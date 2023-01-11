Ferrotec : Notice of Change in Representative Director (Change in President) of Our Consolidated Subsidiary Ferrotec Material Technologies Corporation picture_as

December 26, 2022
To whom it may concern
|
Company name
|
Ferrotec Material Technologies Corporation
|
Name of Representative
|
Naoyasu Yorita, President
|
Contact
|
Keiji Michino, Public Relations
|
|
Telephone Number: +81-3-3516-0800
Notice of Change in Representative Director (Change in President)
Ferrotec Material Technologies Corporation (hereinafter "the Company") announces that the Company has decided to change the representative director (president) at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on December 26, 2022 as follows.
As of January 1, 2023
|
Name
|
New position
|
Former position
|
|
|
|
Naoyasu Yorita
|
President
|
Executive Vice President
|
|
|
|
Takeru Yamamura
|
Chairman
|
President
|
|
|
