News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard)

May 16, 2024

Notice of the Decision to Change Executives

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Representative Director: He Xian Han; hereinafter "the Company") announces that, at the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, we resolved to change executives (to become effective on June 27, 2024). Details are as follows. The appointment of candidate directors and a candidate Audit and Supervisory Board member will be proposed at the 44th general meeting of shareholders to be held on June 27, 2024.

1. Change of directors

Candidates for new directors

Akihiko Sakamoto, Outside Director

Takumi Iso, Outside Director Currently Representative of Takumi Iso CPA and CTA Office, an Outside Audit and Supervisory Board member of Technologies Co., Ltd., and Partner of Alpha Audit Corporation

Mr. Akihiko Sakamoto and Mr. Takumi Iso satisfy the requirements for becoming an independent executive specified by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, so we plan to notify the Tokyo Stock Exchange that they will become an independent executive of the Company.

Retiring directors

Iku Shimooka, Outside Director

Masaru Tamagawa, Outside Director

The above two directors are scheduled to retire at the end of the general meeting of shareholders as their terms of office will expire.

2. Change of an Audit and Supervisory Board member

This appointment has already been approved by the Audit and Supervisory Board.

Candidate for an Audit and Supervisory Board member to be reappointed