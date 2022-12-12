Ferrotec : Notice of the Fifth Issuance of New Shares through Third-Party Allotment by Subsidiary that Manufactures Insulated Heat Dissipating Substrates for Power Semiconductors picture_as
November 15, 2022
Notice of the Fifth Issuance of New Shares through Third-Party Allotment by Subsidiary that
Manufactures Insulated Heat Dissipating Substrates for Power Semiconductors
Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Representative Director: He Xian Han; hereinafter "the Company") announces that, at the meeting of Board of Directors held today, we have resolved to conduct the fifth issuance of new shares of Ferrotec (Jiangsu) Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "FLH"), which is a subsidiary that manufactures insulated heat dissipating substrates for power semiconductors, through third-party allotment. Details are as follows.
Regarding the abbreviation of the name of the subsidiary, it had been "FTSJ" until the previous disclosure through the "Notice of Capital Investment (Construction of a New Factory) by Subsidiary that Manufactures Insulated Heat Dissipating Substrates for Power Semiconductors" on July 20, 2022, but it was changed to FLH, which will be used from this disclosure.
1. Reason and background for the third-party allotment
Since our power semiconductor business has been growing remarkably, we have enhanced our production capacity. In addition to the current production sites in Shanghai and Dongtai, we are expected to secure land for a new factory in Neijiang, Sichuan, so we conducted the fourth issuance of new shares through third-party allotment in May 2022.
We are proceeding with the construction of a new factory in Neijiang and striving to increase production output by enhancing the capacities of the existing factories. It is becoming more important to secure appropriate routes for supplying materials in order to realize the increase in production output.
In our research institute established in May 2021, new products are being developed, and the investment in commercialization will become necessary in 2023 or later.
To procure funds for them, we decided to conduct the fifth issuance of new shares through third-party allotment, while considering the maintenance of our sound financial standing, etc. Through this capital increase, the ownership ratio of the Company will decrease, but it is assumed that FLH will remain an important consolidated subsidiary of the Company after listing.
2. Purpose of use of the proceeds to be raised
The procured funds amounting to 700 million yuan (about 14.1 billion yen) will be allocated to mainly the investment for increasing production output, the securing of materials, the investment in commercialization, etc.
3. Outline of FLH (former FTSJ) as of September 30, 2022
(1)
Name
Ferrotec (Jiangsu) Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd. (FLH)
(2)
Address
18 Hongda Road, Chengdong New District, Dongtai City, Jiangsu Province, China
(3)
Title and name of
He Xian Han, Representative Director
Representative
(4)
Contents of business
Manufacture and sale of power semiconductor substrates
(5)
Capital
379,158,000 yuan (approx. 7.6 billion yen)
*1 Chinese yuan = 20.15 yen
(6)
Date of establishment
March 16, 2018
Shareholder
Current
After third-
Major shareholders and
shareholding
party
(7)
ratio
allotment
shareholding ratio
Shanghai Shenhe Investment Co., Ltd.
60.6%
55.1%
(FTS)
Capital relationship
FLH is a subsidiary 60.6% of whose voting rights are held
(8)
Relationship between FLH
by FTS, a consolidated subsidiary of the Company.
and the company
Personnel relationship
The representative
director and
president
of
the
Company concurrently serves as
director
of
the
subsidiary.
Business relationship
Nothing is applicable.
4. Overview of the third-party allotment
(1)
Issue price per share
18.46 yuan/yuan of capital (approx. 429 yen)
*1 Chinese yuan = 20.15 yen
(2)
Total contribution amount
700,000,000 yuan (approx. 14.1 billion yen)
(3)
Settlement date
In December 2022 (schedule under consideration)
(4)
Increased capital
37,916,000 yuan (approx. 760 million yen)
(5)
Registered capital after
417,074,000 yuan (approx. 8.4 billion yen)
third-party allotment
No.1 Jiaxing Chengfu Equity Investment Partnership(Limited
1.95%
Partnership)
No.2 Advanced Manufacturing Industry Investment Fund Second
1.95%
Phase (Limited Partnership)
No.3 Zhuji Orient Security Lede Investment Partnership (Limited
1.04%
Partnership)
No.4 Gongqingcheng Qicheng Venture Capital Partnership (Limited
1.04%
Partnership)
No.5 Yangzhou Economic and Technological Development Zone Linxin
0.52%
Industry Investment Fund Partnership (Limited Partnership)
Ownership ratio of each
No.6 Jiaxing Junxi Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership)
0.65%
(6)
No.7J iangsu Lettall Electronic Co., Ltd.
0.26%
allocatee
No.8 Jiaxing Jinyi Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership)
0.26%
No.9 Qingdao Chaorun Equity Investment Partnership (Limited
0.26%
Partnership)
No.10 Qingdao Guoda Hunpu Venture Capital Fund Partnership
0.26%
(Limited Partnership)
No.11 Ningbo Yuteng Venture Capital Partnership (Limited Partnership)
0.26%
No.12 Jiaxing Jingxi Venture Capital Partnership (Limited Partnership)
0.26%
No.13 Yangzhou Xinlian No.1 Equity Investment Partnership (Limited
0.26%
Partnership)
No.14 Dongtai FuLeHua Ji Enterprise Management Consulting
0.13%
Partnership (Limited Partnership)
*The issue price was determined based on an evaluation of the stock's fair value by a third-party organization that is independent from the Company and allottees, and then the shares were allotted.
5. Overview of the allottees
No.1
No.2
Jiaxing Chengfu Equity Investment
Advanced Manufacturing Industry
(1)
Company name
Partnership
Investment Fund Second Phase
(Limited Partnership)
(Limited Partnership)
(2)
Capital
150 million yuan
49.8 billion yuan
(3)
Date of establishment
November 9, 2022
June 18, 2019
37 companies including the followings:
Jiaxing Yiyuan Xinheng Equity
Investment Partnership (Limited
Ministry of Finance of the People's
Major shareholders
Partnership): 46.67%
Republic of China
(4)
and shareholding
Jiaxing Shenneng Lianyi Equity
State Development & Investment
ratio
Investment Partnership (Limited
Corporation
Partnership): 25.67%
China Merchants Capital Investment
Laiyang Huifeng Investment Co., Ltd.
Co., Ltd.
(Limited Partnership): 20.00%
Hefei Venture Capital Guidance Fund
Jiaxing Shenyicanglong Equity
Co., Ltd.
Investment Partnership (Limited
Partnership): 6.67%
Ningbo Shenyi Investment Management
Co., Ltd.: 1.00%
GP:
Ningbo
Shenyi
Investment
GP: SDIC Investment Management Co.,
Ltd.
(5)
Representative
Management Co., Ltd.
(Delegated representative: Gao Guo
(Delegated representative: Song Yi Qin)
Hua)
(6)
Contents of business
Investment in shares and investment
Investment in shares, invest
consulting
management and consulting
Relationship between
There are no capital, personnel, or
There are no capital, personnel, or
business relationships.
business relationships.
(7)
FLH and the
The company does not belong to related
The company does not belong to related
companies
parties.
parties.
(8)
Contribution amount
150 million yuan (3 billion yen)
150 million yuan (3 billion yen)
*1 Chinese yuan = 20.15 yen
No.3
No.4
(1)
Company name
Zhuji Orient Security Lede Investment
Gongqingcheng Qicheng Venture Capital
Partnership (Limited Partnership)
Partnership (Limited Partnership)
(2)
Capital
5 million yuan
10.01 million yuan
(3)
Date of establishment
November 27, 2020
November 3, 2022
Major shareholders
Zhuji East Securities Ruiqiao Investment
Lin Guo Chun: 99.90%
(4)
and shareholding
Partnership (Limited Partnership): 90%
Guangzhou Fengshuo Venture Capital
Shanghai Orient Securities Capital
ratio
Fund Management Co. LTD: 0.10%
Investment Co., Ltd.: 10%
GP: Shanghai Orient Securities Capital
GP: Guangzhou Fengshuo Venture
(5)
Representative
Investment Co., Ltd.
Capital Fund Management Co. LTD
(Representative: Jin Wen Zhong)
(Representative: Lin Guo Chun)
Investments in shares and start-ups
Private equity investment, investment
(limited to the investment in unlisted
management, asset management and
(6)
Contents of business
enterprises), social and economic
investment in start-ups (limited to the
consulting services, and business
investment in unlisted enterprises)
administration consulting
Relationship between
There are no capital, personnel, or
There are no capital, personnel, or
business relationships.
business relationships.
(7)
FLH and the
The company does not belong to related
The company does not belong to related
companies
parties.
parties.
(8)
Contribution amount
80 million yuan (1.6 billion yen)
80 million yuan (1.6 billion yen)
*1 Chinese yuan = 20.15 yen
No.5
No.6
Yangzhou Economic and Technological
Jiaxing Junxi Equity Investment
Development Zone Linxin Industry
(1)
Company name
Partnership
Investment Fund Partnership (Limited
(Limited Partnership)
Partnership)
(2)
Capital
502 million yuan
10 million yuan
(3)
Date of establishment
July 12, 2022
August 1, 2022
Major shareholders
Jiangsu Nantong Haisheng Xianting
Zhang Hao: 99%
(4)
and shareholding
Investment Fund Partnership (Limited
Shanghai Junluo Enterprise
ratio
Partnership)
Management Partnership (Limited
Shanghai C&D Zaoqiang Private Fund
Partnership): 1%
Partnership (Limited Partnership)
Industrial master fund of Yangzhou
Economic&Technological Development
Zone (Limited Partnership)
Anhui Yingjia Investment Management
Co, Ltd, etc.
GP: Shanghai Linxin Investment
GP: Shanghai Junluo Enterprise
Management Partnership (Limited
(5)
Representative
Management Co., Ltd.
Partnership)
(Representative: Li Ya Jun)
(Representative: Wen Wei)
Investment in shares through private
equity funds, investment management,
(6)
Contents of business
asset management and investment in
Investment in shares and industry
start-ups (limited to the investment in
unlisted enterprises)
Relationship between
There are no capital, personnel, or
There are no capital, personnel, or
business relationships.
business relationships.
(7)
FLH and the
The company does not belong to related
The company does not belong to related
companies
parties.
parties.
(8)
Contribution amount
40 million yuan (800 million yen)
50 million yuan (1 billion yen)
*1 Chinese yuan = 20.15 yen
No.7
No.8
(1)
Company name
Jiangsu Lettall Electronic Co., Ltd.
Jiaxing Jinyi Equity Investment
Partnership (Limited Partnership)
(2)
Capital
182 million yuan
50 million yuan
(3)
Date of establishment
November 25, 1980
September 1, 2022
10 shareholders including the followings:
Major shareholders
Shao Shu Wei: 37.24%
Wang Zhi Xiang: 99.8%
Shao Qiu Ping: 8.57%
(4)
and shareholding
Shanghai Jinguan Investment
Beijing Tedsun Investments Co., Ltd.-Tedsun
ratio
Investment Tailai No.1 Private Fund: 6.22%
Management Co., Ltd.: 0.2%
Shao Pei Sheng: 3.53%
(5)
Representative
Shao Shu Wei
Lu Lu
R&D, production and sale of liquid crystal
display panels/parts, metallic structure
parts, electronic parts, flat display
devices, dedicated equipment, electronic
products, molds, semiconductors,
metallic products, water-heating devices,
(6)
Contents of business
equipment and parts for environmental
Investment in shares
protection, measuring instruments, and
general-purpose equipment,
export/import of products and
technologies associated with distributed
photovoltaic power generation and
environmental quality, and the agency
thereof
(7)
Relationship between
There are no capital, personnel, or
There are no capital, personnel, or
FLH and the
business relationships.
business relationships.
companies
The company does not belong to related
The company does not belong to related
parties.
parties.
(8)
Contribution amount
20 million yuan (400 million yen)
20 million yuan (400 million yen)
*1 Chinese yuan = 20.15 yen
No.9
No.10
(1)
Company name
Qingdao Chaorun Equity Investment
Qingdao Guoda Hunpu Venture Capital
Partnership (Limited Partnership)
Fund Partnership (Limited Partnership)
(2)
Capital
5 million yuan
10 million yuan
(3)
Date of establishment
May 13, 2022
November 3, 2022
Major shareholders
Yan Xie Fang: 98%
Zhang Jian: 99.90%
Qingdao Jinyu Hunpu Private Fund
(4)
and shareholding
Shanghai Ruixia Private Equity Fund
ratio
Management Co., Ltd.: 2%
Management Partnership (Limited
Partnership): 0.10%
Shanghai Ruixia Private Equity Fund
GP: Qingdao Jinyu Hunpu Private Fund
(5)
Representative
Management Co., Ltd.
Management Partnership (Limited
(Representative: You Qin)
Partnership)
Investment in start-ups (limited to the
Investment in shares through private
(6)
Contents of business
investment in unlisted enterprises) and
equity funds, investment management
financial consulting
and asset management
Relationship between
There are no capital, personnel, or
There are no capital, personnel, or
business relationships.
business relationships.
(7)
FLH and the
The company does not belong to related
The company does not belong to related
companies
parties.
parties.
(8)
Contribution amount
20 million yuan (400 million yen)
20 million yuan (400 million yen)
*1 Chinese yuan = 20.15 yen
No.11
No.12
(1)
Company name
Ningbo Yuteng Venture Capital
Jiaxing Jingxi Venture Capital
Partnership (Limited Partnership)
Partnership (Limited Partnership)
(2)
Capital
10 million yuan
30 million yuan
(3)
Date of establishment
March 8, 2022
October 8, 2022
Major shareholders
Liu Kan Xing Ru: 99%
Zhou Jia Chen: 96.67%
(4)
and shareholding
Yuhao (Jiaxing) Equity Investment Co.,
Shanghai Deguan Asset Management
ratio
Ltd.: 1%
Co., Ltd.: 3.33%
(5)
Representative
GP: Yuhao (Jiaxing) Equity Investment
Qian Xue Jun
Co., Ltd. (Representative: Cai Si Zhe)
(6)
Contents of business
Investment in start-ups (limited to the
Investment in start-ups (limited to the
investment in unlisted enterprises)
investment in unlisted enterprises)
Relationship between
There are no capital, personnel, or
There are no capital, personnel, or
business relationships.
business relationships.
(7)
FLH and the
The company does not belong to related
The company does not belong to related
companies
parties.
parties.
(8)
Contribution amount
20 million yuan (400 million yen)
20 million yuan (400 million yen)
*1 Chinese yuan = 20.15 yen
No.13
No.14
Yangzhou Xinlian No.1 Equity
Dongtai FuLeHua Ji Enterprise
(1)
Company name
Investment Partnership
Management Consulting Partnership
(Limited Partnership)
(Limited Partnership)
(2)
Capital
10 million yuan
5.14 million yuan
(3)
Date of establishment
June 14, 2022
October 12, 2020
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.