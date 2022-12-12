Ferrotec : Notice of the Fifth Issuance of New Shares through Third-Party Allotment by Subsidiary that Manufactures Insulated Heat Dissipating Substrates for Power Semiconductors picture_as

News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard)

November 15, 2022

Notice of the Fifth Issuance of New Shares through Third-Party Allotment by Subsidiary that

Manufactures Insulated Heat Dissipating Substrates for Power Semiconductors

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Representative Director: He Xian Han; hereinafter "the Company") announces that, at the meeting of Board of Directors held today, we have resolved to conduct the fifth issuance of new shares of Ferrotec (Jiangsu) Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "FLH"), which is a subsidiary that manufactures insulated heat dissipating substrates for power semiconductors, through third-party allotment. Details are as follows.

Regarding the abbreviation of the name of the subsidiary, it had been "FTSJ" until the previous disclosure through the "Notice of Capital Investment (Construction of a New Factory) by Subsidiary that Manufactures Insulated Heat Dissipating Substrates for Power Semiconductors" on July 20, 2022, but it was changed to FLH, which will be used from this disclosure.

1. Reason and background for the third-party allotment

Since our power semiconductor business has been growing remarkably, we have enhanced our production capacity. In addition to the current production sites in Shanghai and Dongtai, we are expected to secure land for a new factory in Neijiang, Sichuan, so we conducted the fourth issuance of new shares through third-party allotment in May 2022.

We are proceeding with the construction of a new factory in Neijiang and striving to increase production output by enhancing the capacities of the existing factories. It is becoming more important to secure appropriate routes for supplying materials in order to realize the increase in production output.

In our research institute established in May 2021, new products are being developed, and the investment in commercialization will become necessary in 2023 or later.

To procure funds for them, we decided to conduct the fifth issuance of new shares through third-party allotment, while considering the maintenance of our sound financial standing, etc. Through this capital increase, the ownership ratio of the Company will decrease, but it is assumed that FLH will remain an important consolidated subsidiary of the Company after listing.

2. Purpose of use of the proceeds to be raised

The procured funds amounting to 700 million yuan (about 14.1 billion yen) will be allocated to mainly the investment for increasing production output, the securing of materials, the investment in commercialization, etc.

3. Outline of FLH (former FTSJ) as of September 30, 2022