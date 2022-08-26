Ferrotec : Notice of the Completion of Payment for New Shares as Transfer-restricted Share-based Remuneration picture_as_pdf PDF

News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard)

August 23, 2022

Notice of the Completion of Payment for New Shares as Transfer-restrictedShare-based

Remuneration

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Representative Director: He Xian Han; hereinafter "the Company") announces that the payment for the issuance of new shares as transfer-restrictedshare-based remuneration, which was resolved at the meeting of Board of Directors held on July 26, 2022, has been completed today. Details are as follows.

1. Overview of the new share issuance

(1) Payment date August 23, 2022 (2) Type and number of shares to 39,000 common shares of the Company be issued (3) Issue price 2,522 yen per share (4) Total amount of the issue 98,358,000 yen 6 directors of the Company (37,000 shares) and 2 auditors of the Company (5) Planned allottees (2,000 shares) *Excluding outside directors and outside auditors

2. Note

Regarding the details of this matter, please refer to "Notice of the Issuance of New Shares as Transfer-restricted Share- based Remuneration" dated July 26, 2022.