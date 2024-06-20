4.

THAT, for the purposes of section 694 of the Companies Act, the terms of the buyback contract to be entered into between the Company and any or all of J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BMO Capital Markets Corp. and Santander US Capital Markets LLC, respectively (in the forms produced to this meeting and made available at the Company's registered office for not less than 15 days ending with the date of this meeting) are approved and the Company be authorized to undertake off-market purchases (within the meaning of section 693(2) of the Companies Act) of its ordinary shares of US $0.01 pursuant to such contracts, provided that (i) the maximum aggregate number of ordinary shares hereby authorized to be purchased is 37,776,463, representing approximately 20% of the issued ordinary share capital, and (ii) additional restrictions under applicable U.S. securities laws are substantially complied with, including (but not limited to) the pricing limitations under Rule 10b-18(b)(3) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), the volume limitations under Rules 10b-18(b)(4) and 10b18(c)(2) of the Exchange Act, the timing limitations under Rules 10b-18(b)(2) and 10b-18(c)(1) and the requirements with respect to the use of brokers or dealers under Rule 10b-18(b)(1) of the Exchange Act. Such authority shall expire at the close of business on the fifth anniversary of the passing of this resolution, but during this five year period the Company may agree to purchase ordinary shares pursuant to any such approved contract, even if such purchase would, or might, be completed or executed wholly or partly after the authority ends and the Company may purchase such ordinary shares pursuant to any such approved contract as if the authority had not ended. This authority shall apply from the conclusion of the Annual General meeting until a date which is five years from the date of the Annual General Meeting

109,086,770

82.57

22,990,733

17.40

70.31

32,122