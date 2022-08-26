Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Ferrotec Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6890   JP3802720007

FERROTEC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(6890)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-26 am EDT
3090.00 JPY   +1.81%
08/22FERROTEC : Notice of Revision to Consolidated Business Forecasts picture_as_pdf PDF
PU
08/12FERROTEC : Summary of Business Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 (Consolidated) picture_as_pdfPDF
PU
08/04NOTICE OF THE RESULTS OF THE TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARE CERTIFICATES OF OHIZUMI MFG. CO., LTD. (SECURITIES CODE : 6618) and the Changes in a Subsidiary picture_as_pdf PDF [151.58KB]
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ferrotec : Notice of the Completion of Payment for New Shares as Transfer-restricted Share-based Remuneration picture_as_pdf PDF

08/26/2022 | 04:11am EDT
News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard)

August 23, 2022

Notice of the Completion of Payment for New Shares as Transfer-restrictedShare-based

Remuneration

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Representative Director: He Xian Han; hereinafter "the Company") announces that the payment for the issuance of new shares as transfer-restrictedshare-based remuneration, which was resolved at the meeting of Board of Directors held on July 26, 2022, has been completed today. Details are as follows.

1. Overview of the new share issuance

(1)

Payment date

August 23, 2022

(2)

Type and number of shares to

39,000 common shares of the Company

be issued

(3)

Issue price

2,522 yen per share

(4)

Total amount of the issue

98,358,000 yen

6 directors of the Company (37,000 shares) and 2 auditors of the Company

(5)

Planned allottees

(2,000 shares)

*Excluding outside directors and outside auditors

2. Note

Regarding the details of this matter, please refer to "Notice of the Issuance of New Shares as Transfer-restricted Share- based Remuneration" dated July 26, 2022.

Disclaimer

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 08:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
