SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER
Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
For the Month June, 2023
Commission File Number: 001-37668
FERROGLOBE PLC
(Name of Registrant)
13 Chesterfield Street,
London W1J 5JN, United Kingdom
+44 (0)750 130 8322
(Address of Principal Executive Office)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of
Form20-F☒Form 40-F☐
Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting of Ferroglobe PLC
FerroglobePLCannouncestheresultsofitsAnnualGeneralMeetingheld on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.Allresolutionswerevotedonbywayofa poll and were passed. The results of the voting, including the number of votes cast for and against, are available on the Company's website and are set forth in the attached exhibit, which is being furnished herewith.
Exhibit
Reference is made to the exhibit attached hereto.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
Date: June 28, 2023
FERROGLOBE PLC
by /s/ Marco Levi
Name: Marco Levi
Title: Chief Executive Officer (Principal Executive Officer)
FERROGLOBE PLC
VOTING RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON JUNE 27, 2023
Ferroglobe PLC announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. All resolutions were voted on by way of a poll and were passed.
The total number of votes received on each resolution is as follows:
Resolution
For
% of
Against
% of
Votes cast as
Withheld
1.
THAT the directors' and auditor's reports and the accounts of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 (the "U.K. Annual Report and Accounts") be received.
134,513,764
99.86
122,366
0.09
71.87
70,284
2.
THAT the directors' annual report on remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2022 (excluding, for the avoidance of doubt, any part of the Directors' remuneration report containing the directors' remuneration policy), as set out on pages 32 to 33 and 46 to 60 of the U.K. Annual Report and Accounts be approved.
132,987,943
98.72
1,665,009
1.24
71.87
53,462
3.
That Javier López Madrid be re-elected as a director.
134,098,203
99.55
598,018
0.44
71.87
10,193
4.
That Marco Levi be re-elected as a director.
134,506,953
99.85
189,768
0.14
71.87
9,693
5.
That Marta Amusategui be re-elected as a director.
121,681,992
90.33
12,995,859
9.65
71.87
28,563
6.
That Bruce L. Crockett be re-elected as a director.
117,884,195
87.51
16,793,931
12.47
71.87
28,288
7.
That Stuart E. Eizenstat be re-elected as a director.
134,470,976
99.83
207,063
0.15
71.87
28,375
8.
That Manuel Garrido y Ruano be re-elected as a director.
134,277,789
99.68
400,088
0.30
71.87
28,537
9.
That Juan Villar-Mir de Fuentes be re-elected as a director.
134,093,704
99.55
584,323
0.43
71.87
28,387
10.
That Belén Villalonga be re-elected as a director.
121,790,948
90.41
12,886,334
9.57
71.87
29,132
11.
That Silvia Villar-Mir de Fuentes be re-elected as a director.
134,107,391
99.56
570,266
0.42
71.87
28,757
12.
That Nicolas De Santis be re-elected as a director.
132,920,477
98.68
1,755,855
1.30
71.87
30,082
13.
That Rafael Barrilero Yarnoz be re-elected as a director.
132,992,123
98.73
1,685,804
1.25
71.87
28,487
14.
THAT KPMG Auditores, S.L. be appointed as auditor of the Company to hold office from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the next general meeting at which accounts are laid before the Company.
154,433,856
99.57
640,164
0.41
82.75
32,624
15.
THAT the Audit Committee of the Board be authorised to determine the auditor's remuneration.
134,378,088
99.75
318,187
0.24
71.87
10,139
