Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ferroglobe PLC    GSM   GB00BYW6GV68

FERROGLOBE PLC

(GSM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ferroglobe PLC Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Investor Call for September 1, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

LONDON, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) announced today that it will issue second quarter 2020 financial results after the close of the market on Monday, August 31, 2020 and will host the quarterly earnings call on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.  Ferroglobe invites all interested persons to participate on its conference call at 9:00 AM, U.S. Eastern Daylight Time. The dial-in number for the call for participants in the United States is +1-877-293-5491 (conference ID 3128367).  International callers should dial +1-914-495-8526 (conference ID 3128367). Please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The call may also be accessed via an audio webcast available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a4i7n7ab

Date: September 1, 2020
Time: 9:00 AM EDT

Listen via Internet: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a4i7n7ab

United States:+1 877-293-5491 (conference ID: 3128367)
International:+1 914-495-8526 (conference ID: 3128367)

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys, and other ferroalloys serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

CONTACT:

Gaurav Mehta, EVP - Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@ferroglobe.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FERROGLOBE PLC
05:31pFerroglobe PLC Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Investor Call for Septe..
GL
08/13ITC Finds U.S. Silicon Metal Producers Injured by Imports from Bosnia and Her..
GL
08/03Ferroglobe announces listing transfer to the NASDAQ Capital Market
GL
07/01Ferroglobe Appoints Craig Arnold as Executive Vice President, Sales and Marke..
GL
06/30Globe Specialty Metals and Mississippi Silicon File Unfair Trade Cases Agains..
GL
06/08Ferroglobe Reports Results for the First Quarter of 2020
GL
06/08Ferroglobe Announces New Appointment to the Board Of Directors
GL
06/02Ferroglobe Announces Changes to the Board of Directors
GL
06/01Ferroglobe PLC Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Investor Call for June 9..
GL
06/01Ferroglobe Files Annual Report on Form 20-F with the SEC
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 615 M - -
Net income 2019 -281 M - -
Net Debt 2019 506 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,57x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 82,3 M 82,3 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,31x
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 3 462
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart FERROGLOBE PLC
Duration : Period :
Ferroglobe PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERROGLOBE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Marco Levi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francisco Javier López Madrid Executive Chairman
Benoist Ollivier Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Beatríz García-Cos Muntañola Chief Financial Officer
Juan Villar-Mir de Fuentes Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERROGLOBE PLC-48.23%82
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-11.50%16 231
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.41.53%14 042
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-16.32%10 366
JSW STEEL LIMITED4.39%9 052
EVRAZ PLC-19.55%6 230
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group