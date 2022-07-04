[Excerpted Version] Notice of the Conclusion of an Agreement Concerning Amendments to the Capital and Business Alliance Agreement with Ohizumi Mfg. Co., Ltd., and the Commencement of the Tender Offer and Subscription for a Third Party Allotment for the Shares of Ohizumi Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Securities Code: 6618) picture_as_pdf PDF [177.12KB] 07/04/2022 | 07:33am EDT Send by mail :

News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard) June 10, 2022 [Excerpted Version] Notice of the Conclusion of an Agreement Concerning Amendments to the Capital and Business Alliance Agreement with Ohizumi Mfg. Co., Ltd., and the Commencement of the Tender Offer and Subscription for a Third Party Allotment for the Shares of Ohizumi Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Securities Code: 6618) *This document is an excerpted version that was created for disclosure of the English version. For the full version, please see the Japanese version disclosed on June 3. Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (hereinafter "the Tender Offeror") announces that, at the meeting of Board of Directors held on June 10, 2022, we resolved to to acquire the common shares of Ohizumi Mfg. Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, "the Target Company's Shares") (the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (hereinafter, "the TSE"); the Growth Market; Securities Code: 6618; hereinafter, "the Target Company") through the tender offer (hereinafter "the Tender Offer") pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (Act No. 25 of 1948; including any subsequent amendments; hereinafter "the Act"). Details are as follows. 1. Purpose of the Tender Offer Outline of the Tender Offer As of today, the Tender Offeror directly owns 2,441,100 shares of the Target Company listed on the Growth Market of the TSE (ownership ratio(Note1): 28.76%), and the Target Company is an equity-method affiliate. (Note1) "Ownership ratio" represents a percentage (rounded to two decimal places; the same applies hereinafter in the calculation of the ratio unless otherwise specified) to the number of shares (8,488,790 shares) which was obtained by subtracting the number of treasury shares (178 shares) owned by the Target Company as of the same date as stated in "Financial Results of the Term Ended March 2022 [Japanese GAAP] (Consolidated)" announced by the Target Company on May 13, 2022 (hereinafter, "the Target Company's Financial Results") from the total number of the Target Company's outstanding shares (8,488,968 shares) as of March 31, 2022 as stated in the Target Company's Financial Results, and it represents the ratio before full dilution by a third party allotment payment described later. The same applies hereinafter. The Tender Offeror resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held today, (i) with the Target Company to enter into the Agreement to amend the Capital and Business Alliance Agreement dated March 24, 2021 (hereinafeter "the Capital and Business Alliance Agreement") between the Tender Offeror and the Target Company (hereinafter "the Agreement," and the capital and business alliance based on the Capital and Business Alliance Agreement is referred to as "the Capital and Business Alliance," including any alliance relationship following the amendment by the Agreement)(Note 2), and (ii) to implement the Tender Offer for the Target Company's Shares by combining a third party allotment(Note 3) and the Tender Offer, in order for the Tender Offeror to eventually make the Target Company its consolidated subsidiary, and at the same time, to acquire all of the 770,000 shares of the Target Company to be issued through a third party allotment to be allocated to the Tender Offeror as an allottee (the number of voting rights: 7,700 units, ownership ratio: 9.07%), with June 27, 2022 as a designated payment date during the tender offer period concerning the Tender Offer (hereinafter "the Tender Offer Period"), with the issue price to be 1,039 yen per share(Note 4) (the issue price to be 800 million yen in total) (hereinafter "the Third Party Allotment," and the Third Party Allotment and the Tender Offer will be collectively referred to as "the Transaction"), provided that certain preconditions provided for by the Agreement(Note 5) are fulfilled. The Tender Offer is intended for the Tender Offeror to make the Target Company its consolidated subsidiary, and it is not intended to delist the Target Company's Shares. Therefore, the Tender Offeror and the Target Company intended to maintain the listing status of the Target Company even after the Tender Offer, and thus, the Tender Offeror has set News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard) the upper limit of the shares to be purchased at 1,510,900 shares (the number of voting rights: 15,109 units, ownership ratio: 17.80%)(Note 6). In addition, if the total number of share certificates, etc. sold in accordance with the Tender Offer (hereinafter "the Sold Share Certificates, Etc.") exceeds the upper limit (1,510,900 shares), the purchase, etc. of all or part of the excess shall not be done, and the delivery and other transactions concerning the purchase, etc. of the share certificates, etc. shall be conducted by the pro rata method provided for in Article 27-13, Paragraph 5 of the Act and Article 32 of the Cabinet Office Ordinance on Disclosure Required for Tender Offer for Share Certificates, etc. by Person Other than Issuer (Ministry of Finance Ordinance No. 38 of 1990, including any subsequent amendments, hereinafter "the Cabinet Ordinance"). On the other hand, in the Tender Offer, the Tender Offeror (1) will provide the shareholders of the Target Company who wish to sell their shares through the Tender Offer with reliable opportunities to sell, and (2) will not set the lower limit of the number of shares to be purchased because further strengthening the capital relationship with the Target Company by bringing up the ownership ratio of the Tender Offeror through the Tender Offer as much as possible will contribute to the purpose of the Capital and Business Alliance, even though the number of the Sold Share Certificates, Etc. does not reach the required number to make the Target Company its consolidated subsidiary through the Tender Offer, and therefore, all of the Sold Share Certificates, Etc. shall be purchased, if the total number of the Sold Share Certificates, Etc. is less than the upper limit of the shares to be purchased (1,510,900 shares). Further, the Tender Offeror executes the Transaction for the purpose of making the Target Company the consolidated subsidiary of the Tender Offeror, and will maintain the listing status of the Target Company after the Transaction. Therefore, if a majority of the Target Company's voting rights (46,294 or more voting rights owned by the Tender Offeror after the Transaction, or 1,418,300 shares or more of the Target Company's Shares acquired through the Tender Offer) is acquired through the Transaction, there is no plan to acquire any additional Target Company's Shares following the Transaction at this time. Moreover, the Tender Offeror considers implementing the Tender Offer with conditions that the Tender Offeror can make the Target Company its consolidated subsidiary, and does not assume at this stage that the Tender Offeror fails to acquire a majority of the voting rights of the Target Company through the Transaction (less than 46,294 voting rights owned by the Tender Offeror after the Transaction, or less than 1,418,300 shares of the Target Company's Shares acquired through the Tender Offer), and it is not assumed at this stage that the Tender Offeror fails to make the Target Company its consolidated subsidiary, and thus, the Tender Offeror does not discuss specific measures for the case where the realization of the Target Company as a consolidated subsidiary is not achieved. However, in the event that the Tender Offeror fails to acquire a majority of the voting rights of the Target Company through the Transaction, the Tender Offeror plans to reconsider its direction in order to achieve the realization of the Target Company as a consolidated subsidiary. In such event, for example, the Tender Offeror plans to deliberate how to acquire additional shares of the Target Company's Shares, while having a clear view of the external environment including the market price of the Target Company's Shares based on the outcome of the Tender Offer. Moreover, there is a possibility that the Tender Offeror may discuss other options for the realization of the Target Company as a consolidated subsidiary according to the situation. However, no specific discussion has been done at this stage. In addition, if the Tender Offeror determines to acquire additional shares of the Target Company's Shares, the Tender Offeror plans to discuss in good faith with the Target Company on specific measures to acquire additional shares pursuant to the Agreement. However, there is no specific plan to acquire any additional shares of the Target Company's Shares at the time of the submission of this document. According to the "Announcement of Opinion Concerning the Tender Offer on the Company's Shares by Ferrotec Holdings Corporation, and Notice of the Conclusion of an Agreement on Amendments to the Capital and Business Alliance Agreement with Ferrotec Holdings Corporation" released by the Target Company today (hereinafter "the Target Company's Press Release"), 4 directors of the Target Company who have no vested interest out of its 5 directors except Mr. Takanori Suzuki participated in the discussion and resolution at the Target Company's Board of Directors meeting held today, and it was resolved, by the unanimous approval of all of the participating directors, to express the Company's opinion to approve (i) entering into the Agreement with the Tender Offeror, and (ii) agreeing to the Tender Offer, based on the grounds and reasons described in "2. Decision-Making Process and the Reasons for Decision of the Target Company" of "(2) Background to, Purpose of, and Decision-Making Process of the Implementation of the Tender Offer, and Managing Policy Following the Tender Offer and the Transaction." Furthermore, the Target Company resolved to depend on its shareholders decision, by taking the neutral position, as to whether they sell their shares in the Tender News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard) Offer, because the upper limit is set for the number of the shares to be purchased in the Tender Offer and the Target Company's listing status is to be maintained following the Tender Offer, even though it is deemed not unreasonable in light of the appraisal result of the stock price of the Target Company's Shares obtained from KPMG FAS Co., Ltd., a third party appraisal firm (hereinafter "KPMG FAS")(Note 7). The ownership ratio on a diluted basis following the Third Party Allotment of the Target Company's Shares held by the Tender Offeror at the time of completion of the payment of the Third Party Allotment by the Tender Offeror (hereinafter "the Diluted Ownership Ratio")(Note 8) is 34.68%. Further, if the Tender Offeror completes the payment of the Third Party Allotment and obtains 1,510,900 shares (the number of voting rights: 15,109, ownership ratio: 17.80%) which is the upper limit of the shares to be purchased through the settlement of the Tender Offer following such payment, the Diluted Ownership Ratio after the Third Party Allotment on the Target Company's Shares by the Tender Offeror will be 51.00%. Moreover, according to the Target Company's Securities Registration Report, etc., as for the funds procured by the Target Company through the Third Party Allotment, (i) 500 million yen will be allotted as the cost to expand thermistor body sintering lines for the Tender Offeror's new plant being built in China, and (ii) 290 million yen will be allotted as the cost for the automation of the Target Company's thermistor production equipment, and both payments are scheduled to be made between June 2022 and June 2023. In addition, the Tender Offeror has an intention to hold the Target Company's Shares subscribing through the Third Party Allotment for a long term, and communicated the intention to the Target Company. (Note 8) "The Diluted Ownership Ratio" is a ratio to the number of the shares (9,258,790 shares) obtained by subtracting the number of treasury shares (178 shares) owned by the Target Company as of the same date as stated the Target Company's Financial Results, from the sum of the shares (9,258,968 shares) obtained by adding the number of the Target Company's outstanding shares as of March 31, 2022 as stated in the Target Company's Financial Results (8,488,968 shares) and the Target Company's Shares to be newly issued throughthe Third Party Allotment (770,000 shares). The same applies hereinafter. Moreover, the Tender Offeror submitted the Tender Offer Registration Statement on June 6, 2022, and implemented a Tender Offer for Toyo Knife Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Toyo Knife") as a target company as of today (hereinafter "the Tender Offer of Toyo Knife"), and the Tender Offeror considers the Transaction and the Tender Offer of Toyo Knife as separate and independent transactions, and decided to implement the Transaction and the Tender Offer of Toyo Knife separately after its separate discussion with the Target Company and Toyo Knife, respectively, and thus, the Transaction and the Tender Offer of Toyo Knife are separate transactions independent from each other. The Target Company's Shares, etc. to be obtained following the Tender Offer The Tender Offeror implements the Transaction for the purpose of making the Target Company the consolidated subsidiary of the Tender Offeror, and plans to maintain the listing status of the Target Company after the Transaction. Therefore, in the event that a majority of the Target Company's voting rights (46,294 or more voting rights owned by the Tender Offeror after the Transaction, or 1,418,300 shares or more of the Target Company's Shares acquired through the Tender Offer) is acquired through the Transaction, there is no plan to acquire any additional Target Company's Shares after the Transaction at this time. On the other hand, in the event that the Tender Offeror fails to acquire a majority of the voting rights of the Target Company from the Transaction (less than 46,294 voting rights owned by the Tender Offeror after the Transaction, or less than 1,418,300 shares of Target Company's Shares acquired through the Tender Offer) and fails to make the Target Company its consolidated subsidiary, the Tender Offeror will discuss whether to acquire additional Target Company's Shares while having a clear view of the external environment including the market price of the Target Company's Shares based on the outcome of the Tender Offer, so that the Tender Offeror can make the Target Company its consolidated subsidiary. If the Tender Offeror determines to acquire additional shares of the Target Company's Shares, the Tender Offeror plans to discuss in good faith with the Target Company on specific measures to acquire additional shares pursuant to the Agreement. However, there is no specific plan to acquire any additional shares of the Target Company's Shares at the time of the submission of this document. Furthermore, according to the Target Company's Securities Registration Report, etc., the Target Company has News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard) resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held today on implementing the Third Party Allotment with the Tender Offeror as an allottee, and the Tender Offeror plans to acquire all of the Target Company's Shares issued through the Third Party Allotment, provided that certain preconditions provided for by the Agreement are satisfied. The payment by the Tender Offeror is scheduled on June 27, 2022, during the Tender Offer Period (Payment Date). The Diluted Ownership Ratio at the time of completion of the payment for the Third Party Allotment by the Tender Offeror is 34.68%. Further, if the Tender Offeror completes the payment of the Third Party Allotment and obtains 1,510,900 shares (the number of voting rights: 15,109, ownership ratio: 17.80%) which is the upper limit of the shares to be purchased through the Tender Offer following such payment, the Diluted Ownership Ratio after the Third Party Allotment on the Target Company's Shares by the Tender Offeror will be 51.00%. Moreover, according to the Target Company's Securities Registration Report, etc., the funds procured by the Target Company through the Third Party Allotment is to be allocated to the expansion of thermistor body sintering lines and the automation of thermistor production equipment, and the specific purpose and scheduled expenditure dates are as stated below. In addition, the Tender Offeror has an intention to hold the Target Company's Shares subscribing through the Third Party Allotment for a long term, and communicated the intention to the Target Company. Specific purpose of use Amount (million yen) Scheduled expenditure date (i) Expansion of thermistor body sinstering 500 June 2022 to June 2023 lines (ii) Investment in the automation of thermistor 290 June 2022 to June 2023 production equipment (i) Expansion of thermistor body sinstering lines In the business alliance with the Tender Offeror pursuant to the Agreement, the Target Company plans to play a role in supplying the thermistor body to the Tender Offeror's new plant which is being built in China (to be completed in November 2022). In order to promote its collaboration with the Tender Offeror while maintaining a stable supply of thirmistor body to the Target Company's existing customers, 500 million yen from the procured funds will be allocated as a fund to expand thermistor body sinstering lines. In addition, the entire amount of the funds for the expansion of thermistor body sinstering lines is to be covered by the funds procured through the Third Party Allotment. (ii) Investment in the automation of thermistor production equipment The Target Company's corporate group established its business plan with the term ended in March 2022 as a starting period, and the term ending in March 2024 as an ending period, taking into consideration the chaos in the global economy as well as the changes in the market environment caused by COVID-19, and is working on its business activities to strengthen its management structure and to enhance its competitiveness, while the business environment is expected to get even more severe. Specifically, the initiatives include continuously improving the manufacuturing process in manufacturing sites, replacing equipment and installing automated equipment for streamlining, and promoting automation of the inspection process to achieve both quality improvement and cost reduction. In order to further improve the product competitiveness by reducing the production cost through streamlining and automation, 290 million yen from the procured funds is to be alloted as the funds to invest in the automation of thermistor production equipment (characteristic inspection process, visual inspection process, and body processing process). In addition, the entire amount of the funds for the automation of thermistor production equipment is to be covered by the funds procured through the Third Party Allotment. Likeliness of delisting and reasons thereof As of today, the Target Company's Shares are listed in the Growth Market of the TSE. However, the Tender Offer is not intended to delist the Target Company's Shares; rather, it is intended to maintain the listing status of the Target Company's Shares in the Growth Market of the TSE even after the completion of the Tender Offer, because the Tender Offeror implements the Tender Offer with the upper limit of the shares to be purchased at 1,510,900 shares (the number of voting rights: 15,109, ownership ratio: 17.80%), and also because the Diluted Ownership Ratio by the Tender Offeror News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard) is expected to be up to 51.00% even afer the completion of the Third Party Allotment and the completion of the Tender Offer. 2. Overview of the Tender Offer, etc. ■Overview of the Target Company 1. Name Ohizumi Mfg. Co., Ltd. 2. Address 1-11-4 Shinsayama, Sayama City, Saitama Prefecture 3. Title and name of Toshiki Saburi, President and CEO representative 4. Contents of business Manufacturing and marketing of various electronic parts using thermistors of semiconductor ceramics with variable electrical resistance value according to the heat and temperature variation, and manufacturing and marketing of temperature sensors using various electronic parts that can be installed on the finished products by customers like manuracturers of automobile parts, air conditioners and consumer products to mesure and control temperature 5. Capital 1,080 million yen (as of March 31, 2022) 6. Date of establishment March 25, 1944 7. Major shareholders and Ferrotec Holdings Corporation 28.99% shareholding ratio MORGAN STANLEY & CO. LLC 2.87% (As of September 30, Ohizumi Group Employee Shareholding Association 2.51% 2021) Rakuten Securities, Inc. 2.40% SOMAR Corporation 2.14% Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (trust account) 2.04% J.P.Morgan Securities plc 1.95% SBI Securities Co., Ltd. 1.70% BNY GCM CLIENT ACCOUNT JPRD AC ISG (FA-AC) 1.69% The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (trust account) 1.61% 8. Relationship between public companies and the Target Company The Tender Offeror holds 2,441,100 shares of the Target Company Capital relationship (owndership ratio: 28.76%) as of today, and has the Target Company as an equity-method affiliate. Personnel relationship As of today, out of 5 directors of the Target Company, one director concurrently serves as a director of the Tender Offeror. Business relationship None applicable Current status of related The Target Company is the Tender Offeror's related party as it is an equity- parties method affiliate of the Tender Offeror. (9) Consolidated business results and consolidated financial position over the past 3 years Account closing month FY3/20 FY3/21 FY3/22 Net asset 2,178 million yen 2,716 million yen 3,477 million yen Total assets 9,442 million yen 10,117 million yen 11,349 million yen Net asset per share 256.02 yen 320.15 yen 409.66 yen Net sales 11,441 million yen 10,752 million yen 11,882 million yen Operating income 465 million yen 314 million yen 598 million yen Ordinary income 393 million yen 289 million yen 536 million yen Profit attributable to 220 million yen 224 million yen 427 million yen This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

