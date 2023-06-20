Ferrotec : Notice of the Establishment of a Joint Venture Company with Irie Koken Co., Ltd. for Vacuum Valves for Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment, Etc picture_as

Notice of the Establishment of a Joint Venture Company with Irie Koken Co., Ltd. for Vacuum
Valves for Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment, Etc.
Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director and Group CEO: He Xian Han; hereinafter "the Company") announces that we have established a joint venture company with Irie Koken Co., Ltd. (head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Norihiro Irie; hereinafter "IKC") for the purpose of manufacturing and selling vacuum valves, etc. to Chinese semiconductor manufacturing equipment manufacturers, via a Chinese subsidiary Ferrotec (Anhui) Technology Development Co., Ltd. (head office: Tongling, Anhui, China; Representative Director: He Xian Han; hereinafter "FTSVA").
18 NanHai Road, YiAn Economic Development Zone, Tongling City, Anhui
Province, People's Republic of China
(3)
Date of establishment
May 22, 2023
(4)
Registered capital
10 million yuan (approx. 200 million yen)
(5)
Contribution ratio
IKC: 51.0%/FTSVA: 49.0%
(6)
Director
Norihiro Irie, Representative Director
(7)
Contents of business
R&D, manufacturing, sale, wholesale, export, and import of bellows, flexible tubes,
angle valves, feedthroughs, pipe joints, gate valves, and slow exhaust valves, and
after-sales and consulting services for them
(8)
Account closing month
December
2. Outline of IKC
(1)
Name
Irie Koken Co., Ltd.
(2)
Address
Kokusai Building 813, 3-1-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
(3)
Title and name of
Norihiro Irie, Representative Director
Representative
(4)
Contents of business
Manufacturing and sale of metallic bellows, vacuum valves, vacuum pipes,
chambers, vacuum feedthroughs, and other vacuum devices
(5)
Capital
150 million yen
(6)
Date of establishment
May 24, 1966
(7)
Major shareholder and
Norihiro Irie: 67.0%
shareholding ratio
Capital relationship
Nothing is applicable.
Relationship between IKC
(8)
Personnel relationship
Nothing is applicable.
and the Company
Business relationship
Nothing is applicable.
3. Outline of FTSVA
(1)
Name
Ferrotec (Anhui) Technology Development Co., Ltd.
(2)
Address
18 NanHai Road, YiAn Economic Development Zone, Tongling City, Anhui
Province, People's Republic of China
(3)
Title and name of
He Xian Han, Representative Director
Representative
(4)
Contents of business
High purity process tool parts cleaning service for semiconductors and FPDs
(5)
Capital
338,390,000 yuan (approx. 6.7 billion yen)
(6)
Date of establishment
December 26, 2017
(7)
Major shareholder and
Shanghai Shenhe Investment Co., Ltd. (consolidated subsidiary of the Company):
shareholding ratio
50.24%
Capital relationship
FTSVA is a second-tier subsidiary, 50.24% of whose
shares are held by Shanghai Shenhe Investment Co.,
(8)
Relationship between
Ltd., which is wholly owned by the Company.
FTSVA and the Company
Personnel relationship
Representative Director of the Company concurrently
serves as the director of FTSVA.
Business relationship
Nothing is applicable.
4. Purposes and aims of this joint venture
By combining IKC's advanced technologies for developing and manufacturing metallic bellows and vacuum valves for
semiconductor manufacturing equipment, the cutting-edge metal working equipment owned by Chinese subsidiaries of the Company, and the customer base including leading semiconductor manufacturing equipment manufacturers in China, we will
further strengthen the semiconductor and other equipment-related business of the Company while striving to improve our corporate group's share and brand power in the Chinese market related to vacuum devices for semiconductor manufacturing equipment.
5. Future outlook
The impact on the business performance of the Company for the current fiscal year through this matter is expected to be
minor. However, we will promptly disclose relevant items as soon as they are confirmed.
Metallic bellows:
Expansive metallic pipes produced by making metallic cylinders convoluted and adding extensibility,
airtightness, and springiness
Vacuum valves:
Vacuum valves are used for separating vacuum and vacuum spaces or isolating a vacuum space from
the atmosphere. They are used for isolating each process for manufacturing displays and
semiconductor substrates, and also for adjusting the pressure of a vacuum chamber when placed
