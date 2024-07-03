News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard)

June 27, 2024

Notice of the Adjustment of Conversion Prices of Euro-Yen Denominated Convertible Bonds

with Stock Acquisition Rights Due in 2028

The Company announces that we have adjusted the conversion prices of euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with stock acquisition rights due in 2028. Details are as follows.

1. Adjustment of conversion prices

Name

Conversion prices before adjustment

Conversion prices after adjustment

Euro-yen denominated convertible

bonds with stock acquisition rights due

3,956.1 yen

3,888.4 yen

in 2028

  1. Effective date: After April 1, 2024
  2. Reason for adjustment
    We have adjusted the conversion prices of euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with stock acquisition rights due in 2028

in accordance with the clause to adjust the conversion prices as the proposal to pay dividend of surplus at 50 yen per common stock was approved for the year-end dividend at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 27, 2024.

