[Excerpted Version] Notice of the Commencement of the Tender Offer for the Share Certificates of Toyo Knife Co., Ltd. (Securities Code: 5964) picture_as_pdf PDF [159.33KB]

News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard) June 3, 2022 [Excerpted Version] Notice of the Commencement of the Tender Offer for the Share Certificates of Toyo Knife Co., Ltd. (Securities Code: 5964) *This document is an excerpted version that was created for disclosure of the English version. For the full version, please see the Japanese version disclosed on June 3. Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (hereinafter "the Tender Offeror") announces that, at the meeting of Board of Directors held today, we resolved to to acquire the common shares of Toyo Knife Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, "the Target Company's Shares") (the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (hereinafter, "the TSE"); the Standard Market; Securities Code: 5964; hereinafter, "the Target Company") through the tender offer (hereinafter the "Tender Offer") pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (Act No. 25 of 1948; including any subsequent amendments; hereinafter "the Act"). 1. Purpose of the Tender Offer (1) Outline of the Tender Offer As of today, the Tender Offeror directly owns 476,600 shares of the Target Company listed on the Standard Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (hereinafter, "the TSE") (ownership ratio(Note): 33.24%), and the Target Company is an equity-method affiliate. (Note) "Ownership ratio" represents a percentage (rounded to two decimal places; the same applies hereinafter in the calculation of the ratio unless otherwise specified) to the number of shares (1,433,931 shares) which was obtained by subtracting the number of treasury shares (431,969 shares) owned by the Target Company as of the same date as stated in "Financial Results of the Term Ended March 2022 [Japanese GAAP] (Consolidated)" announced by the Target Company on May 13, 2022 (hereinafter, "the Target Company's Financial Results") from the total number of the Target Company's outstanding shares (1,865,900 shares) as of March 31, 2022 as stated in the Target Company's Financial Results. The Tender Offeror decided at the Board of Directors meeting held today to carry out the Tender Offer as part of a series of transactions (hereinafter, "the Transaction") to acquire all of the outstanding shares held by the Target Company (excluding the Target Company's Shares directly owned by the Tender Offeror and the treasury shares held by the Target Company), and to make the Target Company to be a wholly owned subsidiary of the Tender Offeror. In the Tender Offer, the lower limit of the number of shares to be purchased is set at 479,400 (ownership ratio: 33.43%) because of its intention to make the Target Company a wholly owned subsidiary, and if the total number of share certificates sold via the Tender Offer (hereinafter, "the Sold Share Certificates, Etc.") does not reach the lower limit (479,400 shares), the Tender Offeror will not purchase all of the Sold Share Certificates, Etc. On the other hand, the Tender Offer is made for the purpose of making the Target Company a wholly owned subsidiary, so there is no upper limit set for the shares to be purchased in the Tender Offer, and the Tender Offeror will purchase all of the Sold Share Certificates, Etc., when the total number of the Sold Share Certificates, Etc., to be purchased exceeds the lower limit. In addition, the lower limit of shares to be purchased (479,400 shares) is set because of the Tender Offeror's intention to make the Target Company a wholly owned subsidiary, and to carry out the procedure for share consolidation required to make the wholly owned subsidiary as set forth in "(4) Policy for Organizational Restructuring, etc., after the Tender Offer (items relating to the so-called"two-tier acquisitions")" below (to be defined in "(4) Policy for Organizational Restructuring, etc., after the Tender Offer (items relating to the so-called"two-tier acquisitions"))," and a special resolution is required to be made at the general meeting of shareholders as set forth in Article 309, Paragraph (2) of the Companies Act (Act No. 86 of 2005; including any subsequent amendments; hereinafter "the Companies Act"). Therefore, in order to steadily execute the Transaction, the lower limit is calculated as follows. (a) the number of treasury shares held by the Target Company as of the same date stated in the Target Company's Financial Results (431,969

News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard) shares) is subtracted from (b) the total number of Target Company's outstanding shares as of March 31, 2022 as stated in the Target Company's Financial Results (1,865,900 shares). The number of voting rights pertaining to the difference (1,433,931 shares) is 14,339 units. Then, (d) the number of voting rights (4,766 units) pertaining to the number of the Target Company's Shares held by the Tender Offeror as of today (476,600 shares) is subtracted from (c) two thirds of the voting rights (9,560 units; rounded up after the decimal point), which comes to 4,794 units, equivalent to 479,400 shares of the Target Company's Shares, and thus is set as the lower limit. Further, it exceeds the majority of the number of the Target Company's Shares held by the shareholders of the Target Company who have no interest with the Tender Offeror, which is so-called "Majority of Minority" (exceeds the number of voting rights (4,787 units) pertaining to the number of the Target Company's Shares (478,700 shares) corresponding to the majority of the voting rights (9,573 units) pertaining to the number of shares (957,331 shares), which is obtained by subtracting (a) the number of treasury shares held by the Target Company as of the same date stated in the Target Company's Financial Results (431,969 shares) and (d) the number of the Target Company's Shares held by the Tender Offeror as of today (476,600 shares), from (b) the total number of Target Company's outstanding shares as of March 31, 2022 as stated in the Target Company's Financial Results (1,865,900 shares). The Tender Offeror aims to make the Target Company its wholly owned subsidiary. Therefore, in the event that the Tender Offeror fails to acquire all of the Target Company's Shares through the Tender Offer, the Tender Offeror plans to purchase all of the Target Company's Shares and implement the series of procedures to make the Target Company a wholly owned subsidiary, as described in "(4) Policy for Organizational Restructuring, etc., after the Tender Offer (items relating to the so-called"two-tier acquisitions")" below after the completion of the Tender Offer. According to the "Notice of Statement of Opinions and Recommendation for Selling Shares Concerning the Tender Offer by Ferrotec Holdings Corporation" (hereinafter "the Target Company's Press Release") published today, the Target Company expressed its approval for the Tender Offer, and decided to recommend its shareholders to sell their shares, at the Target Company's Board of Directors meeting held on June 3, 2021. In addition, for information regarding the Target Company's opinion and decision-making process concerning the Tender Offer, please see the Target Company's Press Release, as well as "(2) Measures to Ensure the Fairness of the Tender Offer such as Measures to Ensure the Fairness of the Price for the Tender Offer and to Avoid Conflicts of Interest" in "1. Purpose of the Tender Offer." Management Policy After the Tender Offer The Tender Offeror's corporate group will maintain the company name and brand of the Target Company's group that has its history since its foundation in 1925, even after the Tender Offer and the Transaction, run the operation adequately by leveraging the strength of the Target Company's group in knife production technology, and strive to strengthen the business of the Target Company's group. Further, after the completion of the Tender Offer, the Tender Offeror's group plans to work with the Target Company to discuss and make decisions concerning the Target Company group's management structure after the Tender Offer. There are still no concrete items determined, such as the number of executives to be sent from the Tender Offeror's group to the Target Company's group; however, the Tender Offeror assumes that it will send one director from the Tender Offeror as a method to participate in management after the completion of the Tender Offer (to replace a previous director with a new director), and maintain the current management policies. Moreover, employees of the Target Company are expected to continue to work toward the business development as a core part of the Target Company's business operation, and no changes are planned for their treatment. Measures to Ensure the Fairness of the Tender Offer such as Measures to Ensure the Fairness of the Price for the Tender Offer and to Avoid Conflicts of Interest

As of today, the Target Company is not a consolidated subsidiary of the Tender Offeror, and the Tender Offer does not fall under an acquisition of a subsidiary company by its controlling shareholder. In any case, (i) the Tender Offeror directly holds 476,600 shares of the Target Company (ownership ratio: 33.24%), and the Target Company is an equity-

News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard) method affiliate. In addition, (ii) taking into account that one director of the Target Company also serves as a director of the Tender Offeror and is from the Tender Offeror, the Tender Offeror and the Target Company ensure fairness of the Transaction including the price of the Tender Offer, eliminate arbitrariness in the decision making process in reaching a decision to execute the Tender Offer, and take the following measures from the viewpoint of avoiding conflicts of interest. Moreover, among the following descriptions, measures that were carried out on the Target Company are based on the description provided by the Target Company. The Tender Offeror's acquisition of a share valuation report from an independent third-party evaluator The Target Company's acquisition of a share valuation report from an independent third-party evaluator The Target Company's receipt of advice from an independent law firm The Target Company's establishment of an independent special committee and acquisition of a written report from the special committee An approval of all of the Target Company's directors without any interest with the Target Company (including audit and supervisory committee members) Measures to secure purchase opportunities from other offerors Measures to secure opportunities to adequately decide whether the Target Company's shareholders should accept the Tender Offer or not Setting the lower limit of shares to be purchased to achieve the Majority of Minority (3) Likeliness of Delisting and Reasons Thereof As of today, the Target Company's Shares are listed on the Standard Market of the TSE; however, as the Tender Offeror has not set an upper limit of shares to be purchased in the Tender Offer, the Target Company's Shares may become delisted through the designated procedures pursuant to the delisting standard stipulated by the TSE, depending on the outcome of the Tender Offer. Further, even if such standard is not applicable at the time of the completion of the Tender Offer, the Tender Offeror plans to follow the procedures for the purpose of acquiring all of the Target Company's Shares pursuant to applicable laws, as described in "(4) Policy for Organizational Restructuring, etc. after the Tender Offer (items relating to the so- called "two-tier acquisitions")" above after the completion of the Tender Offer, and therefore, in such cases, the Target Company's Shares will be delisted pursuant to the delisting standard stipulated by the TSE through the designated procedures. After such delisting, the Target Company's Shares shall not be traded on the Standard Market of the TSE. Items Pertaining to Important Agreement Concerning the Tender Offer None applicable.

News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard) 2. Overview of the Tender Offer, etc. (1) Overview of the Target Company 1. Name Toyo Knife Co., Ltd. 2. Address 34-11 Tomiyahiwatashi, Tomiya City, Miyagi Prefecture 3. Title and name of Yoshiaki Seino, Representative Director and President representative 4. Contents of business Manufacturing and sale of knives for machinery, machines and parts, as well as greening and landscaping 5. Capital 700 million yen (as of March 31, 2022) 6. Date of establishment August 9, 1925 7. Major shareholders and Ferrotec Holdings Corporation 33.24 shareholding ratio Hikari Tsushin, Inc. 9.76 (As of September 30, The Joyo Bank, Ltd. 3.45 2021) (Note) The 77 Bank Ltd. 3.45 Toyo Knife Employee Shareholding Association 2.89 UH Partners 2, Inc. 2.50 Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. 1.95 Sendai Building Inc. 1.64 Yoshiyuki Michibata 1.49 Daido Steel Co., Ltd. 1.39 Sendai Television Incorporated 1.39 Nippon Koshuha Steel Co,. Ltd. 1.39 8. Relationship between public companies and the Target Company The Tender Offeror holds 476,600 shares of the Target Company (ownership Capital relationship ratio: 33.24%) as of today, and has the Target Company as an equity-method affiliate. Personnel relationship As of today, out of 10 directors of the Target Company, one director also serves as a director of the Tender Offeror. Business relationship None applicable Current status of related The Target Company is the Tender Offeror's equity-method affiliate, and is a parties related party of the Tender Offeror. (Note) Shareholding ratios stated in the "Major shareholders and shareholding ratio" are based on the "Current Status of Major Shareholders" in the Report on the Second Quarter of the 145th Term submitted by the Target Company on November 12, 2021. (2) Schedule 1. Schedule Date of resolution by the Friday, June 3, 2022 Board of Directors Date of the public notice on Monday, June 6, 2021 the commencement of the An electronic public notice will be posted, and the contents will be published in the Tender Offer Nikkei. (URL of the electronic public notice: https://disclosure.edinet-fsa.go.jp) Submission date of the Monday, June 6, 2022 Tender Offer notification