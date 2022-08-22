Ferrotec : Notice of Revision to Consolidated Business Forecasts picture_as_pdf PDF

Revision to consolidated business forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022)

Revision to consolidated business forecasts for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2023 (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Representative Director: He Xian Han; hereinafter "the Company") announces that the Company revised its consolidated business forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2023, which was disclosed on May 16, 2022, in light of the recent performance and the consolidation of the two listed companies. Details are as follows.

Notice of Revision to Consolidated Business Forecasts

Consolidated operating results and consolidated financial position for the past three years

One of our directors concurrently serves as a director of the subsidiary

Subsidiary in which we hold 91.05% of the voting rights

Relationship with the Company

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation: 91.05% (As of July 25, 2022)

700 million yen (As of July 25, 2022)

Manufacture and sale of machine knives, machinery and parts, and

２. Two listed companies that became consolidated subsidiaries

In addition, Ferrotec Holdings conducted a tender offer starting in June 2022 to purchase the stock of TOYO KNIFE CO.,LTD. (hereinafter "TOYO KNIFE") and OHIZUMI MFG. CO., LTD. (OHIZUMI MFG.) for the purpose of changing these companies from

The business forecasts announced on May 16, 2022 did not include a forecast for foreign exchange gains and losses, which are

Reasons for the revision

Subsidiary in which we hold 51.0% of the voting rights

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation: 51.0% (As of August 1, 2022)

1,480 million yen (As of August 1, 2022)

HVAC equipment, household appliances and other products

thermistors for temperature measurement or control in automotive parts,

temperature; manufacture and sale of temperature sensors using

have semiconductors with electrical resistance that changes with

Manufacture and sale of electronic components using thermistors, which

OHIZUMI MFG. CO., LTD.

OHIZUMI MFG. CO., LTD. (Securities code: 6618)

・TOYO KNIFE is currently listed on the TSE Standard Market, but is scheduled to be delisted as of August 22, 2022.

News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard) Net income attributable to owners 220 million yen 224 million yen 427 million yen of parent Consolidated net income per share 26.40 yen 26.78 yen 50.73 yen (yen) Dividend per share 8.00 yen 8.00 yen 8.00 yen (yen)

(2) Supplementary information

・Ferrotec business segment: Electronic devices (tentative)

Examinations for determining the business segment for OHIZUMI MFG. may result in a change to Others.

・OHIZUMI MFG. plans to retain its listing on the Growth Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

3) Inclusion of TOYO KNIFE and OHIZUMI MFG. in the forecast

・The first half and full year forecasts include sales as follows for these two newly consolidated subsidiaries.

First half Full year Inclusion in OHIZUMI MFG. 3,196 9,896 this forecast TOYO KNIFE 1,473 4,023 Total 4,669 13,919

