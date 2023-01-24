Ferrotec : Notice of a Change of a Consolidated Subsidiary into a Specified Subsidiary Through Capital Increase picture_as

Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Ferrotec Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6890   JP3802720007

FERROTEC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(6890)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:59:04 2023-01-24 pm EST
3065.00 JPY   +1.83%
Ferrotec : Notice of a Change of a Consolidated Subsidiary into a Specified Subsidiary Through Capital Increase

01/24/2023 | 11:37pm EST
News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard)

January 19, 2023

Notice of a Change of a Consolidated Subsidiary into a Specified Subsidiary

Through Capital Increase

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Representative Director: He Xian Han; hereinafter "the Company") announces that, at the meeting of Board of Directors held today, we will increase the capital stock of Zhejiang Dunyuan Juxin Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "FTCS"), which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ningxia Dunyuan Juxin Semiconductor Technology Corporation (hereinafter "FTNC") via FTNC, which is a subsidiary which manufactures components for semiconductor manufacturing (quartz crucibles and silicon parts). Then, FTCS will be changed into a specified subsidiary of the Company through this capital increase. Details are as follows.

1. Reason for the capital increase of said subsidiary, etc.

FTCS is a silicon parts-manufacturing subsidiary of FTNC and will operate the Changshan Factory, which is currently under construction to become the third manufacturing base after Hangzhou and Yinchuan.

The construction of the Changshan Factory is progressing smoothly and as a result of considering the demand for funds related to construction, equipment, operation, etc., we decided to increase the capital stock.

2. Outline of the subsidiary as of September 30, 2022

(1) Subsidiary which is the subject of the capital increase

(1)

Name

Zhejiang Dunyuan Juxin Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd. (FTCS)

(2)

Address

1st Floor, No. 4, 5 Longjiang Road, Jinchuan Subdistrict, Changshan, Quzhou

City, Zhejiang Province, People's Republic of China

(3)

Title and name of

He Xian Han, Representative Director

Representative

(4)

Contents of business

Manufacture and sale of components for semiconductor manufacturing (silicon

parts)

(5)

Capital

100,000,000 yuan (approx. 1.9 billion yen)

*1 Chinese yuan = 19.46 yen

(6)

Date of establishment

March 9, 2022

(7)

Major shareholder and

Ningxia Dunyuan Juxin Semiconductor Technology Corporation (FTNC): 100%

shareholding ratio

Capital relationship

FTCS is a subsidiary all of whose voting rights are held by

FTNC, a consolidated subsidiary of the Company.

(8)

Relationship between

Personnel

The representative director and president of the Company

FTCS and the company

relationship

concurrently serves as director of the subsidiary.

Business

Nothing is applicable.

relationship

(2) FTNC

(1)

Name

Ningxia Dunyuan Juxin Semiconductor Technology Corporation (FTNC)

(2)

Address

23 Guangming West Road, Economic and Technological Development Zone,

Xixia District, Yinchuan City, Ningxia, People's Republic of China

(3)

Title and name of

He Xian Han, Representative Director

Representative

(4)

Contents of business

Manufacture and sale of components for semiconductor manufacturing (quartz

crucibles and silicon parts)

(5)

Capital

187,144,000 yuan (approx. 3.6 billion yen)

*1 Chinese yuan = 19.46 yen

(6)

Date of establishment

April 20, 2011

(7)

Major shareholder and

Hangzhou Dahe Thermo-Magnetics Co., Ltd. (FTH, a wholly-owned consolidated

shareholding ratio

subsidiary of the Company): 60.13%

News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation

(6890 TSE Standard)

Capital relationship

FTNC is a subsidiary 60.13% of whose voting rights are

held by FTH, a consolidated subsidiary of the Company.

(8)

Relationship between

Personnel

One director

of the Company concurrently serves as

FTNC and the company

relationship

director of the company.

Business

Nothing is applicable.

relationship

3. Amounts of capital contribution to FTCS and ownership ratios before and after capital increase

Category

Contribution amount

Ownership ratio of voting rights

Before change

100,000,000 yuan

FTNC: 100%

(1.9 billion yen)

After change

300,000,000 yuan

FTNC: 100%

(January 31, 2023 (planned))

(5.8 billion yen)

4. Schedule

(1)

Date of resolution by the

January 19, 2023

Board of Directors of the

Company

(2)

Date of resolution by FTNC

January 20, 2023

Board of Directors

(3)

Settlement date

January 30, 2023 (scheduled)

5. Future outlook

The impact on the consolidated business performance through this matter is expected to be minor. However, we will promptly disclose relevant items as soon as they are confirmed.

Disclaimer

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 04:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
