$
391.0
$
1,082.2
$
212.4
$
124.9
$
2.5
$
339.7
$
219.9
$
119.8
Adjustments:
Acquisition related costs3
1.1
2.2
0.3
3.6
(10.3)
13.9
Costs related to optimization projects
1.9
0.9
2.8
(7.5)
10.3
Costs related to divested businesses and assets
-
(0.7)
0.7
Total Adjustments
-
-
-
1.1
4.2
1.2
6.4
(18.4)
24.8
Constant Currency FX Impact1
(19.3)
(9.8)
(29.2)
(7.3)
(2.6)
1.1
(8.9)
(4.6)
(4.2)
As Adjusted from Continuing Operations (Non-GAAP)
$
671.9
$
381.2
$
1,053.0
$
206.1
$
126.4
$
4.8
$
337.3
$
196.9
$
140.4
1. Reflects the remeasurement of 2018 reported and adjusted local currency results using 2019 exchange rates, resulting in a constant currency comparative figures to 2019 reported and adjusted results.
2.The adjustments to "Cost of Sales" primarily include the amortization of purchase accounting adjustments related to our recent acquisitions and environmental costs related to our recent acquisitions. The adjustments to "Selling general and administrative expenses" primarily include legal, professional and other expenses related to acquisition costs.
3. The adjustments to "Cost of Sales" primarily include environmental costs related to our recent acquisitions. The adjustments to "Selling general and administrative expenses" primarily include legal, professional and other expenses related to acquisition costs.
It should be noted that adjusted net sales, adjusted gross profit, adjsuted SG&A expenses, and adjusted operating profit are financial measures not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP). These Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and a reconciliation of these financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures are presented within this table. We believe this data provides investors with additional useful information on the underlying operations and trends of the business and enables period-to-period comparability of financial performance.
Reconciliation of Q4 and Full Year Adjusted EBITDA
Ferro Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net income attributable to Ferro Corporation from Continuing
Operations, net of income tax to Adjusted EBITDA
For the Three Months and the Twelve Months Ended December 31 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
Q4 2019
Q4 2018
YTD 2019
YTD 2018
$
34.3
$
56.1
Net income attributable to Ferro Corporation from Continuing Operations, net of income tax
$
(2.2)
$
11.4
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
0.5
0.4
1.4
0.9
Restructuring and impairment charges
3.1
2.3
11.0
7.1
Other expense, net
15.1
16.4
17.6
18.0
Interest expense
5.0
5.2
24.3
23.7
Income tax expense
(0.9)
(11.2)
8.1
14.1
Depreciation and amortization
11.4
11.1
45.2
43.6
Less: interest amortization expense and other
(1.0)
(0.9)
(3.8)
(3.6)
Cost of sales Non-GAAP adjustments1
0.9
3.7
7.2
6.3
SG&A Non-GAAP adjustments1
5.3
4.0
13.7
18.4
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$
37.4
$
42.4
158.9
184.6
1. The Non-GAAP adjustments to cost of sales and SG&A are described in the "Reconciliation of Q4 Reported to Adjusted Financials" and "Reconciliation of YTD Reported to Adjusted Financials" appendices.
It should be noted that adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP). This Non-GAAP financial measure should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and a reconciliation of this financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure is presented. We believe this data provides investors with additional useful information on the underlying operations and trends of the business and enables period-to-period comparability of financial performance.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Ferro Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Reported Income from Continuiing Operations to
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations
For Quarterly Periods in 2019 and 2018
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (GAAP)
Adjustments:
Restructuring
Other1
Tax2
Adjustments3
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (Non-GAAP)
Q4 2019
FY 2019
Q4 2018
FY 2018
$
(0.03)
$
0.41
$
0.14
$
0.66
0.04
0.13
0.03
0.08
0.24
0.43
0.30
0.54
(0.08)
(0.14)
(0.14)
(0.15)
0.20
0.42
0.19
0.48
$
0.17
$
0.83
$
0.33
$
1.14
For 2019 and 2018, the description of adjustments for cost of sales and SG&A are detailed in the "Reconciliation of Q4 Reported to Adjusted Financials" and "Reconciliation of YTD Reported to Adjusted Financials" appendices. In 2019, the adjustments to "Other expense, net" relate to purchase price adjustments related to an acquisition that is beyond the measurement period. For 2018, the adjustments to "Other expense, net" relate to earn out adjustments related to an acquisition that are beyond the measurement period and a gain recognized on increasing our ownership interest in FMU.
Income tax expense reflects the reported expense, adjusted for adjustments being tax effected at the respective statutory rate where the item originated.
Due to rounding, total earnings per share related to adjustments does not always add to the total adjusted earnings per share.
It should be noted that adjusted diluted earnings per share items is a financial measure not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP). This Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and a reconciliation of this financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure is presented. We believe this data provides investors with additional useful information on the underlying operations and trends of the business and enables period-to-period comparability of financial performance.
