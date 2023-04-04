Advanced search
    6890   JP3802720007

FERROTEC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(6890)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-04 am EDT
3195.00 JPY   -2.14%
04:07aFerrotec : Notice of the Completion of Payment for New Shares as Transfer-restricted Share-based Remuneration picture_as
03/30FERROTEC HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
03/27Ferrotec : Notice of the Issuance of New Shares as Transfer-restricted Share-based Remuneration picture_as
Ferrotec : Notice of the Completion of Payment for New Shares as Transfer-restricted Share-based Remuneration picture_as

04/04/2023 | 04:07am EDT
News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard)

March 30, 2023

Notice of the Completion of Payment for New Shares as Transfer-restrictedShare-based Remuneration

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Representative Director: He Xian Han; hereinafter "the Company") announces that the payment for the issuance of new shares as transfer-restrictedshare-based remuneration, which was resolved at the meeting of Board of Directors held on March 15, 2023, has been completed today. Details are as follows.

1. Overview of the new share issuance

  1. Payment date
  2. Type and number of shares
    issued

(3)

Issue price

  1. Total amount of the issue

(5)Allottees

2. Note

March 30, 2023

59,100 common shares of the Company

3,010 yen per share

177,891,000 yen

A director of the Company*: 59,100 shares *Excluding outside directors

Regarding the details of this matter, please refer to "Notice of the Issuance of New Shares as Transfer-restricted Share- based Remuneration" dated March 15, 2023.

Disclaimer

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 08:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
