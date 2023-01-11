Ferrotec : Notice of Change in Representative Director (Change in President) of Our Consolidated Subsidiary Ferrotec Material Technologies Corporation picture_as

December 26, 2022

To whom it may concern

Company name Ferrotec Material Technologies Corporation Name of Representative Naoyasu Yorita, President Contact Keiji Michino, Public Relations Telephone Number: +81-3-3516-0800

Notice of Change in Representative Director (Change in President)

Ferrotec Material Technologies Corporation (hereinafter "the Company") announces that the Company has decided to change the representative director (president) at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on December 26, 2022 as follows.

As of January 1, 2023