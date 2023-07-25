News Release:Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard)

July 19, 2023

Notice of Capital Investment (Construction of a New Factory) in Malaysia by Subsidiary that

Manufactures Insulated Heat Dissipating Substrates for Power Semiconductors

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Representative Director: He Xian Han; hereinafter "the Company") announces that, at the meeting of Board of Directors held today, we have resolved to conduct capital investment (construction of a new factory) in Malaysia by Jiangsu Ferrotec Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "FLH"), a subsidiary that manufactures insulated heat dissipating substrates for power semiconductors. Details are as follows.

1. Background for the investment, etc.

The Company's power semiconductor business has been expanding rapidly, thanks to the growth of the electric vehicle industry and the new energy industry, including solar power generation, and the global trend of electrification. In addition, the Company has fostered long-term relationships for strategic cooperation with leading global client companies, and these clients, too, expect the long-term growth of our business.

Under these circumstances, the Company has increased our production sites steadily in Shanghai, Dongtai, and Sichuan in China, to meet the needs from clients, and this time, we have decided to establish a new production site in southern Malaysia, considering the recent changes in the business environment and the necessity to attend to major clients. By building this new factory, we will meet the demand in the rapidly growing market of power semiconductors, and concentrate on business expansion.

For establishing the above-mentioned new production site, we aim to complete it speedily and curtail the investment amount by buying an existing factory and renovating it, including its interior design.

In addition, we plan to establish a local subsidiary that will directly manage and operate the above-mentioned production site.For the progress of timely disclosure, please refer to " Appendix I: List of releases on FLH."

2. Outline of the capital investment