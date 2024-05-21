Explanatory notes to the resolutions

Resolution 1 (U.K. Annual Report and Accounts 2023)

The Board is required to present at the Annual General Meeting the U.K. Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2023, including the Directors' Report and the Auditor's Report on the U.K. Annual Report and Accounts and on those parts of the Directors' Remuneration Report which have been audited.

Resolution 1 is an advisory vote and in accordance with its obligations under English law, the Company will provide shareholders at the Annual General Meeting with the opportunity to receive the U.K. Annual Report and Accounts and ask any relevant and appropriate questions on the U.K. Annual Report and Accounts of the Board and or auditors in attendance at the Annual General Meeting.

Resolution 2 (directors' annual remuneration report)

Resolution 2 is an advisory vote to approve the directors' annual remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 2023. The directors' remuneration report is set out on pages 35 to 36 and 50 to 61 of the U.K. Annual Report and Accounts. It provides information on the remuneration of the directors for 2023 and that proposed for 2024; it includes a statement by the Chairman of the Compensation Committee but excludes the Remuneration Policy which was approved by shareholders at the AGM in 2022.

Resolution 3 (authority for certain donations and expenditure)

The Company is seeking authority under this resolution to allow the Company and any of its subsidiaries to make political donations or incur political expenditure up to a limit of £100,000 for each category of donation or expenditure set out in the resolution. It is not the Company's policy or intention to make political donations or expenditures, and no political donations were made in the year ended 31 December 2023. However, it is possible that certain routine activities undertaken by the Company and its subsidiaries might unintentionally fall within the scope of the provisions controlling political donations and expenditure, which are very broad and open to interpretation. Any political donations or expenditure regulated by the Companies Act must be approved by shareholders at a general meeting and must be disclosed in the annual report for the year ending 31 December 2024. Accordingly, in common with many other UK public companies, the directors seek shareholders' approval for political donations and expenditure to be made by the Company and its subsidiaries, to avoid inadvertently contravening the Companies Act. The authority being sought will take effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting until the end of next year's annual general meeting (or, if earlier, 15 months from the date of the Annual General Meeting), until renewed, revoked or varied by the Company in a general meeting.

Resolution 4 (authority to make purchases of own shares off-market)

The Board considers that share buybacks are an important means of returning value to shareholders, managing capital resources and maximizing sustainable long-term growth in earnings per share.

As the Nasdaq is not a recognized investment exchange for the purposes of section 693(2) of the Companies Act, any repurchases by Ferroglobe of its own shares on or through Nasdaq would constitute "off-market" repurchases for the purposes of the Companies Act. Such repurchases may only be made pursuant to a form of share repurchase contract, the terms of which have been approved by shareholders in accordance with section 694 of the Companies Act.

Ferroglobe is seeking the approval by shareholders of off-market purchases in accordance with this resolution in order to enable share repurchases on or through Nasdaq pursuant to section 694 of the Companies Act, provided that (i) the maximum aggregate number of ordinary shares hereby authorized to be purchased is 37,776,463, representing approximately 20% of the issued ordinary share capital), and (ii) additional restrictions under applicable U.S. securities laws are substantially complied with, including (but not limited to) the pricing limitations under Rule 10b-18(b)(3) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), the volume limitations under Rules 10b-18(b)(4) and 10b-18(c)(2) of the Exchange Act, the timing limitations under Rules 10b-18(b)(2) and 10b-18(c)(1) and the requirements with respect to the use of brokers or dealers under Rule 10b-18(b)(1) of the Exchange Act.

This resolution specifies the counterparties which may each enter into a separate repurchase contract with Ferroglobe, in each case in the form approved by the shareholders. Repurchases may be undertaken following a specific, one- off instruction from the Company to the counterparty or pursuant to a share trading plan under which the Company instructs the counterparty to purchase a set number of shares at a maximum and/or minimum price over a set period of time.