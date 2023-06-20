Ferrotec : Notice of the Establishment of a Joint Venture Company with Irie Koken Co., Ltd. for Vacuum Valves for Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment, Etc picture_as

Advanced search
    6890   JP3802720007

FERROTEC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(6890)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:12:50 2023-06-21 am EDT
3405.00 JPY   -0.73%
Ferrotec : Notice of the Establishment of a Joint Venture Company with Irie Koken Co., Ltd. for Vacuum Valves for Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment, Etc

06/20/2023 | 11:07pm EDT
News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard)

June 2, 2023

Notice of the Establishment of a Joint Venture Company with Irie Koken Co., Ltd. for Vacuum

Valves for Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment, Etc.

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director and Group CEO: He Xian Han; hereinafter "the Company") announces that we have established a joint venture company with Irie Koken Co., Ltd. (head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Norihiro Irie; hereinafter "IKC") for the purpose of manufacturing and selling vacuum valves, etc. to Chinese semiconductor manufacturing equipment manufacturers, via a Chinese subsidiary Ferrotec (Anhui) Technology Development Co., Ltd. (head office: Tongling, Anhui, China; Representative Director: He Xian Han; hereinafter "FTSVA").

1. Outline of the joint venture company

(1)

Name

Ferrotec IKC (Anhui) Precision Machinery Co., Ltd.

(2)

Address

18 NanHai Road, YiAn Economic Development Zone, Tongling City, Anhui

Province, People's Republic of China

(3)

Date of establishment

May 22, 2023

(4)

Registered capital

10 million yuan (approx. 200 million yen)

(5)

Contribution ratio

IKC: 51.0%/FTSVA: 49.0%

(6)

Director

Norihiro Irie, Representative Director

(7)

Contents of business

R&D, manufacturing, sale, wholesale, export, and import of bellows, flexible tubes,

angle valves, feedthroughs, pipe joints, gate valves, and slow exhaust valves, and

after-sales and consulting services for them

(8)

Account closing month

December

2. Outline of IKC

(1)

Name

Irie Koken Co., Ltd.

(2)

Address

Kokusai Building 813, 3-1-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

(3)

Title and name of

Norihiro Irie, Representative Director

Representative

(4)

Contents of business

Manufacturing and sale of metallic bellows, vacuum valves, vacuum pipes,

chambers, vacuum feedthroughs, and other vacuum devices

(5)

Capital

150 million yen

(6)

Date of establishment

May 24, 1966

(7)

Major shareholder and

Norihiro Irie: 67.0%

shareholding ratio

Capital relationship

Nothing is applicable.

Relationship between IKC

(8)

Personnel relationship

Nothing is applicable.

and the Company

Business relationship

Nothing is applicable.

3. Outline of FTSVA

(1)

Name

Ferrotec (Anhui) Technology Development Co., Ltd.

(2)

Address

18 NanHai Road, YiAn Economic Development Zone, Tongling City, Anhui

Province, People's Republic of China

(3)

Title and name of

He Xian Han, Representative Director

Representative

(4)

Contents of business

High purity process tool parts cleaning service for semiconductors and FPDs

(5)

Capital

338,390,000 yuan (approx. 6.7 billion yen)

(6)

Date of establishment

December 26, 2017

(7)

Major shareholder and

Shanghai Shenhe Investment Co., Ltd. (consolidated subsidiary of the Company):

shareholding ratio

50.24%

Capital relationship

FTSVA is a second-tier subsidiary, 50.24% of whose

shares are held by Shanghai Shenhe Investment Co.,

(8)

Relationship between

Ltd., which is wholly owned by the Company.

FTSVA and the Company

Personnel relationship

Representative Director of the Company concurrently

serves as the director of FTSVA.

Business relationship

Nothing is applicable.

4. Purposes and aims of this joint venture

By combining IKC's advanced technologies for developing and manufacturing metallic bellows and vacuum valves for

semiconductor manufacturing equipment, the cutting-edge metal working equipment owned by Chinese subsidiaries of the Company, and the customer base including leading semiconductor manufacturing equipment manufacturers in China, we will

News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard)

further strengthen the semiconductor and other equipment-related business of the Company while striving to improve our corporate group's share and brand power in the Chinese market related to vacuum devices for semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

5. Future outlook

The impact on the business performance of the Company for the current fiscal year through this matter is expected to be

minor. However, we will promptly disclose relevant items as soon as they are confirmed.

Metallic bellows:

Expansive metallic pipes produced by making metallic cylinders convoluted and adding extensibility,

airtightness, and springiness

Vacuum valves:

Vacuum valves are used for separating vacuum and vacuum spaces or isolating a vacuum space from

the atmosphere. They are used for isolating each process for manufacturing displays and

semiconductor substrates, and also for adjusting the pressure of a vacuum chamber when placed

between the vacuum chamber and a vacuum pump.

News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard)

Disclaimer

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation published this content on 21 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2023 03:06:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer