Ferro : 2020 RBC Capital Markets Industrials Conference Presentation

09/16/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

Ferro Overview

2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference

September 15, 2020

Regulatory Statements

Certain statements in this presentation may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements are subject to a variety of uncertainties, unknown risks, and other factors concerning the Company's operations and business environment. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements and that could adversely affect the Company's future financial performance include the following: Ferro's ability to successfully complete the sale of its Tile Coatings Systems Business, including obtaining the requisite regulatory approvals; demand in the industries into which Ferro sells its products may be unpredictable, cyclical, or heavily influenced by consumer spending; the effectiveness of the Company's efforts to improve operating margins through sales growth, price increases, productivity gains, and improved purchasing techniques; currency conversion rates and economic, social, political, and regulatory conditions in the U.S. and around the world; the availability of reliable sources of energy and raw materials at a reasonable cost; challenges associated with a multi-national company such as Ferro competing lawfully with local competitors in certain regions of the world; Ferro's ability to successfully implement and/or administer its optimization initiatives, including its investment and restructuring programs, and to produce the desired results; Ferro's ability to successfully introduce new products and services or enter into new growth markets; Ferro's ability to identify suitable acquisition candidates, complete acquisitions, effectively integrate the acquired businesses and achieve the expected synergies, as well as the acquisitions being accretive and Ferro achieving the expected returns on invested capital; the impact of damage to, or the interruption, failure or compromise of the Company's information systems due to events including but not limited to aging information systems infrastructure, computer viruses and cyber security breaches; the implementation and operations of business information systems and processes; increasingly aggressive domestic and foreign governmental regulation of hazardous and other materials and regulations affecting health, safety and the environment; our ability to address safety, human health, social, product liability and environmental risks associated with our current and historical products, product life cycles and production processes; competitive factors, including intense price competition; increased, and possibly inconsistent, domestic and foreign regulations of privacy and data security; changes in U.S. and other governments' trade policies; restrictive covenants in the Company's credit facilities could affect its strategic initiatives and liquidity; Ferro's ability to access capital markets, borrowings or financial transactions; sale of products and materials into highly regulated industries; limited or no redundancy for certain of the Company's manufacturing facilities and possible interruption of operations at those facilities; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to lawsuits, governmental investigations and proceedings relating to current and historical operations and products; Ferro's ability to protect its intellectual property, including trade secrets, or to successfully resolve claims of infringement brought against it; Ferro's multi-jurisdictional tax structure and its ability to reduce its effective tax rate, including the impact of the Company's performance on its ability to utilize significant deferred tax assets; Ferro's borrowing costs could be affected adversely by interest rate increases; management of Ferro's general and administrative expenses; the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on our business; stringent labor and employment laws and relationships with the Company's employees; the impact of requirements to fund employee benefit costs, especially post- retirement costs; implementation of business processes and information systems, including the outsourcing of functions to third parties; risks associated with the manufacture and sale of material into industries making products for sensitive applications; risks and uncertainties associated with intangible assets; the effectiveness of strategies to increase Ferro's return on invested capital, internal rate of return and other return metrics, and the short-term impact that acquisitions may have on such metrics; liens on the Company's assets by its lenders affect its ability to dispose of property and businesses; amount and timing of any repurchase of Ferro's common stock; and other factors affecting the Company's business that are beyond its control, including disasters, pandemics (such as COVID-19), accidents and governmental actions.

The risks and uncertainties identified above are not the only risks the Company faces. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that it currently believes to be immaterial also may adversely affect the Company. Should any known or unknown risks and uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on our business, financial condition and results of operations.

This presentation contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this presentation. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events information or circumstances that arise after the date of this presentation. Additional information regarding these risks can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Also, this presentation includes certain financial measurers that were not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendices included in this presentation. This presentation includes adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS and adjusted cash flow conversion guidance. It is not possible, without unreasonable effort, for the Company to identify the amount or significance of future charges that would be excluded from adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS and adjusted free cash flow from operations conversion or the potential for other transactions that may impact such guidance. Accordingly, the Company is unable to reconcile, without unreasonable effort, the Company's forecasted range of these adjusted non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

2

Ferro's Transformation

Ferro2012

Ferro 2013

Ferro 2019

Net Sales:

$1B

Net Sales:

$1.5B

Performance Coatings

EBITDA:

9%

EBITDA:

15%

Performance Colors &Glass

TEV:

$0.7B

TEV:

$2.1B

Pigments, Powders and Oxides

Performance Chemicals

Electronic Materials

Ferro Today

  • Functional Coatings
  • Color Solutions

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

PHASE I:

PHASE II:

PHASE III:

PHASE IV:

PHASE V:

FIX

TRANSITION

GROW

INNOVATE

GENESIS

Simplify operations

Harvest

Invest in higher

Dynamic

Shift center of

and reduce

underperforming and

value growth

innovation and

gravity to high-

infrastructure costs

non-strategic assets

opportunities

optimization

margin, high-value

portfolio

CURRENT

COMPLETED

DIVESTED BUSINESSES

A more focused,

Specialty Plastics

fundamentally

Performance Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals Fine Chemicals

stronger and higher value

Polymer Additives

Solar Pastes

specialtycompany

Electronic Materials

Precious Metals Powders and Flakes

Divesting Tile Coatings

3

(closing expected H2 2020)

Divestiture of the Tile Coatings Business

Strategic Rationale

Achieve a more focused high-value specialty company

Higher sustained margins Less cyclical

More balanced end market and regional mix Stronger underlying market growth

Less raw material intensive

A streamlined manufacturing footprint

A more technology led innovation driven company

Resulting in more attractive underlying financial & operational metrics

2019

2019

Continuing

Discontinued

Operations1

Operations1

Net Sales

$1,018.4M

$487.6M

Gross Profit

308.8

101.7

Gross Profit (%)

30.3%

20.9%

Net Income/ (Loss)2

$34.3

$(28.0)

EBTIDA (%)

15.6%3

9.1%4

Manufacturing footprint

34

16

Headcount

~3800

2100

TRANSACTION UPDATE:Closing process is progressing as expected; expected closing in H2 2020

  • Separation activities are underway
  1. Comparison in nominal currency
  2. Net Income /(Loss) attributable to Ferro Corporation common shareholders
  3. Note:Non-GAAP measures, Adjusted EBITDA for Continuing Operations see reconciliations in the appendix
  4. Note:Non-GAAP measures, EBITDA for Discontinued Operations see reconciliations in the appendix

4

4

New Ferro Has a Balanced Regional and End-Market Mix…

BEFORE

(including Tile Coatings Business)

REGIONAL MIX1

18%

More balanced regional mix with less

48%

reliance on EMEA markets

NOW

(excluding Tile Coatings Business)

26%

North America

39% EMEA

  • Within EMEA, shift towards Northern and Eastern Europe, less towards Southern Europe and MENA

END-MARKET MIX

  • Less exposure to the building and construction segments - typically more cyclical and lower growth
  • A generally more balanced end market mix

22%

11%

31%

20%

17%

10%

11%

4%

6%

1%

25% APAC

10%

LATAM

12% Construction

22% Industrial

24%Electronics Auto

14%Appliances

13%Containers/Packaging

7%Household Furnishing

6% Healthcare

2%

5

New Ferro: $1 Billion Company Comprised of Two Segments

Performance Colors &

Glass (PCG) and Porcelain

COLOR SOLUTIONS

Enamel (PE)

(FUNCTIONAL COATINGS)

2019 Revenue

$649.1M

$369.7M

2019 Adjusted Gross Profit

$196.3M

$117.0M

Adjusted Gross Profit (%)

30.2%

31.6%

Addressable Market

~$2 Billion

~$7 Billion

Underlying Market Growth

~2%-4%

~3%-5%

Large and diverse pigment market

Several distinctive niche markets

- commodity and specialty

with diverse applications -

Ferro strategically focuses on

Market Characteristics

Performance driven high value

specialty segments (products and

applications that are critical to

applications) with higher margins

customers' end products but

supported by performance and

account for small fraction of the

technical know-how

costs

Fragmented competitive

landscape

6

Functional Coatings Offer Specialty Products

Used in a Wide Array of Applications

Product examples

Applications

Black band glass colors &

Automotive

coatings

Auto glass, tempered

Black enamel

glass, sensors

Conductive silver paste

Decoration

Container glass

Decal printing

Dinnerware colors &

Color for dinnerware

coatings

Glass decoration

Flat glass coatings

Architectural and

specialty glass

Industrial

Structural coatings

Dental composites,

Functional glasses &

grinding wheels

pigments

Roof tiles, sanitaryware

Electronic packaging

Electronics

materials

Glass/ceramic materials

Electronic component

in industrial electronic

materials

components

Multilayer materials

Porcelain

High-end porcelain

Hot water tanks

Hollowware

Enamel

enamel

Sanitary

7

Color Solutions Offers Specialty Pigments, Dispersions and Surface Finishing Materials Across a Range of Applications

Pigments

Dispersions & Colorants

Inorganic pigments

Dispersions for

CICP (IR & Cool Colors)

Thermoset and

Ultramarines

Thermoplastic

Bismuth Vanadates

Applications

  • Transparent Iron Oxides

Anti-Corrosives

Pigment blends for

Organic pigments

Construction

Applications (plasters,

Azo Pigments

grouts & mortars)

  • HPPs

PRODUCT APPLICATION EXAMPLES

PRODUCT APPLICATION EXAMPLES

Paints & Coatings

Paints & Coatings

Plastics

Plastics

Inks

Building materials

  • Building materials
  • Textiles
  • Cosmetics

Surface Technologies

Surface

Finishing

Materials

  • Fine powders
  • Polishing slurries

PRODUCT APPLICATION EXAMPLES

  • Automotive
  • Precision optics
  • Sapphire substrates
  • Blue filter glass
  • Semiconductors

8

Established Leadership Positions Supported by Technology, Innovation, Global Presence and a Customer-Centric Model

PERFORMANCE COLORS & GLASS

COLOR SOLUTIONS

(FUNCTIONAL COATINGS)

Subsegment

Ferro Strengths

Subsegment

Ferro Strengths

& Position

& Position

Technology & innovation leader

Specialty

Technology & innovation leadership

Auto

Superior quality, consistency and purity

Relationship with large, global customers

Pigments

Broad, high-quality pigment portfolio

Global capacity with local presence

Global manufacturing & local tech service

Product & technology leader

Dispersions

Customized solutions & products

Decoration

Unique color palettes

Wide product range

& Colorants

High quality products & services

Leading portfolio of unleaded & organic colors

Ready-to-use with tailor-made packaging

Leader in precision polishes for auto

Industrial

Superior technical capabilities & innovation

Surface

aftermarket and plastic lens applications

Broad range of applications

Product development with key customers

Technology

Digital printing

Products with superior quality & functionality

Formulation and tech service expertise

Electronics

Leader in select high-value products

Technical capability

Customer co-development

Porcelain

Superior quality & innovation capabilities

Wide product range serving leading

Enamel

customers

Low cost global production capability

9

Overview of Business Segment Strategies

PERFORMANCE COLORS &

GLASS

(FUNCTIONAL COATINGS)

COLOR SOLUTIONS

Strengthen and broaden existing product portfolio- CICP, Ultramarine, BiVa, Organic, etc.

Strengthen

Leadership

Position

(Market Plus 1-2% growth)

Broaden

Scope

(products and applications)

Organic Growth

  • Continued innovation
  • Commercial initiatives
  • Integration of recent acquisitions

Invest behind favorable market trends - Smart, green, energy efficiency

Margin initiatives

  • Right sizing production and rationalize footprint (lower cost base)
  • Raw materials
  • Efficiency improvements

Select bolt-on acquisitions

Continue to invest behind what we have

  • Organic colors & inks
  • Digital printing
  • Functional products

Expand into new platforms

Specialty

Pigment

Leadership

Solutions

Offerings

Surface

Technologies

Innovation to support superior productperformance and customer ease of use in high margin segments, e.g.

  • Infra-redreflective
  • Food contact
  • Anti-corrosion

Focus on attractive application markets, e.g.

  • Coatings
  • Plastics
  • Inks

Dispersions and Colorants - complement and extend pigment portfolio

  • Focus on applications where Ferro adds significant value to customers in pigment dispersing

Invest behind existing leadership positions

- Auto and Plastic Lens polishing

Grow CMP- expand electronics position

10

Phase V of Ferro Transformation Strategy

3 STRATEGIC PILLARS: SPECIALTIES GROWTH, INNOVATION AND OPTIMIZATION

Specialties Growth

Innovation

Optimization

GROWTH FROM A STRONGER

SPECIALTY-ORIENTED

BUSINESS BASE

  • Scope expansion - leverage macro trends / market tailwinds
  • New applications / Product renewal - build on advantaged technology positions and new technology platforms
  • An actively managed M&A pipeline

INNOVATION ALIGNED TO TRENDS AND CUSTOMER NEEDS

  • New technology platforms
  • R&D and product development - sustain a strong product vitality index
  • Shift fromproduct-centered to a more solution-driven model

ONE TIME AND ON-GOING OPTIMIZATION TO DRIVE EFFICIENCY AND INCREASE RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED

  • Asset footprint optimization / utilization and other cost reduction opportunities post sale of Tile Coatings
  • Ongoing cost reduction / productivity improvement initiatives

11

Specialties Growth:

Drive Balanced Organic and Acquisitive Growth

Technology-

Led

Organic

Growth

Acquisitive

Growth

  • Scope expansion -Broaden scope within existing base leveraging existing or new technologies (e.g. organic, digital, other functional products)
  • New applications -Continued innovation and R&D focused on high-growth market segments (e.g. EV / AV, 5G, 'Green')
  • Product renewal -Continued customer collaboration for Next Gen products (e.g. EPM & MLM for sensors)
  • Bolt-onacquisitions- fill gaps in technology, capability and/or applications that complement or expand current product portfolio
  • Transformational acquisitions- significantly scale the business to the next level, or expand into new platforms

~40%

of sales growth

~60%

of sales growth

12

Specialties Growth:

Robust Pipeline of Acquisition Targets

ACQUISITIVE GROWTH OPTIONS

Bolt-on

Scaled

Transformational

<$100 sales

$100-$300M sales

$300M+ sales

Fill in gaps in offer,

Significantly broaden

Significantly scale the

technology, capabilities

individual businesses,

company

and/or applications

markets or regions

CURRENT OPPORTUNITIES

Inactive

Active

270

21

BY

STATUS

Developing

37

M&A priorities by BU

Complementary or adjacent to existing product /

Functional

technology portfolio

Further strengthen market position

Coatings

New coating products for similar substrates

Focus on high-margin niche or heavy customer touch areas

Color

Fill in product gaps at high end: new pigments / high

performance chemicals

Solutions

Maintain backward integration to other coatings

businesses

Acquisition criteria

  • Cash flow & earnings accretive in theshort-term

Attractive value creation

15% run-rate ROIC

Easily Integrated

Asset-light

Scalable

Hold

Watch

35

138

Less than $50m

180$50m - $100m

BY81

REVENUE

$100m - $300m

Unknown

66

132

Greater than $300m

42

13

Innovation: Leveraging Favorable Macro Trends To Grow Through Product Development

Digital Printing

Smart Cars

Digital IOT / 5G

Next Gen LED Light

Digital inks and printer on

Broader offering in a familiar

various substrates

end market (e.g. sensors, other

Pigments and colorants for

electronics components)

digital applications

Lidar functional pigments

  • Superior materials for LTCC products for antennae fitting to 5G applications
  • Glass & ceramic materials with superior heat conduction & insulation properties

Environmental

Energy Efficiency

Healthcare

AREAS OF OPPORTUNITY

FOR FERRO

More organic colors & inks

Next Gen inorganic "green" chemistries

  • Materials for weight reduction
  • IR reflective
  • Advanced glass materials for medical applications
  • Coating materials for medical devices

14

Optimization:

Drive Cost Reduction and Margin Improvement

THREE OPTIMIZATION LEVERS

FOOTPRINT

NORTH AMERICA OPTIMIZATION

  • Completing a major North America footprint optimization program in Q1 2020

GLOBAL OPTIMIZATION

  • Initiating footprint optimization in North Europe
  • Consolidate production of basic materials in lower cost regions - finishing close to the customer

SOURCING AND

RAW MATERIAL

  • Continuous effort of reformulation to optimize raw material costs
  • Strategically streamlining / optimizing raw material procurement process and supplier base

LOGISTICS AND

SUPPLY CHAIN

  • Logistic optimization aligned to optimized footprint network
  • Working capital reduction

15

Appendix

Supplemental Reconciliations

16

Reconciliation of 2019 Reported to Adjusted Financials

Ferro Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Reported to Adjusted Financials

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited)

Net Sales

Gross Profit

Total SG&A

Operating Income

(Dollars in millions)

PCG

CS

Ferro Total

PCG

CS

Other

Ferro Total

Ferro Total

Ferro Total

YTD 2019

As Reported (GAAP)

$

648.7

$

369.7

$

1,018.4

$

193.5

$

114.9

$

0.4

$

308.8

$

212.5

$

96.3

Adjustments:

Acquisition related costs2

0.8

0.0

0.9

(3.5)

4.4

Costs related to optimization projects

3.0

2.0

1.4

6.3

(7.2)

13.6

Costs related to divested businesses and assets

-

(3.0)

3.0

Total Adjustments

-

-

-

3.8

2.0

1.4

7.2

(13.7)

20.9

Constant Currency FX Impact1

As Adjusted from Continuing Operations (Non-GAAP)

$

648.7

$

369.7

$

1,018.4

$

197.3

$

117.0

$

1.8

$

316.0

$

198.8

$

117.2

YTD 2018

As Reported (GAAP)

$

691.2

$

391.0

$

1,082.2

$

212.4

$

124.9

$

2.5

$

339.7

$

219.9

$

119.8

Adjustments:

Acquisition related costs3

1.1

2.2

0.3

3.6

(10.3)

13.9

Costs related to optimization projects

1.9

0.9

2.8

(7.5)

10.3

Costs related to divested businesses and assets

-

(0.7)

0.7

Total Adjustments

-

-

-

1.1

4.2

1.2

6.4

(18.4)

24.8

Constant Currency FX Impact1

(19.3)

(9.8)

(29.2)

(7.3)

(2.6)

1.1

(8.9)

(4.6)

(4.2)

As Adjusted from Continuing Operations (Non-GAAP)

$

671.9

$

381.2

$

1,053.0

$

206.1

$

126.4

$

4.8

$

337.3

$

196.9

$

140.4

1. Reflects the remeasurement of 2018 reported and adjusted local currency results using 2019 exchange rates, resulting in a constant currency comparative figures to 2019 reported and adjusted results.

2.The adjustments to "Cost of Sales" primarily include the amortization of purchase accounting adjustments related to our recent acquisitions and environmental costs related to our recent acquisitions. The adjustments to "Selling general and administrative expenses" primarily include legal, professional and other expenses related to acquisition costs.

3. The adjustments to "Cost of Sales" primarily include environmental costs related to our recent acquisitions. The adjustments to "Selling general and administrative expenses" primarily include legal, professional and other expenses related to acquisition costs.

It should be noted that adjusted net sales, adjusted gross profit, adjsuted SG&A expenses, and adjusted operating profit are financial measures not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP). These Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and a reconciliation of these financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures are presented within this table. We believe this data provides investors with additional useful information on the underlying operations and trends of the business and enables period-to-period comparability of financial performance.

17

Reconciliation of Q4 and Full Year Adjusted EBITDA

Ferro Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Net income attributable to Ferro Corporation from Continuing

Operations, net of income tax to Adjusted EBITDA

For the Three Months and the Twelve Months Ended December 31 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)

Q4 2019

Q4 2018

YTD 2019

YTD 2018

$

34.3

$

56.1

Net income attributable to Ferro Corporation from Continuing Operations, net of income tax

$

(2.2)

$

11.4

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

0.5

0.4

1.4

0.9

Restructuring and impairment charges

3.1

2.3

11.0

7.1

Other expense, net

15.1

16.4

17.6

18.0

Interest expense

5.0

5.2

24.3

23.7

Income tax expense

(0.9)

(11.2)

8.1

14.1

Depreciation and amortization

11.4

11.1

45.2

43.6

Less: interest amortization expense and other

(1.0)

(0.9)

(3.8)

(3.6)

Cost of sales Non-GAAP adjustments1

0.9

3.7

7.2

6.3

SG&A Non-GAAP adjustments1

5.3

4.0

13.7

18.4

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$

37.4

$

42.4

158.9

184.6

1. The Non-GAAP adjustments to cost of sales and SG&A are described in the "Reconciliation of Q4 Reported to Adjusted Financials" and "Reconciliation of YTD Reported to Adjusted Financials" appendices.

It should be noted that adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP). This Non-GAAP financial measure should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and a reconciliation of this financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure is presented. We believe this data provides investors with additional useful information on the underlying operations and trends of the business and enables period-to-period comparability of financial performance.

18

Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Ferro Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Reported Income from Continuiing Operations to

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations

For Quarterly Periods in 2019 and 2018

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (GAAP)

Adjustments:

Restructuring

Other1

Tax2

Adjustments3

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (Non-GAAP)

Q4 2019

FY 2019

Q4 2018

FY 2018

$

(0.03)

$

0.41

$

0.14

$

0.66

0.04

0.13

0.03

0.08

0.24

0.43

0.30

0.54

(0.08)

(0.14)

(0.14)

(0.15)

0.20

0.42

0.19

0.48

$

0.17

$

0.83

$

0.33

$

1.14

  1. For 2019 and 2018, the description of adjustments for cost of sales and SG&A are detailed in the "Reconciliation of Q4 Reported to Adjusted Financials" and "Reconciliation of YTD Reported to Adjusted Financials" appendices. In 2019, the adjustments to "Other expense, net" relate to purchase price adjustments related to an acquisition that is beyond the measurement period. For 2018, the adjustments to "Other expense, net" relate to earn out adjustments related to an acquisition that are beyond the measurement period and a gain recognized on increasing our ownership interest in FMU.
  2. Income tax expense reflects the reported expense, adjusted for adjustments being tax effected at the respective statutory rate where the item originated.
  3. Due to rounding, total earnings per share related to adjustments does not always add to the total adjusted earnings per share.

It should be noted that adjusted diluted earnings per share items is a financial measure not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP). This Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and a reconciliation of this financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure is presented. We believe this data provides investors with additional useful information on the underlying operations and trends of the business and enables period-to-period comparability of financial performance.

19

Disclaimer

Ferro Corporation published this content on 15 September 2020
