Ferrotec : Notice of Revision to Consolidated Business Forecasts picture_as_pdf PDF

Notice of Revision to Consolidated Business Forecasts
Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Representative Director: He Xian Han; hereinafter "the Company") announces that the Company revised its consolidated business forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2023, which was disclosed on May 16, 2022, in light of the recent performance and the consolidation of the two listed companies. Details are as follows.
１. Revision to consolidated business forecasts
Revision to consolidated business forecasts for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2023 (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
Net income
Net sales
Operating
Ordinary
attributable to
Net income per
income
income
owners of
share
parent
Previous forecasts (A)
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Yen
84,000
14,000
13,000
7,800
174.71
Revised forecasts (B)
90,000
16,000
19,000
12,000
266.37
Change (B-A)
6,000
2,000
6,000
4,200
Percentage change (%)
7.1%
14.3%
46.2%
53.8%
(Reference)
Previous results
59,826
10,733
12,493
17,268
460.57
(H1 FY3/22)
Revision to consolidated business forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022)
The business forecasts announced on May 16, 2022 did not include a forecast for foreign exchange gains and losses, which are non-operating income and expenses. In the first half of the fiscal year, there was a large foreign exchange gain. As a result, ordinary income and net income attributable to owners of parent are expected to be much higher than initially expected and the forecast has been revised to reflect this outlook. In the second half, a foreign exchange loss is expected in part because the decline in the yen's value appears to be ending (the exchange rate assumption has been revised from 118 yen to 125 yen to the U.S. dollar).
In addition, Ferrotec Holdings conducted a tender offer starting in June 2022 to purchase the stock of TOYO KNIFE CO.,LTD. (hereinafter "TOYO KNIFE") and OHIZUMI MFG. CO., LTD. (OHIZUMI MFG.) for the purpose of changing these companies from equity-method affiliates to consolidated subsidiaries and was able to purchase the initially planned number of shares of these companies. The consolidation of these companies was not included in the fiscal year forecast announced on May 16 because there was no final decision at that time about the conversion of these companies to consolidated subsidiaries. The forecast now includes the results of operations of these two companies beginning in July 2022.
２. Two listed companies that became consolidated subsidiaries
１） TOYO KNIFE CO.,LTD. (Securities code: 5964)
(1) Corporate Profile, etc.
①
Name
TOYO KNIFE CO.,LTD.
②
Location
34-11, Tomiya Hiwatashi, Tomiya-shi, Miyagi
③
Title/Name of
Yoshiaki Seino, President and Representative Director
Representative
④
Business Content
Manufacture and sale of machine knives, machinery and parts, and
gardening and landscaping
⑤
Capital
700 million yen (As of July 25, 2022)
⑥
Establishment
August 9, 1925
⑦
Major shareholders
and share holding
Ferrotec Holdings Corporation: 91.05% (As of July 25, 2022)
ratio
⑧
Relationship with the Company
Capital relationship
Subsidiary in which we hold 91.05% of the voting rights
Personal relationship
One of our directors concurrently serves as a director of the subsidiary
Business relationship
None applicable
Consolidated operating results and consolidated financial position for the past three years
Fiscal year end
FY3/20
FY3/21
FY3/22
Consolidated net
1,823 million yen
1,938 million yen
2,472 million yen
assets
Consolidated total
6,122 million yen
6,124 million yen
6,835 million yen
assets
Consolidated net
1,269.67 yen
1,349.99 yen
1,722.62 yen
assets per share (yen)
Consolidated net
4,920 million yen
4,599 million yen
5,185 million yen
sales
Consolidated
164 million yen
175 million yen
348 million yen
operating income
Consolidated ordinary
120 million yen
100 million yen
925 million yen
income
Net income
attributable to owners
68 million yen
114 million yen
471 million yen
of parent
Consolidated net
income per share
46.36 yen
79.71 yen
329.11 yen
(yen)
Dividend per share
20 yen
20 yen
30 yen
(yen)
(2) Supplementary information
・Ferrotec business segment: Others
・TOYO KNIFE is currently listed on the TSE Standard Market, but is scheduled to be delisted as of August 22, 2022.
OHIZUMI MFG. CO., LTD. (Securities code: 6618)
Corporate Profile, etc.
Name
OHIZUMI MFG. CO., LTD.
Location
11-4, Shin Sayama 1-chome,Sayama-shi, Saitama
Title/Name of
Toshiki Saburi, President and Representative Director
Representative
Business Content
Manufacture and sale of electronic components using thermistors, which
have semiconductors with electrical resistance that changes with
temperature; manufacture and sale of temperature sensors using
thermistors for temperature measurement or control in automotive parts,
HVAC equipment, household appliances and other products
Capital
1,480 million yen (As of August 1, 2022)
Establishment
March 25, 1944
Major shareholders
and share holding
Ferrotec Holdings Corporation: 51.0% (As of August 1, 2022)
ratio
Relationship with the Company
Capital relationship
Subsidiary in which we hold 51.0% of the voting rights
Personal relationship
One of our directors concurrently serves as a director of the subsidiary
Business relationship
None applicable
Consolidated operating results and consolidated financial position for the past three years
Fiscal year end
FY3/20
FY3/21
FY3/22
Consolidated net
2,178 million yen
2,716 million yen
3,477 million yen
assets
Consolidated total
9,442 million yen
10,117 million yen
11,349 million yen
assets
Consolidated net
256.02 yen
320.15 yen
409.66 yen
assets per share (yen)
Consolidated net
11,441 million yen
10,752 million yen
11,882 million yen
sales
Consolidated
465 million yen
314 million yen
598 million yen
operating income
Consolidated ordinary
393 million yen
289 million yen
536 million yen
income
Net income
attributable to owners
220 million yen
224 million yen
427 million yen
of parent
Consolidated net
income per share
26.40 yen
26.78 yen
50.73 yen
(yen)
Dividend per share
8.00 yen
8.00 yen
8.00 yen
(yen)
(2) Supplementary information
・Ferrotec business segment: Electronic devices (tentative)
Examinations for determining the business segment for OHIZUMI MFG. may result in a change to Others.
・OHIZUMI MFG. plans to retain its listing on the Growth Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
3) Inclusion of TOYO KNIFE and OHIZUMI MFG. in the forecast
・The first half and full year forecasts include sales as follows for these two newly consolidated subsidiaries.
