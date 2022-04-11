Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Ferrotec Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6890   JP3802720007

FERROTEC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(6890)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/11 12:46:45 am EDT
2405.00 JPY   -3.30%
04/06FERROTEC : Notice of the Selection of the Company's Shares as Margin Trading Issue picture_as_pdf PDF
PU
04/05FERROTEC : (Correction of a Disclosed Item) Notice of Fourth Issuance of New Shares through Third-Party Allotment by Subsidiary that Manufactures Insulated Heat Dissipating Substrates for Power Semiconductors picture_as_pdf PDF
PU
04/05FERROTEC : Notice of Fourth Issuance of New Shares through Third-Party Allotment by Subsidiary that Manufactures Insulated Heat Dissipating Substrates for Power Semiconductors picture_as_pdf PDF
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ferrotec : Notice of the Establishment of a Manufacturing Subsidiary (Specified Subsidiary) in Malaysia picture_as_pdf PDF

04/11/2022 | 12:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 6, 2022

Notice of the Establishment of a Manufacturing Subsidiary (Specified Subsidiary) in Malaysia

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Representative Director: He Xian Han; hereinafter "the Company") announces that, at the

meeting of Board of Directors held today, we resolved to establish a manufacturing subsidiary named Ferrotec Manufacturing Malaysia Sdn. BHD (hereinafter "FTMM"), as described below. This disclosure is conducted, because the capital of FTMM meets the criteria for a specified subsidiary.

1. Background and purpose of the establishment

Recently, major companies in the semiconductor field have been making inroads into the Southeast Asian region one after another. The Company established sales subsidiaries in Malaysia and Singapore, to increase customers, and client companies or potential customers in these countries expected that we would establish a production site there. Accordingly, we considered that by establishing a production site in these countries, the Company would be able to meet customer needs and expand our business further. In addition, we recognize it as the best opportunity to acquire the abilities to develop a customer support system and establish a position as a global leader in the manufacturing and assembly of cutting-edge materials in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment field.

We researched multiple candidate areas in these countries, and concluded that Kulim Hi-Tech Park in Kedah, Malaysia is the most appropriate, while considering land costs, size, landforms (usability), access, etc.

Because of the local taxation system, etc., a Malaysian corporation needs to be established for conducting investment.

Accordingly, we need to establish and register a new company, before obtaining licenses and approvals, concluding a contract for land lease, and constructing a factory in Malaysia.

Since we proceed with linkage of clients and support of the establishment of a production site, we plan to conduct joint investment with related subsidiaries.

2. Overview of the manufacturing subsidiary to be established

(1)

Name

Ferrotec Manufacturing Malaysia Sdn. BHD (FTMM)

(2)

Address

Kulim Hi-Tech Park, Kedah, Malaysia

(3)

Title and name of Representative

Eiji Miyanaga, President & CEO

(4)

Contents of business

Metal processing, robot assembly, processing and production of quartz and ceramics, and parts cleaning

(5)

Capital

25 million U.S. dollars (approx. 3.1 billion yen) *1 U.S. dollar = 122.39 yen

(6)

Date of establishment

April 2022 (scheduled)

(7)Major shareholders and shareholding ratio

Shareholder

Ferrotec (USA) Corporation (FTU) Ferrotec Holdings Corporation

Hangzhou Dahe Thermo-Magnetics Co., Ltd. (FTH)

Shareholding ratio 40.0% 30.0% 30.0%

(8)Relationship between FTMM and the companies

Capital relationship

A wholly owned consolidated subsidiary of the Company

Personnel relationship

A director of the Company will concurrently serve as director of the subsidiary.

Business relationship

Nothing is applicable.

3. Overview of the subsidiaries that will invest in FTMM as of December 31, 2021 1) FTU

(1)

Name

Ferrotec (USA) Corporation

(2)

Address

3945 Freedom Circle, Suite 450 Santa Clara, CA 95054, USA

(3)

Title and name of Representative

Eiji Miyanaga, President & CEO

(4)

Contents of business

Semiconductor equipment-related business and electronic device business

(5)

Capital

41,611,000 U.S. dollars (approx. 5.1 billion yen) *1 U.S. dollar = 122.39 yen

(6)

Date of establishment

October 15, 1968

(7)Major shareholders and shareholding ratio

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation: 100%

(8)Relationship between Ferrotec (USA) Corporation and the Company

Capital relationship

A wholly owned consolidated subsidiary of the Company

Personnel relationship

Three directors of the Company concurrently serve as executives of the company.

Business relationship

Nothing is applicable.

2) FTH

(1)

Name

Hangzhou Dahe Thermo-Magnetics Co., Ltd. (FTH)

(2)

Address

777 Binkang Rd., Binjiang, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China

(3)

Title and name of Representative

He Xian Han, Representative Director

(4)

Contents of business

Semiconductor equipment-related business and electronic device business

(5)

Capital

677,512,000 yuan (approx. 13 billion yen) *1 Chinese yuan = 19.26 yen

(6)

Date of establishment

January 31, 1992

(7)Major shareholders and shareholding ratio

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation: 100%

(8)Relationship between FTH and the Company

Capital relationship

A wholly owned consolidated subsidiary of the Company

Personnel relationship

The representative director and president of the Company concurrently serves as director of the subsidiary.

Business relationship

Purchase agency business and debt guarantee

4. Future outlook

The impact on the business performance of the Company for the current fiscal year through this matter is expected to be minor. However, we will promptly disclose relevant items as soon as they are confirmed.

Disclaimer

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 04:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FERROTEC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
04/06FERROTEC : Notice of the Selection of the Company's Shares as Margin Trading Issue picture..
PU
04/05FERROTEC : (Correction of a Disclosed Item) Notice of Fourth Issuance of New Shares throug..
PU
04/05FERROTEC : Notice of Fourth Issuance of New Shares through Third-Party Allotment by Subsid..
PU
03/30FERROTEC HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
03/30FERROTEC HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/15FERROTEC : Notice of the Conclusion of an Investment Contract by a Subsidiary that Manufac..
PU
03/03FERROTEC : Notice of the Conclusion of an Advisory Contract for Listing Between a Subsidia..
PU
02/14FERROTEC : Summary of Business Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 (Cons..
PU
02/03FERROTEC : (Progress of a Disclosed Item) Notice of the Progress of Criminal Charges again..
PU
01/24FERROTEC : Notice of Capital Increase in Our Chinese Subsidiaries picture_as_pdf PDF
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 128 B 1 028 M 1 028 M
Net income 2022 24 020 M 193 M 193 M
Net cash 2022 18 134 M 146 M 146 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,54x
Yield 2022 1,88%
Capitalization 111 B 891 M 891 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 7 380
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart FERROTEC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ferrotec Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERROTEC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2 487,00 JPY
Average target price 4 100,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 64,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xian Han He President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Takanori Suzuki Director, Head-Finance, Accounting & Planning
Akira Yamamura Chairman
Seiji Kurihara Senior Head-Technology Development
Takeru Yamamura Manager-Electronic Device TE Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERROTEC HOLDINGS CORPORATION-41.28%891
HEXAGON AB-5.64%38 708
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-16.83%24 980
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED10.02%22 686
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-30.17%21 950
GOERTEK INC.-37.30%17 814