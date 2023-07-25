News Release:Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard)

July 19, 2023

Notice of Capital Investment (Construction of a New Factory) in Malaysia by Subsidiary that

Manufactures Insulated Heat Dissipating Substrates for Power Semiconductors

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Representative Director: He Xian Han; hereinafter "the Company") announces that, at the meeting of Board of Directors held today, we have resolved to conduct capital investment (construction of a new factory) in Malaysia by Jiangsu Ferrotec Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "FLH"), a subsidiary that manufactures insulated heat dissipating substrates for power semiconductors. Details are as follows.

1. Background for the investment, etc.

The Company's power semiconductor business has been expanding rapidly, thanks to the growth of the electric vehicle industry and the new energy industry, including solar power generation, and the global trend of electrification. In addition, the Company has fostered long-term relationships for strategic cooperation with leading global client companies, and these clients, too, expect the long-term growth of our business.

Under these circumstances, the Company has increased our production sites steadily in Shanghai, Dongtai, and Sichuan in China, to meet the needs from clients, and this time, we have decided to establish a new production site in southern Malaysia, considering the recent changes in the business environment and the necessity to attend to major clients. By building this new factory, we will meet the demand in the rapidly growing market of power semiconductors, and concentrate on business expansion.

For establishing the above-mentioned new production site, we aim to complete it speedily and curtail the investment amount by buying an existing factory and renovating it, including its interior design.

In addition, we plan to establish a local subsidiary that will directly manage and operate the above-mentioned production site. For the progress of timely disclosure, please refer to " Appendix I: List of releases on FLH."

2. Outline of the capital investment

(1)

Investment amount

694,600,000 yuan (approx. 13.7 billion yen)

1 Chinese yuan = 19.71 yen

(2)

Construction site for the

Johor Bahru, Johor, Southern Malaysia

new factory

(3)

Details of investment

Factory building, etc.: 265,000,000 yuan (approx. 5.2 billion yen)

(1 Chinese yuan = 19.71 yen

(Total floor area of the building: Approx. 34,000m2)

Machinery and equipment: 309,000,000 yuan (approx. 6.1 billion yen)

Other: 120,000,000 (approx. 2.4 billion yen)

(4)

Production capacity

DCB substrate: 300,000/month, AMB substrate: 200,000/month

(5)

Schedule

Design of building renovation: July 2023

Start of building renovation: September 2023

Start of installation of machinery and equipment: May 2024

(6)

Scheduled date of start of

September 2024

operation

3. Overview of the subsidiary as of March 31, 2023

(1)

Name

Jiangsu Ferrotec Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd. (FLH)

(2)

Address

18 Hongda Road, Chengdong new district, Dongtai City, Jiangsu Province, China

(3)

Title and name of

He Xian Han, Representative Director

Representative

(4)

Contents of business

Manufacture and sale of power semiconductor substrates

(5)

Capital

417,074,000 yuan (approx. 8.2 billion yen)

(1 Chinese yuan = 19.71 yen)

(6)

Date of establishment

March 16, 2018

(7)

Major shareholder and

Shareholder

Shareholding

shareholding ratio

ratio

Shanghai Shenhe Investment Co., Ltd. (abbr.: FTS)

55.1%

Capital relationship

FLH is a subsidiary 55.1% of whose voting rights are held

by FTS, a consolidated subsidiary of the Company.

Relationship between FLH

(8)

Personnel relationship

The representative director and

president of the

and the company

Company concurrently serves as director of the

subsidiary.

Business relationship

Nothing is applicable.

4. Future outlook

The impact on the business performance of the Company for the current fiscal year through this matter is expected to be minor. However, we will promptly disclose relevant items as soon as they are confirmed.

Appendix I: List of releases on FLH

Release date

Title

Dec. 16, 2022

(Change of a Disclosed Item) Notice of the Fifth Issuance of New Shares through Third-Party Allotment by Subsidiary that Manufactures

Insulated Heat Dissipating Substrates for Power Semiconductors

Nov. 15, 2022

Notice of the Fifth Issuance of New Shares through Third-Party Allotment by Subsidiary that Manufactures Insulated Heat Dissipating

Substrates for Power Semiconductors

Jul. 20, 2022

Notice of Capital Investment (Construction of a New Factory) by Subsidiary that Manufactures Insulated Heat Dissipating Substrates for

Power Semiconductors

May 27, 2022

(Correction and Change of a Disclosed Item) Notice of Fourth Issuance of New Shares through Third-Party Allotment by Subsidiary that

Manufactures Insulated Heat Dissipating Substrates for Power Semiconductors

Mar. 17, 2022

(Correction of a Disclosed Item) Notice of Fourth Issuance of New Shares through Third-Party Allotment by Subsidiary that Manufactures

Insulated Heat Dissipating Substrates for Power Semiconductors

Mar. 16, 2022

Notice of Fourth Issuance of New Shares through Third-Party Allotment by Subsidiary that Manufactures Insulated Heat Dissipating

Substrates for Power Semiconductors

Mar. 7, 2022

Notice of the Conclusion of an Investment Contract by a Subsidiary that Manufactures Insulated Heat Dissipating Substrates for Power

Semiconductors

Feb. 25, 2022

Notice of the Conclusion of an Advisory Contract for Listing Between a Subsidiary that Manufactures Insulated Heat Dissipating

Substrates for Power Semiconductors and Huatai United Securities and the Registration by the China Securities Regulatory Commission

Aug. 6, 2021

Notice of Issuance of New Shares through Third-Party Allotment by Subsidiary that Manufactures Insulated Heat Dissipating Substrates

for Power Semiconductors

Apr. 28, 2021

(Change of a Disclosed Item) Notice of the Establishment of a Research

Institute in the Subsidiary that Manufactures Power

Semiconductor Substrate

Apr. 15, 2021

Notice of the Establishment of a Research Institute in the Subsidiary that Manufactures Power Semiconductor Substrate

Mar. 19, 2021

(Addition/Correction of a Disclosed Item) Notice of the (Second) Issuance of New Shares through Third-Party Allotment by the Subsidiary

that Manufactures Power Semiconductor Substrate

Feb. 10, 2021

Notice of the (Second) Issuance of New Shares through Third-Party Allotment by the Subsidiary that Manufactures Power Semiconductor

Substrate

Nov. 17, 2020

Notice of the Issuance of New Shares through Third-Party Allotment by the Subsidiary that Manufactures Power Semiconductor Substrate

Appendix II: Type of power semiconductors and their pressure resistance/application

Main market fields for DCB/AMB: Industrial machinery, motor vehicles, electrical railway, and renewable energy

