Ferrotec : Notice of the Conclusion of an Advisory Contract for Listing Between a Subsidiary that Manufactures Insulated Heat Dissipating Substrates for Power Semiconductors and Huatai United Securities and the Registration by the China Securities Regulatory Commission picture_as_pdf PDF

News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 JASDAQ) February 25, 2022

Notice of the Conclusion of an Advisory Contract for Listing Between a Subsidiary that Manufactures Insulated Heat Dissipating Substrates for Power Semiconductors and Huatai United Securities and the Registration by the China Securities Regulatory Commission

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Representative Director: He Xian Han; hereinafter "the Company") announces that, Jiangsu Ferrotec Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "FTSJ"), which is a subsidiary that manufactures insulated heat dissipating substrates for power semiconductors and is preparing for getting listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR Market, has concluded an advisory contract for listing with Huatai United Securities Co., Ltd. (headquartered in 128 Guiwan 5th Road, Nanshan Ave., Qianhai Shengang Cooperative Zone, Shenzhen, China; legal representative: Jiang Yu; hereinafter "Huatai United Securities"), Huatai United Securities applied for the start of screening for listing in accordance with said contract, and the China Securities Regulatory Commission (hereinafter "CSRC") has accepted and registered it. Details are as follows.

We think that we were able to take one step further toward the listing on the STAR Market through this registration. All of us in the Ferrotec Group will join hands to prepare for the listing of FTSJ.

1. Overview of this matter

(1) The other party of the Huatai United Securities Co., Ltd. advisory contract (Subsidiary of Huatai Securities listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange) (2) Date of conclusion of the February 17, 2022 advisory contract (3) Date of acceptance of February 23, 2022 registration by CSRC (4) Scheduled date of application We plan to apply for listing in the first half of 2023. for listing

2. Overview of subsidiaries

1) FTSJ