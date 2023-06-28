Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of

Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Reference is made to the exhibit attached hereto.

FerroglobePLCannouncestheresultsofitsAnnualGeneralMeetingheld on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.Allresolutionswerevotedonbywayofa poll and were passed. The results of the voting, including the number of votes cast for and against, are available on the Company's website and are set forth in the attached exhibit, which is being furnished herewith.

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

​

FERROGLOBE PLC

VOTING RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON JUNE 27, 2023

Ferroglobe PLC announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. All resolutions were voted on by way of a poll and were passed.

The total number of votes received on each resolution is as follows:

​

​ ​ Resolution For % of

votes cast Against % of

votes cast Votes cast as

% of

Issued Share

Capital Withheld 1. ​ THAT the directors' and auditor's reports and the accounts of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 (the "U.K. Annual Report and Accounts") be received. ​ 134,513,764 ​ 99.86 ​ 122,366 ​ 0.09 ​ 71.87 ​ 70,284 ​ 2. ​ THAT the directors' annual report on remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2022 (excluding, for the avoidance of doubt, any part of the Directors' remuneration report containing the directors' remuneration policy), as set out on pages 32 to 33 and 46 to 60 of the U.K. Annual Report and Accounts be approved. ​ 132,987,943 ​ 98.72 ​ 1,665,009 ​ 1.24 ​ 71.87 ​ 53,462 ​ 3. ​ That Javier López Madrid be re-elected as a director. ​ 134,098,203 ​ 99.55 ​ 598,018 ​ 0.44 ​ 71.87 ​ 10,193 ​ 4. ​ That Marco Levi be re-elected as a director. ​ 134,506,953 ​ 99.85 ​ 189,768 ​ 0.14 ​ 71.87 ​ 9,693 ​ 5. That Marta Amusategui be re-elected as a director. 121,681,992 90.33 12,995,859 9.65 71.87 28,563 6. ​ That Bruce L. Crockett be re-elected as a director. ​ 117,884,195 ​ 87.51 ​ 16,793,931 ​ 12.47 ​ 71.87 ​ 28,288 ​ 7. ​ That Stuart E. Eizenstat be re-elected as a director. ​ 134,470,976 ​ 99.83 ​ 207,063 ​ 0.15 ​ 71.87 ​ 28,375 ​ 8. ​ That Manuel Garrido y Ruano be re-elected as a director. ​ 134,277,789 ​ 99.68 ​ 400,088 ​ 0.30 ​ 71.87 ​ 28,537 ​ 9. ​ That Juan Villar-Mir de Fuentes be re-elected as a director. ​ 134,093,704 ​ 99.55 ​ 584,323 ​ 0.43 ​ 71.87 ​ 28,387 ​ 10. ​ That Belén Villalonga be re-elected as a director. ​ 121,790,948 ​ 90.41 ​ 12,886,334 ​ 9.57 ​ 71.87 ​ 29,132 ​ 11. ​ That Silvia Villar-Mir de Fuentes be re-elected as a director. ​ 134,107,391 ​ 99.56 ​ 570,266 ​ 0.42 ​ 71.87 ​ 28,757 ​ 12. ​ That Nicolas De Santis be re-elected as a director. ​ 132,920,477 ​ 98.68 ​ 1,755,855 ​ 1.30 ​ 71.87 ​ 30,082 ​ 13. ​ That Rafael Barrilero Yarnoz be re-elected as a director. ​ 132,992,123 ​ 98.73 ​ 1,685,804 ​ 1.25 ​ 71.87 ​ 28,487 ​ 14. ​ THAT KPMG Auditores, S.L. be appointed as auditor of the Company to hold office from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the next general meeting at which accounts are laid before the Company. ​ 154,433,856 ​ 99.57 ​ 640,164 ​ 0.41 ​ 82.75 ​ 32,624 ​ 15. ​ THAT the Audit Committee of the Board be authorised to determine the auditor's remuneration. ​ 134,378,088 ​ 99.75 ​ 318,187 ​ 0.24 ​ 71.87 ​ 10,139 ​

​