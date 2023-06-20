Ferrotec : Notice of the Establishment of a Joint Venture Company with Irie Koken Co., Ltd. for Vacuum Valves for Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment, Etc picture_as

News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard)

June 2, 2023

Notice of the Establishment of a Joint Venture Company with Irie Koken Co., Ltd. for Vacuum

Valves for Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment, Etc.

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director and Group CEO: He Xian Han; hereinafter "the Company") announces that we have established a joint venture company with Irie Koken Co., Ltd. (head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Norihiro Irie; hereinafter "IKC") for the purpose of manufacturing and selling vacuum valves, etc. to Chinese semiconductor manufacturing equipment manufacturers, via a Chinese subsidiary Ferrotec (Anhui) Technology Development Co., Ltd. (head office: Tongling, Anhui, China; Representative Director: He Xian Han; hereinafter "FTSVA").

1. Outline of the joint venture company

(1) Name Ferrotec IKC (Anhui) Precision Machinery Co., Ltd. (2) Address 18 NanHai Road, YiAn Economic Development Zone, Tongling City, Anhui Province, People's Republic of China (3) Date of establishment May 22, 2023 (4) Registered capital 10 million yuan (approx. 200 million yen) (5) Contribution ratio IKC: 51.0%/FTSVA: 49.0% (6) Director Norihiro Irie, Representative Director (7) Contents of business R&D, manufacturing, sale, wholesale, export, and import of bellows, flexible tubes, angle valves, feedthroughs, pipe joints, gate valves, and slow exhaust valves, and after-sales and consulting services for them (8) Account closing month December 2. Outline of IKC (1) Name Irie Koken Co., Ltd. (2) Address Kokusai Building 813, 3-1-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo (3) Title and name of Norihiro Irie, Representative Director Representative (4) Contents of business Manufacturing and sale of metallic bellows, vacuum valves, vacuum pipes, chambers, vacuum feedthroughs, and other vacuum devices (5) Capital 150 million yen (6) Date of establishment May 24, 1966 (7) Major shareholder and Norihiro Irie: 67.0% shareholding ratio Capital relationship Nothing is applicable. Relationship between IKC (8) Personnel relationship Nothing is applicable. and the Company Business relationship Nothing is applicable. 3. Outline of FTSVA (1) Name Ferrotec (Anhui) Technology Development Co., Ltd. (2) Address 18 NanHai Road, YiAn Economic Development Zone, Tongling City, Anhui Province, People's Republic of China (3) Title and name of He Xian Han, Representative Director Representative (4) Contents of business High purity process tool parts cleaning service for semiconductors and FPDs (5) Capital 338,390,000 yuan (approx. 6.7 billion yen) (6) Date of establishment December 26, 2017 (7) Major shareholder and Shanghai Shenhe Investment Co., Ltd. (consolidated subsidiary of the Company): shareholding ratio 50.24% Capital relationship FTSVA is a second-tier subsidiary, 50.24% of whose shares are held by Shanghai Shenhe Investment Co., (8) Relationship between Ltd., which is wholly owned by the Company. FTSVA and the Company Personnel relationship Representative Director of the Company concurrently serves as the director of FTSVA. Business relationship Nothing is applicable.

4. Purposes and aims of this joint venture

By combining IKC's advanced technologies for developing and manufacturing metallic bellows and vacuum valves for

semiconductor manufacturing equipment, the cutting-edge metal working equipment owned by Chinese subsidiaries of the Company, and the customer base including leading semiconductor manufacturing equipment manufacturers in China, we will