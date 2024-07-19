Ferronordic is a service and sales company in the areas of construction equipment and trucks. It is the dealer for Volvo CE in all or parts of nine states in the United States and also represents Hitachi, Sandvik and Link-Belt in parts of the same area. Ferronordic is dealer of Volvo Trucks, Renault Trucks and Sandvik Mobile Crushers in Germany and dealer of Volvo CE and certain other brands in Kazakhstan. Ferronordic began its operations in 2010 and currently has 41 outlets and approx. 800 employees. Ferronordic's vision is to be the leading service and sales company in its markets. The shares in Ferronordic AB (publ) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.ferronordic.com
Ferronordic AB is a Sweden-based company engaged in sales and distribution of construction equipment. It operates as an authorized dealer of Volvo Construction Equipment, Renault trucks and Volvo CE. Additionally, it distributes Volvo and Renault Trucks, Volvo Penta, among others. Through its business segment, Equipment Distribution, the Company offers sale and rental of new and used machines and other equipment, contracting services, as well as aftermarket support (sales of parts and service). The Company distributes excavators, backhoe loaders, dump trucks, pipelayers, forestry machines, bulldozers and gensets. The Company provides its services to other companies in the Quarries and aggregates, mining, road construction, transport and logistic and general construction industries