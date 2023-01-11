Ferrotec : Notice of Change in Representative Director (Change in President) of Our Consolidated Subsidiary Ferrotec Material Technologies Corporation picture_as

Advanced search
Ferrotec : Notice of Change in Representative Director (Change in President) of Our Consolidated Subsidiary Ferrotec Material Technologies Corporation

01/11/2023 | 03:20am EST
December 26, 2022

To whom it may concern

Company name

Ferrotec Material Technologies Corporation

Name of Representative

Naoyasu Yorita, President

Contact

Keiji Michino, Public Relations

Telephone Number: +81-3-3516-0800

Notice of Change in Representative Director (Change in President)

Ferrotec Material Technologies Corporation (hereinafter "the Company") announces that the Company has decided to change the representative director (president) at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on December 26, 2022 as follows.

As of January 1, 2023

Name

New position

Former position

Naoyasu Yorita

President

Executive Vice President

Takeru Yamamura

Chairman

President

Disclaimer

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation published this content on 11 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2023 08:19:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
