Ferrotec : Notice of the Conclusion of an Advisory Contract for Listing Between a Subsidiary that Manufactures Insulated Heat Dissipating Substrates for Power Semiconductors and Huatai United Securities and the Registration by the China Securities Regulatory Commission picture_as_pdf PDF

03/03/2022 | 03:20am EST
News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation
(6890 JASDAQ)
February 25, 2022
Notice of the Conclusion of an Advisory Contract for Listing Between a Subsidiary that Manufactures Insulated Heat Dissipating Substrates for Power Semiconductors and Huatai United Securities and the Registration by the China Securities Regulatory Commission
Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Representative Director: He Xian Han; hereinafter "the Company") announces that, Jiangsu Ferrotec Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "FTSJ"), which is a subsidiary that manufactures insulated heat dissipating substrates for power semiconductors and is preparing for getting listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR Market, has concluded an advisory contract for listing with Huatai United Securities Co., Ltd. (headquartered in 128 Guiwan 5th Road, Nanshan Ave., Qianhai Shengang Cooperative Zone, Shenzhen, China; legal representative: Jiang Yu; hereinafter "Huatai United Securities"), Huatai United Securities applied for the start of screening for listing in accordance with said contract, and the China Securities Regulatory Commission (hereinafter "CSRC") has accepted and registered it. Details are as follows.
We think that we were able to take one step further toward the listing on the STAR Market through this registration. All of us in the Ferrotec Group will join hands to prepare for the listing of FTSJ.
1. Overview of this matter
(1)
The other party of the
Huatai United Securities Co., Ltd.
advisory contract
(Subsidiary of Huatai Securities listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange)
(2)
Date of conclusion of the
February 17, 2022
advisory contract
(3)
Date of acceptance of
February 23, 2022
registration by CSRC
(4)
Scheduled date of application
We plan to apply for listing in the first half of 2023.
18 Hongda Road, Chengdong New District, Dongtai City, Jiangsu Province,
China
(3)
Title and name of
He Xian Han, Representative Director
representative
(4)
Contents of business
Manufacture and sales of power semiconductor substrates
(5)
Capital
344,689,000 yuan (approx. 6.3 billion yen)
*1 Chinese yuan = 18.19 yen
(6)
Date of establishment
March 16, 2018
Major shareholder and
Shareholder
Shareholding
(7)
ratio
shareholding ratio
Shanghai Shenhe Investment Co., Ltd. (FTS)
66.69%
Capital
FTSJ is a subsidiary 66.69% of whose voting rights are held
relationship
by FTS, a consolidated subsidiary of the Company.
(8)
Relationship between the
Personnel
The representative director and president of the Company
subsidiary and the company
relationship
concurrently serves as director of the subsidiary.
Business
Nothing is applicable.
relationship
2) FTS
(1)
Company name
Shanghai Shenhe Investment Co., Ltd. (FTS)
(2)
Address
181 ShanLian Road, BaoShan Urban Industrial Garden, Shanghai, China
(3)
Title and name of
He Xian Han, Representative Director
representative
(4)
Contents of business
Quality control, management of technological R&D, marketing management,
manufacturing management, management of funds, brand management, and
other related businesses
(5)
Capital
1,555,995,000 yuan (approx. 28.3 billion yen)
*1 Chinese yuan = 18.19 yen
(6)
Date of establishment
May 17, 1995
(7)
Major shareholder and
Ferrotec Holdings Corporation: 100%
shareholding ratio
Capital
100% consolidated subsidiary of the Company
relationship
(8)
Relationship between the
Personnel
The representative director and president of the Company
subsidiary and the company
relationship
concurrently serves as director of the subsidiary.
Business
Purchase agency business, debt guarantee and lending of
relationship
funds
3. Future outlook
The impact on the business performance of the Company for the current fiscal year through this matter is expected to be minor. However, we will promptly disclose relevant items as soon as they are confirmed.
