News Release:Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard)
July 19, 2023
Notice of Capital Investment (Construction of a New Factory) in Malaysia by Subsidiary that
Manufactures Insulated Heat Dissipating Substrates for Power Semiconductors
Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Representative Director: He Xian Han; hereinafter "the Company") announces that, at the meeting of Board of Directors held today, we have resolved to conduct capital investment (construction of a new factory) in Malaysia by Jiangsu Ferrotec Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "FLH"), a subsidiary that manufactures insulated heat dissipating substrates for power semiconductors. Details are as follows.
1. Background for the investment, etc.
The Company's power semiconductor business has been expanding rapidly, thanks to the growth of the electric vehicle industry and the new energy industry, including solar power generation, and the global trend of electrification. In addition, the Company has fostered long-term relationships for strategic cooperation with leading global client companies, and these clients, too, expect the long-term growth of our business.
Under these circumstances, the Company has increased our production sites steadily in Shanghai, Dongtai, and Sichuan in China, to meet the needs from clients, and this time, we have decided to establish a new production site in southern Malaysia, considering the recent changes in the business environment and the necessity to attend to major clients. By building this new factory, we will meet the demand in the rapidly growing market of power semiconductors, and concentrate on business expansion.
For establishing the above-mentioned new production site, we aim to complete it speedily and curtail the investment amount by buying an existing factory and renovating it, including its interior design.In addition, we plan to establish a local subsidiary that will directly manage and operate the above-mentioned production site. For the progress of timely disclosure, please refer to " Appendix I: List of releases on FLH."
2. Outline of the capital investment
(1)
Investment amount
694,600,000 yuan (approx. 13.7 billion yen)
1 Chinese yuan = 19.71 yen
(2)
Construction site for the
Johor Bahru, Johor, Southern Malaysia
new factory
(3)
Details of investment
Factory building, etc.: 265,000,000 yuan (approx. 5.2 billion yen)
(1 Chinese yuan = 19.71 yen）
(Total floor area of the building: Approx. 34,000m2)
Machinery and equipment: 309,000,000 yuan (approx. 6.1 billion yen)
Other: 120,000,000 (approx. 2.4 billion yen)
(4)
Production capacity
DCB substrate: 300,000/month, AMB substrate: 200,000/month
(5)
Schedule
Design of building renovation: July 2023
Start of building renovation: September 2023
Start of installation of machinery and equipment: May 2024
(6)
Scheduled date of start of
September 2024
operation
3. Overview of the subsidiary as of March 31, 2023
(1)
Name
Jiangsu Ferrotec Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd. (FLH)
(2)
Address
18 Hongda Road, Chengdong new district, Dongtai City, Jiangsu Province, China
(3)
Title and name of
He Xian Han, Representative Director
Representative
(4)
Contents of business
Manufacture and sale of power semiconductor substrates
(5)
Capital
417,074,000 yuan (approx. 8.2 billion yen)
(1 Chinese yuan = 19.71 yen)
(6)
Date of establishment
March 16, 2018
(7)
Major shareholder and
Shareholder
Shareholding
shareholding ratio
ratio
Shanghai Shenhe Investment Co., Ltd. (abbr.: FTS)
55.1%
Capital relationship
FLH is a subsidiary 55.1% of whose voting rights are held
by FTS, a consolidated subsidiary of the Company.
Relationship between FLH
(8)
Personnel relationship
The representative director and
president of the
and the company
Company concurrently serves as director of the
subsidiary.
Business relationship
Nothing is applicable.
4. Future outlook
The impact on the business performance of the Company for the current fiscal year through this matter is expected to be minor. However, we will promptly disclose relevant items as soon as they are confirmed.
Appendix I: List of releases on FLH
Release date
Title
Dec. 16, 2022
(Change of a Disclosed Item) Notice of the Fifth Issuance of New Shares through Third-Party Allotment by Subsidiary that Manufactures
Insulated Heat Dissipating Substrates for Power Semiconductors
Nov. 15, 2022
Notice of the Fifth Issuance of New Shares through Third-Party Allotment by Subsidiary that Manufactures Insulated Heat Dissipating
Substrates for Power Semiconductors
Jul. 20, 2022
Notice of Capital Investment (Construction of a New Factory) by Subsidiary that Manufactures Insulated Heat Dissipating Substrates for
Power Semiconductors
May 27, 2022
(Correction and Change of a Disclosed Item) Notice of Fourth Issuance of New Shares through Third-Party Allotment by Subsidiary that
Manufactures Insulated Heat Dissipating Substrates for Power Semiconductors
Mar. 17, 2022
(Correction of a Disclosed Item) Notice of Fourth Issuance of New Shares through Third-Party Allotment by Subsidiary that Manufactures
Insulated Heat Dissipating Substrates for Power Semiconductors
Mar. 16, 2022
Notice of Fourth Issuance of New Shares through Third-Party Allotment by Subsidiary that Manufactures Insulated Heat Dissipating
Substrates for Power Semiconductors
Mar. 7, 2022
Notice of the Conclusion of an Investment Contract by a Subsidiary that Manufactures Insulated Heat Dissipating Substrates for Power
Semiconductors
Feb. 25, 2022
Notice of the Conclusion of an Advisory Contract for Listing Between a Subsidiary that Manufactures Insulated Heat Dissipating
Substrates for Power Semiconductors and Huatai United Securities and the Registration by the China Securities Regulatory Commission
Aug. 6, 2021
Notice of Issuance of New Shares through Third-Party Allotment by Subsidiary that Manufactures Insulated Heat Dissipating Substrates
for Power Semiconductors
Apr. 28, 2021
(Change of a Disclosed Item) Notice of the Establishment of a Research
Institute in the Subsidiary that Manufactures Power
Semiconductor Substrate
Apr. 15, 2021
Notice of the Establishment of a Research Institute in the Subsidiary that Manufactures Power Semiconductor Substrate
Mar. 19, 2021
(Addition/Correction of a Disclosed Item) Notice of the (Second) Issuance of New Shares through Third-Party Allotment by the Subsidiary
that Manufactures Power Semiconductor Substrate
Feb. 10, 2021
Notice of the (Second) Issuance of New Shares through Third-Party Allotment by the Subsidiary that Manufactures Power Semiconductor
Substrate
Nov. 17, 2020
Notice of the Issuance of New Shares through Third-Party Allotment by the Subsidiary that Manufactures Power Semiconductor Substrate
Appendix II: Type of power semiconductors and their pressure resistance/application
Main market fields for DCB/AMB: Industrial machinery, motor vehicles, electrical railway, and renewable energy
