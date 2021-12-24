Ferrotec : Notice Concerning Determination of the Number of New Shares to be Issued by way of Third-Party Allotment picture_as_pdf PDF

Log in
Notice Concerning Determination of the Number of New Shares to be Issued by way of Third-Party Allotment

12/24/2021

12/24/2021 | 03:07am EST
Notice Concerning Determination of the Number of New Shares to be Issued by

way of Third-Party Allotment

December 24, 2021

Company name

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation

Listings

Tokyo Stock Exchange JASDAQ Market [Standard]

Securities code

6890

Representative

He Xian Han, Representative Director, President, Group CEO

Contact

Akihiro Sato, Executive Officer, General Manager, IR Office

Telephone

+81-3-3281-8186

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (the "Company") announces that, in relation to the issuance of new shares by way of third-party allotment, which was resolved simultaneously with the issuance of new shares by way of public offering (the "Primary Offering") and the secondary offering of shares of the Company by way of Over Allotment (the "Secondary Offering"), at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 22, 2021, it has been notified by the allottee that it has elected to subscribe for part of the shares to be issued thereby as set forth below:

1.

Number of New Shares

648,700 shares

(Number of shares issuable: 728,700 shares)

2.

Total Amount to be Paid

¥2,254,881,200

(¥3,476 per share)

3.

Amount of Stated Capital to be Increased

¥1,127,440,600

(¥1,738 per share)

4.

Amount of Additional Paid-in Capital to be Increased

¥1,127,440,600

(¥1,738 per share)

5.

Payment Date

Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Note: This press release does not constitute an investment solicitation for any securities for sale. This press release has been prepared for the purpose of publicly announcing that the Company has resolved matters relating to the issuance of new shares, the secondary offering of its shares and the issuance of new shares by way of third-party allotment, and not for the purpose of soliciting investment or engaging in any other similar activities within or outside Japan.

This press release does not constitute an offer of investment in nor solicitation for purchase securities within the United States or elsewhere. The securities referred to in this press release have not been, and will not, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 or any relevant securities law of any state. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933. No offer of securities for sale in the United States will be made in connection with the above-mentioned transactions.

  1. This third-party allotment was resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 22, 2021, simultaneously with the Primary Offering and the Secondary Offering.
    For the details of the third-party allotment, please see "Notice Concerning Issuance of New Shares and Secondary Offering of Shares" announced on November 22, 2021 and "Notice Concerning Determination of Issue Price and Selling Price and Other Matters relating to Issuance of New Shares and Secondary Offering of Shares" announced on December 1, 2021.
  2. Change in the total number of issued shares as a result of the third-party allotment

Total number of issued shares at present:

43,828,286 shares

(as of December 23, 2021)

The number of shares to be issued for the third-party

648,700 shares

allotment:

Total number of issued shares after the third-party

44,476,986 shares

allotment:

- End -

