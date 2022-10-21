Ferrotec : Notice of Capital Investment (Acquisition of Fixed Assets) by Subsidiary that Manufactures Components for Semiconductor Manufacturing (Quartz Crucibles and Silicon Parts) picture_as_pdf PDF

News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard)
October 14, 2022
Notice of Capital Investment (Acquisition of Fixed Assets) by Subsidiary that Manufactures
Components for Semiconductor Manufacturing (Quartz Crucibles and Silicon Parts)
Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Representative Director: He Xian Han; hereinafter "the Company") announces that, at the meeting of Board of Directors held today, we approved a resolution concerning capital investment (acquisition of fixed assets) for the purpose of increasing production capacity at Ningxia Dunyuan Juxin Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "FTNC"), which is our subsidiary that manufactures components for semiconductor manufacturing (quartz crucibles and silicon parts). Details are as follows.
1. Overview of capital investment
|
(1)
|
Planned investment
|
Approx. 530 million yuan (approx. 10.8 billion yen)
|
|
|
*1 Chinese yuan = 20.39 yen
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
Details of major capital
|
a. Capacity expansion of the existing plant (Plant No. 1) in Yinchuan area
|
|
investment
|
-Quartz crucibles: Expansion of melting machines for large-diameter products,
|
|
|
automation equipment, etc.
|
|
|
b. Construction of a new plant (Plant No. 2) in Yinchuan area
|
|
|
-Total site area: Approx. 27,300 m2
|
|
|
-Total building area: Approx. 33,200 m2
|
|
|
-Manufacturing facilities (silicon parts, quartz crucibles), research facilities, etc.
|
(3)
|
Financing method
|
To be funded by cash on hand and borrowings
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
New plant (No. 2)
|
Start of construction: October 2022
|
|
construction schedule
|
Building completion: August 2023 (scheduled)
|
|
|
Arrival and adjustment of equipment: September 2023 (planned)
|
|
|
Start of production: October 2023 (planned)
|
|
|
2. Reason of investment
In the quartz crucible business of FTNC, products have been produced exclusively at the Yinchuan Plant. However, there have been strong inquiries from those in the semiconductor and solar cell markets, which are our target markets, and we have decided to increase production capacity in anticipation that this trend will continue in the future. The existing plant (Plant No. 1) has the capacity to handle a wide range of products from small to large diameters, but we will invest in both the existing plant and the new plant (Plant No. 2) to increase capacity for large-diameter products, for which demand is expected to grow in the future.
In the silicon parts business, as we announced in "Notice of Third Issuance of New Shares through Third-Party Allotment by Subsidiary that Manufactures Components for Semiconductor Manufacturing (Quartz Crucibles and Silicon Parts)" dated May 17, 2022, against a backdrop of strong demand, we will proceed with the construction of the Changshan Plant, our third base following Yinchuan and Hangzhou. However, we will also increase the capacity of the existing Yinchuan Plant and aim to further expand our customer base by increasing the number of products produced.
In addition, we will establish a new technical research center in the new plant (Plant No. 2) to improve our research and development capabilities to ensure the sustainable development of the company.
3. Overview of FTNC as of September 30, 2022
|
(1)
|
Name
|
Ningxia Dunyuan Juxin Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd. (FTNC)
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
Address
|
No. 23 Guangming West Road, Yinchuan Technological and Economic
|
|
|
Development Zone, Ningxia, China
|
(3)
|
Title and name of
|
He Xian Han, Representative Director
|
|
representative
|
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
Contents of business
|
Manufacture and sale of components for semiconductor manufacturing (quartz
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
crucibles and silicon parts)
|
|
|
(5)
|
Capital
|
187,144,000 yuan (approx. 3.8 billion yen)
|
|
|
|
*1 Chinese yuan = 20.39 yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6)
|
Date of establishment
|
April 20, 2011
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(7)
|
Major shareholders and
|
Hangzhou Dahe Thermo-Magnetics Co., Ltd. (FTH, a wholly-owned consolidated
|
|
shareholding ratio
|
subsidiary of the Company): 60.13%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital relationship
|
FTNC is a subsidiary 60.13% of whose voting rights are
|
|
|
Relationship between
|
|
held by FTH, a consolidated subsidiary of the Company.
|
|
(8)
|
|
|
|
|
Personnel relationship
|
One director of the Company concurrently serves as the
|
|
FTNC and the company
|
|
|
|
director of FTNC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business relationship
|
Nothing is applicable.
4. Future outlook and prospects
The impact on the consolifated business performance of the Company for the current fiscal year through this matter is expected to be minor. However, we will promptly disclose relevant items as soon as they are confirmed.