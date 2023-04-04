Ferrotec : Notice of the Completion of Payment for New Shares as Transfer-restricted Share-based Remuneration picture_as

News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard)

March 30, 2023

Notice of the Completion of Payment for New Shares as Transfer-restrictedShare-based Remuneration

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Representative Director: He Xian Han; hereinafter "the Company") announces that the payment for the issuance of new shares as transfer-restrictedshare-based remuneration, which was resolved at the meeting of Board of Directors held on March 15, 2023, has been completed today. Details are as follows.