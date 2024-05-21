News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard)
May 16, 2024
Notice of the Decision to Change Executives
Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Representative Director: He Xian Han; hereinafter "the Company") announces that, at the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, we resolved to change executives (to become effective on June 27, 2024). Details are as follows. The appointment of candidate directors and a candidate Audit and Supervisory Board member will be proposed at the 44th general meeting of shareholders to be held on June 27, 2024.
1. Change of directors
Candidates for new directors
Akihiko Sakamoto, Outside Director
Takumi Iso, Outside Director Currently Representative of Takumi Iso CPA and CTA Office, an Outside Audit and Supervisory Board member of Technologies Co., Ltd., and Partner of Alpha Audit Corporation
Mr. Akihiko Sakamoto and Mr. Takumi Iso satisfy the requirements for becoming an independent executive specified by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, so we plan to notify the Tokyo Stock Exchange that they will become an independent executive of the Company.
Retiring directors
Iku Shimooka, Outside Director
Masaru Tamagawa, Outside Director
The above two directors are scheduled to retire at the end of the general meeting of shareholders as their terms of office will expire.
2. Change of an Audit and Supervisory Board member
This appointment has already been approved by the Audit and Supervisory Board.
Candidate for an Audit and Supervisory Board member to be reappointed
Taku Matsumoto, Outside Audit and Supervisory Board member
Currently Representative of Yebisu Matsumoto Law Office, and an Outside Audit and Supervisory Board member of every, Inc., The Nippon Road Co., Ltd., Zenhoren Co., Ltd., and Tokyu Corporation
Mr. Taku Matsumoto satisfies the requirements for becoming an independent executive specified by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, so we plan to notify the Tokyo Stock Exchange that he will become an independent executive of the Company.
