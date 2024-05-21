Ferroglobe PLC

Introduction

Ferroglobe PLC is a public limited company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales under Company Number: 09425113. Ferroglobe PLC and subsidiaries (the "Company" or "Ferroglobe") is among the world's largest producers of silicon metal and silicon-based alloys, important ingredients in a variety of industrial and consumer products. The Company's customers include major silicone chemical, aluminum and steel manufacturers, auto companies and their suppliers, ductile iron foundries, manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips, and concrete producers. Additionally, the Company was operating hydroelectric plants (hereinafter "energy business") in Spain until 2019 and is still operating in France.

The Company was incorporated in 2015 and its Ordinary Shares are listed for trading on the NASDAQ in U.S. dollars under the symbol "GSM".

The Company is subject to disclosure obligations in the U.S. and the U.K. While some of these disclosure requirements overlap or are otherwise similar, some differ and require distinct disclosures. Pursuant to the requirements of the Companies Act, this document includes our directors' strategic report, directors' report, remuneration report and required financial information (including our statutory accounts and statutory auditor's report for the reporting period commencing 1 January 2023 and ending 31 December 2023), which together comprise our U.K. annual reports and accounts for the period ended 31 December 2023 (the "U.K. Annual Report and Accounts").

We are also subject to the information and reporting requirements of the Exchange Act, regulations and other guidance issued by the SEC and the NASDAQ listing standards applicable to foreign private issuers. In accordance with the Exchange Act, we are required to file annual and periodic reports and other information with the SEC, including, without limitation, our 2023 Form 20-F. Certain other announcements made by the Company are furnished to the SEC on Form 6-K. Our status as a foreign private issuer requires the Company to comply with various corporate governance practices under SOX, as well as related rules implemented by the SEC. In addition, NASDAQ Rules permit foreign private issuers to follow home country practice in lieu of the NASDAQ corporate governance standards, subject to certain exemptions and except to the extent that such exemptions would be contrary to U.S. federal securities law.

We have provided as a separate attachment to the U.K. Annual Report and Accounts extracts from the 2023 Form 20- F to assist shareholders in assessing the Group's performance and results. Investors may obtain the full 2023 Form 20-F, without charge, from the SEC at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from our website at www.ferroglobe.com. Unless expressly stated otherwise, the information on our website is not part of this U.K. Annual Report and is not incorporated by reference herein.

The capitalized terms used throughout the U.K. Annual Report and Accounts are defined in the Glossary and Definitions section of this U.K. Annual Report unless otherwise indicated. In the following text, the terms "we," "our," "the Company", "our Company" and "us" may refer, as the context requires, to Ferroglobe or collectively to Ferroglobe and its subsidiaries. Throughout the U.K. Annual Report, rounding has been applied and numbers given and totals aggregated may differ in consequence.