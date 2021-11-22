Ferrotec : Notice Concerning Issuance of New Shares and Secondary Offering of Shares picture_as_pdf PDF

4,858,300 shares of common stock of the Company

The amount to be paid shall be determined on the date of determination of the issue price, etc. (which shall be a day falling in the period from Wednesday, December 1, 2021 to Tuesday, December 7, 2021) (the "Pricing Date") pursuant to Article 25 of the Regulations Concerning Underwriting, etc. of Securities provided by the Japan Securities Dealers Association (the "JSDA").

The amount of stated capital to be increased shall be half of the maximum amount of stated capital to be increased, as calculated in accordance with the provisions of Article 14, Paragraph 1 of the Rules of Account Settlement of Corporations, with any fraction less than one yen resulting from the calculation being rounded up to the nearest yen. The amount of the additional paid-in capital to be increased shall be the amount obtained by subtracting the amount of stated capital to be increased from the maximum amount of stated capital to be increased.

The offering will be a public offering in Japan. All of the new shares shall be purchased for sale by the underwriting syndicate (the "Underwriters").

The issue price (offer price) with regard to the offering shall be determined based