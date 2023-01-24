Ferrotec : Notice of a Change of a Consolidated Subsidiary into a Specified Subsidiary Through Capital Increase picture_as

News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard)

January 19, 2023

Notice of a Change of a Consolidated Subsidiary into a Specified Subsidiary

Through Capital Increase

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Representative Director: He Xian Han; hereinafter "the Company") announces that, at the meeting of Board of Directors held today, we will increase the capital stock of Zhejiang Dunyuan Juxin Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "FTCS"), which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ningxia Dunyuan Juxin Semiconductor Technology Corporation (hereinafter "FTNC") via FTNC, which is a subsidiary which manufactures components for semiconductor manufacturing (quartz crucibles and silicon parts). Then, FTCS will be changed into a specified subsidiary of the Company through this capital increase. Details are as follows.

1. Reason for the capital increase of said subsidiary, etc.

FTCS is a silicon parts-manufacturing subsidiary of FTNC and will operate the Changshan Factory, which is currently under construction to become the third manufacturing base after Hangzhou and Yinchuan.

The construction of the Changshan Factory is progressing smoothly and as a result of considering the demand for funds related to construction, equipment, operation, etc., we decided to increase the capital stock.

2. Outline of the subsidiary as of September 30, 2022

(1) Subsidiary which is the subject of the capital increase