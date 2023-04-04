Ferrotec : Notice of the Completion of Payment for New Shares as Transfer-restricted Share-based Remuneration picture_as

Notice of the Completion of Payment for New Shares as Transfer-restrictedShare-based Remuneration
Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Representative Director: He Xian Han; hereinafter "the Company") announces that the payment for the issuance of new shares as transfer-restrictedshare-based remuneration, which was resolved at the meeting of Board of Directors held on March 15, 2023, has been completed today. Details are as follows.
1. Overview of the new share issuance
Payment date
Type and number of shares
issued
(3)
Issue price
Total amount of the issue
(5)Allottees
2. Note
March 30, 2023
59,100 common shares of the Company
3,010 yen per share
177,891,000 yen
A director of the Company*: 59,100 shares *Excluding outside directors
Regarding the details of this matter, please refer to "Notice of the Issuance of New Shares as Transfer-restricted Share- based Remuneration" dated March 15, 2023.
Ferrotec Holdings Corporation published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 08:06:03 UTC.