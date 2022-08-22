Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Ferrotec Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6890   JP3802720007

FERROTEC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(6890)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-22 am EDT
2960.00 JPY   -2.95%
03:36aFERROTEC : Notice of Revision to Consolidated Business Forecasts picture_as_pdf PDF
PU
08/12FERROTEC : Summary of Business Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 (Consolidated) picture_as_pdfPDF
PU
08/04NOTICE OF THE RESULTS OF THE TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARE CERTIFICATES OF OHIZUMI MFG. CO., LTD. (SECURITIES CODE : 6618) and the Changes in a Subsidiary picture_as_pdf PDF [151.58KB]
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ferrotec : Notice of Revision to Consolidated Business Forecasts picture_as_pdf PDF

08/22/2022 | 03:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard)

August 12, 2022

Notice of Revision to Consolidated Business Forecasts

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Representative Director: He Xian Han; hereinafter "the Company") announces that the Company revised its consolidated business forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2023, which was disclosed on May 16, 2022, in light of the recent performance and the consolidation of the two listed companies. Details are as follows.

. Revision to consolidated business forecasts

  1. Revision to consolidated business forecasts for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2023 (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

Net income

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

attributable to

Net income per

income

income

owners of

share

parent

Previous forecasts (A)

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Yen

84,000

14,000

13,000

7,800

174.71

Revised forecasts (B)

90,000

16,000

19,000

12,000

266.37

Change (B-A)

6,000

2,000

6,000

4,200

Percentage change (%)

7.1%

14.3%

46.2%

53.8%

(Reference)

Previous results

59,826

10,733

12,493

17,268

460.57

(H1 FY3/22)

  1. Revision to consolidated business forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022)

Net income

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

attributable to

Net income per

income

income

owners of

share

parent

Previous forecasts (A)

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Yen

180,000

30,000

28,000

17,000

380.78

Revised forecasts (B)

195,000

32,500

34,000

20,000

440.15

Change (B-A)

15,000

2,500

6,000

3,000

Percentage change (%)

8.3%

8.3%

21.4%

17.6%

(Reference)

Previous results

133,821

22,600

25,994

26,659

668.06

(FY3/22)

- 1 -

News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard)

  1. Reasons for the revision
  • The business forecasts announced on May 16, 2022 did not include a forecast for foreign exchange gains and losses, which are non-operating income and expenses. In the first half of the fiscal year, there was a large foreign exchange gain. As a result, ordinary income and net income attributable to owners of parent are expected to be much higher than initially expected and the forecast has been revised to reflect this outlook. In the second half, a foreign exchange loss is expected in part because the decline in the yen's value appears to be ending (the exchange rate assumption has been revised from 118 yen to 125 yen to the U.S. dollar).
  • In addition, Ferrotec Holdings conducted a tender offer starting in June 2022 to purchase the stock of TOYO KNIFE CO.,LTD. (hereinafter "TOYO KNIFE") and OHIZUMI MFG. CO., LTD. (OHIZUMI MFG.) for the purpose of changing these companies from equity-method affiliates to consolidated subsidiaries and was able to purchase the initially planned number of shares of these companies. The consolidation of these companies was not included in the fiscal year forecast announced on May 16 because there was no final decision at that time about the conversion of these companies to consolidated subsidiaries. The forecast now includes the results of operations of these two companies beginning in July 2022.

. Two listed companies that became consolidated subsidiaries

１） TOYO KNIFE CO.,LTD. (Securities code: 5964)

(1) Corporate Profile, etc.

Name

TOYO KNIFE CO.,LTD.

Location

34-11, Tomiya Hiwatashi, Tomiya-shi, Miyagi

Title/Name of

Yoshiaki Seino, President and Representative Director

Representative

Business Content

Manufacture and sale of machine knives, machinery and parts, and

gardening and landscaping

Capital

700 million yen (As of July 25, 2022)

Establishment

August 9, 1925

Major shareholders

and share holding

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation: 91.05% (As of July 25, 2022)

ratio

Relationship with the Company

Capital relationship

Subsidiary in which we hold 91.05% of the voting rights

Personal relationship

One of our directors concurrently serves as a director of the subsidiary

Business relationship

None applicable

  • Consolidated operating results and consolidated financial position for the past three years

Fiscal year end

FY3/20

FY3/21

FY3/22

Consolidated net

1,823 million yen

1,938 million yen

2,472 million yen

assets

Consolidated total

6,122 million yen

6,124 million yen

6,835 million yen

assets

Consolidated net

1,269.67 yen

1,349.99 yen

1,722.62 yen

assets per share (yen)

Consolidated net

4,920 million yen

4,599 million yen

5,185 million yen

sales

Consolidated

164 million yen

175 million yen

348 million yen

operating income

Consolidated ordinary

120 million yen

100 million yen

925 million yen

income

- 2 -

News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation

(6890 TSE Standard)

Net income

attributable to owners

68 million yen

114 million yen

471 million yen

of parent

Consolidated net

income per share

46.36 yen

79.71 yen

329.11 yen

(yen)

Dividend per share

20 yen

20 yen

30 yen

(yen)

(2) Supplementary information

Ferrotec business segment: Others

TOYO KNIFE is currently listed on the TSE Standard Market, but is scheduled to be delisted as of August 22, 2022.

  1. OHIZUMI MFG. CO., LTD. (Securities code: 6618)
  1. Corporate Profile, etc.

Name

OHIZUMI MFG. CO., LTD.

Location

11-4, Shin Sayama 1-chome,Sayama-shi, Saitama

Title/Name of

Toshiki Saburi, President and Representative Director

Representative

Business Content

Manufacture and sale of electronic components using thermistors, which

have semiconductors with electrical resistance that changes with

temperature; manufacture and sale of temperature sensors using

thermistors for temperature measurement or control in automotive parts,

HVAC equipment, household appliances and other products

Capital

1,480 million yen (As of August 1, 2022)

Establishment

March 25, 1944

Major shareholders

and share holding

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation: 51.0% (As of August 1, 2022)

ratio

Relationship with the Company

Capital relationship

Subsidiary in which we hold 51.0% of the voting rights

Personal relationship

One of our directors concurrently serves as a director of the subsidiary

Business relationship

None applicable

Consolidated operating results and consolidated financial position for the past three years

Fiscal year end

FY3/20

FY3/21

FY3/22

Consolidated net

2,178 million yen

2,716 million yen

3,477 million yen

assets

Consolidated total

9,442 million yen

10,117 million yen

11,349 million yen

assets

Consolidated net

256.02 yen

320.15 yen

409.66 yen

assets per share (yen)

Consolidated net

11,441 million yen

10,752 million yen

11,882 million yen

sales

Consolidated

465 million yen

314 million yen

598 million yen

operating income

Consolidated ordinary

393 million yen

289 million yen

536 million yen

income

- 3 -

News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation

(6890 TSE Standard)

Net income

attributable to owners

220 million yen

224 million yen

427 million yen

of parent

Consolidated net

income per share

26.40 yen

26.78 yen

50.73 yen

(yen)

Dividend per share

8.00 yen

8.00 yen

8.00 yen

(yen)

(2) Supplementary information

Ferrotec business segment: Electronic devices (tentative)

  • Examinations for determining the business segment for OHIZUMI MFG. may result in a change to Others.

OHIZUMI MFG. plans to retain its listing on the Growth Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

3) Inclusion of TOYO KNIFE and OHIZUMI MFG. in the forecast

The first half and full year forecasts include sales as follows for these two newly consolidated subsidiaries.

First half

Full year

Inclusion in

OHIZUMI MFG.

3,196

9,896

this forecast

TOYO KNIFE

1,473

4,023

Total

4,669

13,919

- 4 -

Disclaimer

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 07:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FERROTEC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
03:36aFERROTEC : Notice of Revision to Consolidated Business Forecasts picture_as_pdf PDF
PU
08/12FERROTEC : Summary of Business Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 (Consolid..
PU
08/04NOTICE OF THE RESULTS OF THE TENDER : 6618) and the Changes in a Subsidiary picture_as_pd..
PU
08/02FERROTEC : Notice of the Issuance of New Shares as Transfer-restricted Share-based Remuner..
PU
07/25FERROTEC : Notice of Capital Investment (Construction of a New Factory) by Subsidiary that..
PU
07/25NOTICE OF THE RESULTS OF THE TENDER : 5964) and the Changes in a Subsidiary picture_as_pd..
PU
07/25Ferrotec Holdings Corporation completed the acquisition of an additional 17.8% stake in..
CI
07/12(CHANGE) &LDQUO;NOTICE OF THE CONCLU : 6618)” Accompanying the Submission of a Notif..
PU
07/11FERROTEC : Notice of a New Management Structure picture_as_pdf PDF
PU
07/04[EXCERPTED VERSION] NOTICE OF THE CO : 5964) picture_as_pdf PDF [159.33KB]
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 183 B 1 335 M 1 335 M
Net income 2023 18 940 M 138 M 138 M
Net cash 2023 6 492 M 47,4 M 47,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,62x
Yield 2023 2,43%
Capitalization 139 B 1 011 M 1 011 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
EV / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 9 348
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart FERROTEC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ferrotec Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERROTEC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3 050,00 JPY
Average target price 4 150,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xian Han He President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Takanori Suzuki Director, Head-Finance, Accounting & Planning
Seiji Kurihara Senior Head-Technology Development
Takeru Yamamura Manager-Electronic Device TE Business
Kuniaki Yanagisawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERROTEC HOLDINGS CORPORATION-27.98%1 011
HEXAGON AB-17.16%30 265
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-21.78%21 909
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-9.11%18 610
GOERTEK INC.-32.53%17 892
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-44.82%17 063