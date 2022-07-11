Ferrotec : Notice of a New Management Structure picture_as_pdf PDF

News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard)
June 29, 2022
Notice of a New Management Structure
Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Representative Director: He Xian Han; hereinafter "the Company") announces that, at the
42nd General Shareholders' Meeting held on June 29, 2022 and the meeting of Board of Directors held the same day, we decided the new management structure. Details are as follows.
1. Directors
|
|
Position
|
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
Responsibility
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Representative Director and President
|
|
He Xian Han
|
|
Group CEO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Representative
|
Director
|
and
|
Vice
|
|
Takeru Yamamura
|
|
Overall
|
supervision
|
and
|
EU-ASIA
|
|
President
|
|
|
|
|
|
administration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
Miyoko Namiki
|
|
Business administration and HR
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
Junichiro Oishi
|
|
Technology and manufacturing
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
Akira Takeda
|
|
Finance & accounting and planning
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
Eiji Miyanaga
|
|
US business
|
|
|
|
|
Outside Director
|
|
|
|
|
Kuniaki Yanagisawa
|
|
Independent officer
|
|
|
|
|
Outside Director
|
|
|
|
|
Tatsuo Okada
|
|
Independent officer
|
|
|
|
|
Outside Director
|
|
|
|
|
Iku Shimooka
|
|
Independent officer
|
|
|
|
2. Auditors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Position
|
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
Responsibility
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full-time Outside Auditor
|
|
|
|
Takamasa Higuchi
|
Independent officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Auditor
|
|
|
|
|
Masaru Yoshida
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full-time Auditor
|
|
|
|
|
Hiroo Wakaki
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outside Auditor
|
|
|
|
|
Taku Matsumoto
|
Independent officer
|
|
|
|
3. Executive Officers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Position
|
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
Responsibility
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Representative Director and President
|
|
He Xian Han
|
|
Group CEO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Representative
|
Director
|
and
|
Vice
|
|
Takeru Yamamura
|
|
Overall
|
supervision
|
and
|
EU-ASIA
|
|
President
|
|
|
|
|
|
administration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director and Executive Officer
|
|
|
Miyoko Namiki
|
|
General
|
Manager
|
of
|
the
|
Business
|
|
|
|
|
Administration Office
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director and Executive Officer
|
|
|
Junichiro Oishi
|
|
General Manager of the Manufacturing
|
|
|
|
|
Office
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director and Executive Officer
|
|
|
Akira Takeda
|
|
General
|
Manager
|
of
|
the
|
Finance &
|
|
|
|
|
Accounting Office
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
|
Akihiro Sato
|
|
General
|
Manager
|
of
|
the
|
President
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Office
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
|
Seiji Kurihara
|
|
General Manager of the R&D Office
4. Date of transfer June 29, 2022
Disclaimer
Ferrotec Holdings Corporation published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 06:23:04 UTC.