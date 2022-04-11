Ferrotec : Notice of the Establishment of a Manufacturing Subsidiary (Specified Subsidiary) in Malaysia picture_as_pdf PDF

April 6, 2022

Notice of the Establishment of a Manufacturing Subsidiary (Specified Subsidiary) in Malaysia

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Representative Director: He Xian Han; hereinafter "the Company") announces that, at the

meeting of Board of Directors held today, we resolved to establish a manufacturing subsidiary named Ferrotec Manufacturing Malaysia Sdn. BHD (hereinafter "FTMM"), as described below. This disclosure is conducted, because the capital of FTMM meets the criteria for a specified subsidiary.

1. Background and purpose of the establishment

Recently, major companies in the semiconductor field have been making inroads into the Southeast Asian region one after another. The Company established sales subsidiaries in Malaysia and Singapore, to increase customers, and client companies or potential customers in these countries expected that we would establish a production site there. Accordingly, we considered that by establishing a production site in these countries, the Company would be able to meet customer needs and expand our business further. In addition, we recognize it as the best opportunity to acquire the abilities to develop a customer support system and establish a position as a global leader in the manufacturing and assembly of cutting-edge materials in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment field.

We researched multiple candidate areas in these countries, and concluded that Kulim Hi-Tech Park in Kedah, Malaysia is the most appropriate, while considering land costs, size, landforms (usability), access, etc.

Because of the local taxation system, etc., a Malaysian corporation needs to be established for conducting investment.

Accordingly, we need to establish and register a new company, before obtaining licenses and approvals, concluding a contract for land lease, and constructing a factory in Malaysia.

Since we proceed with linkage of clients and support of the establishment of a production site, we plan to conduct joint investment with related subsidiaries.

2. Overview of the manufacturing subsidiary to be established

(1) Name Ferrotec Manufacturing Malaysia Sdn. BHD (FTMM) (2) Address Kulim Hi-Tech Park, Kedah, Malaysia (3) Title and name of Representative Eiji Miyanaga, President & CEO (4) Contents of business Metal processing, robot assembly, processing and production of quartz and ceramics, and parts cleaning (5) Capital 25 million U.S. dollars (approx. 3.1 billion yen) *1 U.S. dollar = 122.39 yen (6) Date of establishment April 2022 (scheduled) (7)Major shareholders and shareholding ratio Shareholder Ferrotec (USA) Corporation (FTU) Ferrotec Holdings Corporation Hangzhou Dahe Thermo-Magnetics Co., Ltd. (FTH) Shareholding ratio 40.0% 30.0% 30.0% (8)Relationship between FTMM and the companies Capital relationship A wholly owned consolidated subsidiary of the Company Personnel relationship A director of the Company will concurrently serve as director of the subsidiary. Business relationship Nothing is applicable.

3. Overview of the subsidiaries that will invest in FTMM as of December 31, 2021 1) FTU

(1) Name Ferrotec (USA) Corporation (2) Address 3945 Freedom Circle, Suite 450 Santa Clara, CA 95054, USA (3) Title and name of Representative Eiji Miyanaga, President & CEO (4) Contents of business Semiconductor equipment-related business and electronic device business (5) Capital 41,611,000 U.S. dollars (approx. 5.1 billion yen) *1 U.S. dollar = 122.39 yen (6) Date of establishment October 15, 1968 (7)Major shareholders and shareholding ratio Ferrotec Holdings Corporation: 100% (8)Relationship between Ferrotec (USA) Corporation and the Company Capital relationship A wholly owned consolidated subsidiary of the Company Personnel relationship Three directors of the Company concurrently serve as executives of the company. Business relationship Nothing is applicable.

2) FTH

(1) Name Hangzhou Dahe Thermo-Magnetics Co., Ltd. (FTH) (2) Address 777 Binkang Rd., Binjiang, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China (3) Title and name of Representative He Xian Han, Representative Director (4) Contents of business Semiconductor equipment-related business and electronic device business (5) Capital 677,512,000 yuan (approx. 13 billion yen) *1 Chinese yuan = 19.26 yen (6) Date of establishment January 31, 1992 (7)Major shareholders and shareholding ratio Ferrotec Holdings Corporation: 100% (8)Relationship between FTH and the Company Capital relationship A wholly owned consolidated subsidiary of the Company Personnel relationship The representative director and president of the Company concurrently serves as director of the subsidiary. Business relationship Purchase agency business and debt guarantee

4. Future outlook

The impact on the business performance of the Company for the current fiscal year through this matter is expected to be minor. However, we will promptly disclose relevant items as soon as they are confirmed.