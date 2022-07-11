Ferrotec : Notice of a New Management Structure picture_as_pdf PDF

News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard)

June 29, 2022

Notice of a New Management Structure

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Representative Director: He Xian Han; hereinafter "the Company") announces that, at the

42nd General Shareholders' Meeting held on June 29, 2022 and the meeting of Board of Directors held the same day, we decided the new management structure. Details are as follows.

1. Directors

Position Name Responsibility Representative Director and President He Xian Han Group CEO Representative Director and Vice Takeru Yamamura Overall supervision and EU-ASIA President administration Director Miyoko Namiki Business administration and HR Director Junichiro Oishi Technology and manufacturing Director Akira Takeda Finance & accounting and planning Director Eiji Miyanaga US business Outside Director Kuniaki Yanagisawa Independent officer Outside Director Tatsuo Okada Independent officer Outside Director Iku Shimooka Independent officer 2. Auditors Position Name Responsibility Full-time Outside Auditor Takamasa Higuchi Independent officer Auditor Masaru Yoshida Full-time Auditor Hiroo Wakaki Outside Auditor Taku Matsumoto Independent officer 3. Executive Officers Position Name Responsibility Representative Director and President He Xian Han Group CEO Representative Director and Vice Takeru Yamamura Overall supervision and EU-ASIA President administration Director and Executive Officer Miyoko Namiki General Manager of the Business Administration Office Director and Executive Officer Junichiro Oishi General Manager of the Manufacturing Office Director and Executive Officer Akira Takeda General Manager of the Finance & Accounting Office Executive Officer Akihiro Sato General Manager of the President Office Executive Officer Seiji Kurihara General Manager of the R&D Office

4. Date of transfer June 29, 2022