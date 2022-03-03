Ferrotec : Notice of the Conclusion of an Advisory Contract for Listing Between a Subsidiary that Manufactures Insulated Heat Dissipating Substrates for Power Semiconductors and Huatai United Securities and the Registration by the China Securities Regulatory Commission picture_as_pdf PDF

Log in
    6890   JP3802720007

FERROTEC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(6890)
  Report
Ferrotec : Notice of the Conclusion of an Advisory Contract for Listing Between a Subsidiary that Manufactures Insulated Heat Dissipating Substrates for Power Semiconductors and Huatai United Securities and the Registration by the China Securities Regulatory Commission

03/03/2022 | 03:20am EST
News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation

(6890 JASDAQ)

February 25, 2022

Notice of the Conclusion of an Advisory Contract for Listing Between a Subsidiary that Manufactures Insulated Heat Dissipating Substrates for Power Semiconductors and Huatai United Securities and the Registration by the China Securities Regulatory Commission

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Representative Director: He Xian Han; hereinafter "the Company") announces that, Jiangsu Ferrotec Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "FTSJ"), which is a subsidiary that manufactures insulated heat dissipating substrates for power semiconductors and is preparing for getting listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR Market, has concluded an advisory contract for listing with Huatai United Securities Co., Ltd. (headquartered in 128 Guiwan 5th Road, Nanshan Ave., Qianhai Shengang Cooperative Zone, Shenzhen, China; legal representative: Jiang Yu; hereinafter "Huatai United Securities"), Huatai United Securities applied for the start of screening for listing in accordance with said contract, and the China Securities Regulatory Commission (hereinafter "CSRC") has accepted and registered it. Details are as follows.

We think that we were able to take one step further toward the listing on the STAR Market through this registration. All of us in the Ferrotec Group will join hands to prepare for the listing of FTSJ.

1. Overview of this matter

(1)

The other party of the

Huatai United Securities Co., Ltd.

advisory contract

(Subsidiary of Huatai Securities listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange)

(2)

Date of conclusion of the

February 17, 2022

advisory contract

(3)

Date of acceptance of

February 23, 2022

registration by CSRC

(4)

Scheduled date of application

We plan to apply for listing in the first half of 2023.

for listing

2. Overview of subsidiaries

1) FTSJ

(1)

Company name

Jiangsu Ferrotec Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd. (FTSJ)

(2)

Address

18 Hongda Road, Chengdong New District, Dongtai City, Jiangsu Province,

China

(3)

Title and name of

He Xian Han, Representative Director

representative

(4)

Contents of business

Manufacture and sales of power semiconductor substrates

(5)

Capital

344,689,000 yuan (approx. 6.3 billion yen)

*1 Chinese yuan = 18.19 yen

(6)

Date of establishment

March 16, 2018

Major shareholder and

Shareholder

Shareholding

(7)

ratio

shareholding ratio

Shanghai Shenhe Investment Co., Ltd. (FTS)

66.69%

Capital

FTSJ is a subsidiary 66.69% of whose voting rights are held

relationship

by FTS, a consolidated subsidiary of the Company.

(8)

Relationship between the

Personnel

The representative director and president of the Company

subsidiary and the company

relationship

concurrently serves as director of the subsidiary.

Business

Nothing is applicable.

relationship

2) FTS

(1)

Company name

Shanghai Shenhe Investment Co., Ltd. (FTS)





(2)

Address

181 ShanLian Road, BaoShan Urban Industrial Garden, Shanghai, China

(3)

Title and name of

He Xian Han, Representative Director

representative

(4)

Contents of business

Quality control, management of technological R&D, marketing management,

manufacturing management, management of funds, brand management, and

other related businesses

(5)

Capital

1,555,995,000 yuan (approx. 28.3 billion yen)

*1 Chinese yuan = 18.19 yen

(6)

Date of establishment

May 17, 1995

(7)

Major shareholder and

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation: 100%

shareholding ratio

Capital

100% consolidated subsidiary of the Company

relationship

(8)

Relationship between the

Personnel

The representative director and president of the Company

subsidiary and the company

relationship

concurrently serves as director of the subsidiary.

Business

Purchase agency business, debt guarantee and lending of

relationship

funds

3. Future outlook

The impact on the business performance of the Company for the current fiscal year through this matter is expected to be minor. However, we will promptly disclose relevant items as soon as they are confirmed.

Disclaimer

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 08:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
