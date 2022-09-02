Ferrotec : Notice of an Application for Listing on the Science and Technology Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange by a Semiconductor Wafer Equity-Method Affiliate picture_as_pdf PDF

News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard)

August 30, 2022

Notice of an Application for Listing on the Science and Technology Innovation Board of the

Shanghai Stock Exchange by a Semiconductor Wafer Equity-Method Affiliate

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Representative Director: He Xian Han; hereinafter "the Company") announces that our equity-method affiliate called Hangzhou Semiconductor Wafer Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "CCMC") submitted an application for listing on the Science and Technology Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (hereinafter the "STAR Market") on August 18, 2022, and that we confirmed the acceptance of its application on August 29, 2022. Details are as follows.

This application for listing has not been approved by the STAR Market as of today and nor is there a guarantee that it will be approved in the future. Moreover, please note that CCMC may withdraw its application for listing due to changes in the stock market conditions and business environment even in the event the STAR Market approves the application.

1. Overview of the subsidiary to be listed as of June 30, 2022

(1) Name Hangzhou Semiconductor Wafer Co., Ltd. (CCMC) (2) Address 888 Dongken Road, Qiantang New District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China (3) Title and name of He Xian Han, Legal Representative representative (4) Contents of business Manufacture and sale of semiconductor wafers (5) Capital 5,032 million yuan (approx. 100.8 billion yen) *1 Chinese yuan = 20.03 yen (6) Date of establishment September 28, 2017 (7) Our investment ratio 23.05% Capital relationship CCMC is an equity-method affiliate of the Company. (8) Relationship between Personnel relationship One director of the Company concurrently serves as the CCMC and the Company director of CCMC. Business relationship Nothing is applicable.

2. Future outlook

The impact on the consolidatd business performance of the Company for the current fiscal year is expected to be minor.

However, we will promptly disclose relevant items as soon as they are confirmed. The impact on the Company's consolidated business performance in the event CCMC is listed as it has applied for will depend on various factors such as the pricing of CCMC's shares by the STAR Market, the number of listed shares and the degree of dilution after listing. Therefore, the impact of this application on the business performance is unclear at this time.