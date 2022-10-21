Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Ferrotec Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6890   JP3802720007

FERROTEC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(6890)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-21 am EDT
2385.00 JPY   +3.07%
02:10aFerrotec : Notice of Capital Investment (Acquisition of Fixed Assets) by Subsidiary that Manufactures Components for Semiconductor Manufacturing (Quartz Crucibles and Silicon Parts) picture_as_pdf PDF
PU
09/29FERROTEC HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/16Bridge Report On Ferrotec Holdings Corporation : The results for fiscal year March 2022 and earnings estimates for the fiscal year March 2023
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ferrotec : Notice of Capital Investment (Acquisition of Fixed Assets) by Subsidiary that Manufactures Components for Semiconductor Manufacturing (Quartz Crucibles and Silicon Parts) picture_as_pdf PDF

10/21/2022 | 02:10am EDT
News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard)

October 14, 2022

Notice of Capital Investment (Acquisition of Fixed Assets) by Subsidiary that Manufactures

Components for Semiconductor Manufacturing (Quartz Crucibles and Silicon Parts)

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Representative Director: He Xian Han; hereinafter "the Company") announces that, at the meeting of Board of Directors held today, we approved a resolution concerning capital investment (acquisition of fixed assets) for the purpose of increasing production capacity at Ningxia Dunyuan Juxin Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "FTNC"), which is our subsidiary that manufactures components for semiconductor manufacturing (quartz crucibles and silicon parts). Details are as follows.

1. Overview of capital investment

(1)

Planned investment

Approx. 530 million yuan (approx. 10.8 billion yen)

*1 Chinese yuan = 20.39 yen

(2)

Details of major capital

a. Capacity expansion of the existing plant (Plant No. 1) in Yinchuan area

investment

-Quartz crucibles: Expansion of melting machines for large-diameter products,

automation equipment, etc.

b. Construction of a new plant (Plant No. 2) in Yinchuan area

-Total site area: Approx. 27,300 m2

-Total building area: Approx. 33,200 m2

-Manufacturing facilities (silicon parts, quartz crucibles), research facilities, etc.

(3)

Financing method

To be funded by cash on hand and borrowings

(4)

New plant (No. 2)

Start of construction: October 2022

construction schedule

Building completion: August 2023 (scheduled)

Arrival and adjustment of equipment: September 2023 (planned)

Start of production: October 2023 (planned)

2. Reason of investment

In the quartz crucible business of FTNC, products have been produced exclusively at the Yinchuan Plant. However, there have been strong inquiries from those in the semiconductor and solar cell markets, which are our target markets, and we have decided to increase production capacity in anticipation that this trend will continue in the future. The existing plant (Plant No. 1) has the capacity to handle a wide range of products from small to large diameters, but we will invest in both the existing plant and the new plant (Plant No. 2) to increase capacity for large-diameter products, for which demand is expected to grow in the future.

In the silicon parts business, as we announced in "Notice of Third Issuance of New Shares through Third-Party Allotment by Subsidiary that Manufactures Components for Semiconductor Manufacturing (Quartz Crucibles and Silicon Parts)" dated May 17, 2022, against a backdrop of strong demand, we will proceed with the construction of the Changshan Plant, our third base following Yinchuan and Hangzhou. However, we will also increase the capacity of the existing Yinchuan Plant and aim to further expand our customer base by increasing the number of products produced.

In addition, we will establish a new technical research center in the new plant (Plant No. 2) to improve our research and development capabilities to ensure the sustainable development of the company.

3. Overview of FTNC as of September 30, 2022

(1)

Name

Ningxia Dunyuan Juxin Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd. (FTNC)

(2)

Address

No. 23 Guangming West Road, Yinchuan Technological and Economic

Development Zone, Ningxia, China

(3)

Title and name of

He Xian Han, Representative Director

representative

(4)

Contents of business

Manufacture and sale of components for semiconductor manufacturing (quartz

News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation

(6890 TSE Standard)

crucibles and silicon parts)

(5)

Capital

187,144,000 yuan (approx. 3.8 billion yen)

*1 Chinese yuan = 20.39 yen

(6)

Date of establishment

April 20, 2011

(7)

Major shareholders and

Hangzhou Dahe Thermo-Magnetics Co., Ltd. (FTH, a wholly-owned consolidated

shareholding ratio

subsidiary of the Company): 60.13%

Capital relationship

FTNC is a subsidiary 60.13% of whose voting rights are

Relationship between

held by FTH, a consolidated subsidiary of the Company.

(8)

Personnel relationship

One director of the Company concurrently serves as the

FTNC and the company

director of FTNC.

Business relationship

Nothing is applicable.

4. Future outlook and prospects

The impact on the consolifated business performance of the Company for the current fiscal year through this matter is expected to be minor. However, we will promptly disclose relevant items as soon as they are confirmed.

Disclaimer

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 06:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
