Ferrotec : Notice of Capital Investment (Acquisition of Fixed Assets) by Subsidiary that Manufactures Components for Semiconductor Manufacturing (Quartz Crucibles and Silicon Parts) picture_as_pdf PDF

News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard)

October 14, 2022

Notice of Capital Investment (Acquisition of Fixed Assets) by Subsidiary that Manufactures

Components for Semiconductor Manufacturing (Quartz Crucibles and Silicon Parts)

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Representative Director: He Xian Han; hereinafter "the Company") announces that, at the meeting of Board of Directors held today, we approved a resolution concerning capital investment (acquisition of fixed assets) for the purpose of increasing production capacity at Ningxia Dunyuan Juxin Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "FTNC"), which is our subsidiary that manufactures components for semiconductor manufacturing (quartz crucibles and silicon parts). Details are as follows.

1. Overview of capital investment

(1) Planned investment Approx. 530 million yuan (approx. 10.8 billion yen) *1 Chinese yuan = 20.39 yen (2) Details of major capital a. Capacity expansion of the existing plant (Plant No. 1) in Yinchuan area investment -Quartz crucibles: Expansion of melting machines for large-diameter products, automation equipment, etc. b. Construction of a new plant (Plant No. 2) in Yinchuan area -Total site area: Approx. 27,300 m2 -Total building area: Approx. 33,200 m2 -Manufacturing facilities (silicon parts, quartz crucibles), research facilities, etc. (3) Financing method To be funded by cash on hand and borrowings (4) New plant (No. 2) Start of construction: October 2022 construction schedule Building completion: August 2023 (scheduled) Arrival and adjustment of equipment: September 2023 (planned) Start of production: October 2023 (planned)

2. Reason of investment

In the quartz crucible business of FTNC, products have been produced exclusively at the Yinchuan Plant. However, there have been strong inquiries from those in the semiconductor and solar cell markets, which are our target markets, and we have decided to increase production capacity in anticipation that this trend will continue in the future. The existing plant (Plant No. 1) has the capacity to handle a wide range of products from small to large diameters, but we will invest in both the existing plant and the new plant (Plant No. 2) to increase capacity for large-diameter products, for which demand is expected to grow in the future.

In the silicon parts business, as we announced in "Notice of Third Issuance of New Shares through Third-Party Allotment by Subsidiary that Manufactures Components for Semiconductor Manufacturing (Quartz Crucibles and Silicon Parts)" dated May 17, 2022, against a backdrop of strong demand, we will proceed with the construction of the Changshan Plant, our third base following Yinchuan and Hangzhou. However, we will also increase the capacity of the existing Yinchuan Plant and aim to further expand our customer base by increasing the number of products produced.

In addition, we will establish a new technical research center in the new plant (Plant No. 2) to improve our research and development capabilities to ensure the sustainable development of the company.

3. Overview of FTNC as of September 30, 2022