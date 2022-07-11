Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Ferrotec Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6890   JP3802720007

FERROTEC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(6890)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-11 am EDT
2444.00 JPY   -2.40%
02:24aFERROTEC : Notice of a New Management Structure picture_as_pdf PDF
PU
07/04[EXCERPTED VERSION] NOTICE OF THE CONCLUSION OF AN AGREEMENT CONCERNING AMENDMENTS TO THE CAPITAL AND BUSINESS ALLIANCE AGREEMENT WITH OHIZUMI MFG. CO : 6618) picture_as_pdf PDF [177.12KB]
PU
07/04[EXCERPTED VERSION] NOTICE OF THE COMMENCEMENT OF THE TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARE CERTIFICATES OF TOYO KNIFE CO., LTD. (SECURITIES CODE : 5964) picture_as_pdf PDF [159.33KB]
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ferrotec : Notice of a New Management Structure picture_as_pdf PDF

07/11/2022 | 02:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard)

June 29, 2022

Notice of a New Management Structure

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Representative Director: He Xian Han; hereinafter "the Company") announces that, at the

42nd General Shareholders' Meeting held on June 29, 2022 and the meeting of Board of Directors held the same day, we decided the new management structure. Details are as follows.

1. Directors

Position

Name

Responsibility

Representative Director and President

He Xian Han

Group CEO

Representative

Director

and

Vice

Takeru Yamamura

Overall

supervision

and

EU-ASIA

President

administration

Director

Miyoko Namiki

Business administration and HR

Director

Junichiro Oishi

Technology and manufacturing

Director

Akira Takeda

Finance & accounting and planning

Director

Eiji Miyanaga

US business

Outside Director

Kuniaki Yanagisawa

Independent officer

Outside Director

Tatsuo Okada

Independent officer

Outside Director

Iku Shimooka

Independent officer

2. Auditors

Position

Name

Responsibility

Full-time Outside Auditor

Takamasa Higuchi

Independent officer

Auditor

Masaru Yoshida

Full-time Auditor

Hiroo Wakaki

Outside Auditor

Taku Matsumoto

Independent officer

3. Executive Officers

Position

Name

Responsibility

Representative Director and President

He Xian Han

Group CEO

Representative

Director

and

Vice

Takeru Yamamura

Overall

supervision

and

EU-ASIA

President

administration

Director and Executive Officer

Miyoko Namiki

General

Manager

of

the

Business

Administration Office

Director and Executive Officer

Junichiro Oishi

General Manager of the Manufacturing

Office

Director and Executive Officer

Akira Takeda

General

Manager

of

the

Finance &

Accounting Office

Executive Officer

Akihiro Sato

General

Manager

of

the

President

Office

Executive Officer

Seiji Kurihara

General Manager of the R&D Office

4. Date of transfer June 29, 2022

Disclaimer

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 06:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FERROTEC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
02:24aFERROTEC : Notice of a New Management Structure picture_as_pdf PDF
PU
07/04[EXCERPTED VERSION] NOTICE OF THE CO : 6618) picture_as_pdf PDF [177.12KB]
PU
07/04[EXCERPTED VERSION] NOTICE OF THE CO : 5964) picture_as_pdf PDF [159.33KB]
PU
06/21FERROTEC : Revision to the Amount of Transfer-restricted Share-based Remuneration for Dire..
PU
06/20FERROTEC : Notice of the Investment in Facilities in Malaysia (Construction of a New Facto..
PU
06/16FERROTEC : Q&A Summary of the Online Explanatory Session for Analysts and Institutional In..
PU
06/16FERROTEC : Progress on the Mid-Term Management Plan (FY 3/22 - FY 3/24) (Update 30th of Ma..
PU
06/16FERROTEC : Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 picture_as_pdf PDF
PU
06/14FERROTEC : (Progress of a Disclosed Item) Notice of a Lawsuit against Our Equity-Method Af..
PU
06/14FERROTEC : (Correction and Change of a Disclosed Item) Notice of Fourth Issuance of New Sh..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 179 B 1 318 M 1 318 M
Net income 2023 17 980 M 132 M 132 M
Net cash 2023 6 492 M 47,7 M 47,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,29x
Yield 2023 2,96%
Capitalization 112 B 824 M 824 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
EV / Sales 2024 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 9 348
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart FERROTEC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ferrotec Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERROTEC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2 504,00 JPY
Average target price 4 150,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 65,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xian Han He President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Takanori Suzuki Director, Head-Finance, Accounting & Planning
Seiji Kurihara Senior Head-Technology Development
Takeru Yamamura Manager-Electronic Device TE Business
Kuniaki Yanagisawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERROTEC HOLDINGS CORPORATION-40.87%824
HEXAGON AB-21.55%28 905
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-22.38%22 134
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-12.07%17 995
GOERTEK INC.-38.87%16 512
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-52.84%16 216