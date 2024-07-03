News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard)
June 27, 2024
Notice of the Adjustment of Conversion Prices of Euro-Yen Denominated Convertible Bonds
with Stock Acquisition Rights Due in 2028
The Company announces that we have adjusted the conversion prices of euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with stock acquisition rights due in 2028. Details are as follows.
1. Adjustment of conversion prices
Name
Conversion prices before adjustment
Conversion prices after adjustment
Euro-yen denominated convertible
bonds with stock acquisition rights due
3,956.1 yen
3,888.4 yen
in 2028
- Effective date: After April 1, 2024
- Reason for adjustment
We have adjusted the conversion prices of euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with stock acquisition rights due in 2028
in accordance with the clause to adjust the conversion prices as the proposal to pay dividend of surplus at 50 yen per common stock was approved for the year-end dividend at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 27, 2024.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Ferrotec Holdings Corporation published this content on 03 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2024 00:32:04 UTC.