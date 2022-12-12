Ferrotec : Notice of the Fifth Issuance of New Shares through Third-Party Allotment by Subsidiary that Manufactures Insulated Heat Dissipating Substrates for Power Semiconductors picture_as

Advanced search
    6890   JP3802720007

FERROTEC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(6890)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:01 2022-12-13 am EST
3245.00 JPY   +0.62%
Ferrotec : Notice of the Fifth Issuance of New Shares through Third-Party Allotment by Subsidiary that Manufactures Insulated Heat Dissipating Substrates for Power Semiconductors

12/12/2022 | 10:54pm EST
News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard)

November 15, 2022

Notice of the Fifth Issuance of New Shares through Third-Party Allotment by Subsidiary that

Manufactures Insulated Heat Dissipating Substrates for Power Semiconductors

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Representative Director: He Xian Han; hereinafter "the Company") announces that, at the meeting of Board of Directors held today, we have resolved to conduct the fifth issuance of new shares of Ferrotec (Jiangsu) Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "FLH"), which is a subsidiary that manufactures insulated heat dissipating substrates for power semiconductors, through third-party allotment. Details are as follows.

Regarding the abbreviation of the name of the subsidiary, it had been "FTSJ" until the previous disclosure through the "Notice of Capital Investment (Construction of a New Factory) by Subsidiary that Manufactures Insulated Heat Dissipating Substrates for Power Semiconductors" on July 20, 2022, but it was changed to FLH, which will be used from this disclosure.

1. Reason and background for the third-party allotment

Since our power semiconductor business has been growing remarkably, we have enhanced our production capacity. In addition to the current production sites in Shanghai and Dongtai, we are expected to secure land for a new factory in Neijiang, Sichuan, so we conducted the fourth issuance of new shares through third-party allotment in May 2022.

We are proceeding with the construction of a new factory in Neijiang and striving to increase production output by enhancing the capacities of the existing factories. It is becoming more important to secure appropriate routes for supplying materials in order to realize the increase in production output.

In our research institute established in May 2021, new products are being developed, and the investment in commercialization will become necessary in 2023 or later.

To procure funds for them, we decided to conduct the fifth issuance of new shares through third-party allotment, while considering the maintenance of our sound financial standing, etc. Through this capital increase, the ownership ratio of the Company will decrease, but it is assumed that FLH will remain an important consolidated subsidiary of the Company after listing.

2. Purpose of use of the proceeds to be raised

The procured funds amounting to 700 million yuan (about 14.1 billion yen) will be allocated to mainly the investment for increasing production output, the securing of materials, the investment in commercialization, etc.

3. Outline of FLH (former FTSJ) as of September 30, 2022

(1)

Name

Ferrotec (Jiangsu) Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd. (FLH)

(2)

Address

18 Hongda Road, Chengdong New District, Dongtai City, Jiangsu Province, China

(3)

Title and name of

He Xian Han, Representative Director

Representative

(4)

Contents of business

Manufacture and sale of power semiconductor substrates

(5)

Capital

379,158,000 yuan (approx. 7.6 billion yen)

*1 Chinese yuan = 20.15 yen

(6)

Date of establishment

March 16, 2018

Shareholder

Current

After third-

Major shareholders and

shareholding

party

(7)

ratio

allotment

shareholding ratio

Shanghai Shenhe Investment Co., Ltd.

60.6%

55.1%

(FTS)

Capital relationship

FLH is a subsidiary 60.6% of whose voting rights are held

(8)

Relationship between FLH

by FTS, a consolidated subsidiary of the Company.

and the company

Personnel relationship

The representative

director and

president

of

the

Company concurrently serves as

director

of

the

News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation

(6890 TSE Standard)

subsidiary.

Business relationship

Nothing is applicable.

4. Overview of the third-party allotment

(1)

Issue price per share

18.46 yuan/yuan of capital (approx. 429 yen)

*1 Chinese yuan = 20.15 yen

(2)

Total contribution amount

700,000,000 yuan (approx. 14.1 billion yen)

(3)

Settlement date

In December 2022 (schedule under consideration)

(4)

Increased capital

37,916,000 yuan (approx. 760 million yen)

(5)

Registered capital after

417,074,000 yuan (approx. 8.4 billion yen)

third-party allotment

No.1 Jiaxing Chengfu Equity Investment Partnership(Limited

1.95%

Partnership)

No.2 Advanced Manufacturing Industry Investment Fund Second

1.95%

Phase (Limited Partnership)

No.3 Zhuji Orient Security Lede Investment Partnership (Limited

1.04%

Partnership)

No.4 Gongqingcheng Qicheng Venture Capital Partnership (Limited

1.04%

Partnership)

No.5 Yangzhou Economic and Technological Development Zone Linxin

0.52%

Industry Investment Fund Partnership (Limited Partnership)

Ownership ratio of each

No.6 Jiaxing Junxi Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership)

0.65%

(6)

No.7J iangsu Lettall Electronic Co., Ltd.

0.26%

allocatee

No.8 Jiaxing Jinyi Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership)

0.26%

No.9 Qingdao Chaorun Equity Investment Partnership (Limited

0.26%

Partnership)

No.10 Qingdao Guoda Hunpu Venture Capital Fund Partnership

0.26%

(Limited Partnership)

No.11 Ningbo Yuteng Venture Capital Partnership (Limited Partnership)

0.26%

No.12 Jiaxing Jingxi Venture Capital Partnership (Limited Partnership)

0.26%

No.13 Yangzhou Xinlian No.1 Equity Investment Partnership (Limited

0.26%

Partnership)

No.14 Dongtai FuLeHua Ji Enterprise Management Consulting

0.13%

Partnership (Limited Partnership)

*The issue price was determined based on an evaluation of the stock's fair value by a third-party organization that is independent from the Company and allottees, and then the shares were allotted.

5. Overview of the allottees

No.1

No.2

Jiaxing Chengfu Equity Investment

Advanced Manufacturing Industry

(1)

Company name

Partnership

Investment Fund Second Phase

(Limited Partnership)

(Limited Partnership)

(2)

Capital

150 million yuan

49.8 billion yuan

(3)

Date of establishment

November 9, 2022

June 18, 2019

37 companies including the followings:

Jiaxing Yiyuan Xinheng Equity

Investment Partnership (Limited

Ministry of Finance of the People's

Major shareholders

Partnership): 46.67%

Republic of China

(4)

and shareholding

Jiaxing Shenneng Lianyi Equity

State Development & Investment

ratio

Investment Partnership (Limited

Corporation

Partnership): 25.67%

China Merchants Capital Investment

Laiyang Huifeng Investment Co., Ltd.

Co., Ltd.

News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation

(6890 TSE Standard)

(Limited Partnership): 20.00%

Hefei Venture Capital Guidance Fund

Jiaxing Shenyicanglong Equity

Co., Ltd.

Investment Partnership (Limited

Partnership): 6.67%

Ningbo Shenyi Investment Management

Co., Ltd.: 1.00%

GP:

Ningbo

Shenyi

Investment

GP: SDIC Investment Management Co.,

Ltd.

(5)

Representative

Management Co., Ltd.

(Delegated representative: Gao Guo

(Delegated representative: Song Yi Qin)

Hua)

(6)

Contents of business

Investment in shares and investment

Investment in shares, invest

consulting

management and consulting

Relationship between

There are no capital, personnel, or

There are no capital, personnel, or

business relationships.

business relationships.

(7)

FLH and the

The company does not belong to related

The company does not belong to related

companies

parties.

parties.

(8)

Contribution amount

150 million yuan (3 billion yen)

150 million yuan (3 billion yen)

*1 Chinese yuan = 20.15 yen

No.3

No.4

(1)

Company name

Zhuji Orient Security Lede Investment

Gongqingcheng Qicheng Venture Capital

Partnership (Limited Partnership)

Partnership (Limited Partnership)

(2)

Capital

5 million yuan

10.01 million yuan

(3)

Date of establishment

November 27, 2020

November 3, 2022

Major shareholders

Zhuji East Securities Ruiqiao Investment

Lin Guo Chun: 99.90%

(4)

and shareholding

Partnership (Limited Partnership): 90%

Guangzhou Fengshuo Venture Capital

Shanghai Orient Securities Capital

ratio

Fund Management Co. LTD: 0.10%

Investment Co., Ltd.: 10%

GP: Shanghai Orient Securities Capital

GP: Guangzhou Fengshuo Venture

(5)

Representative

Investment Co., Ltd.

Capital Fund Management Co. LTD

(Representative: Jin Wen Zhong)

(Representative: Lin Guo Chun)

Investments in shares and start-ups

Private equity investment, investment

(limited to the investment in unlisted

management, asset management and

(6)

Contents of business

enterprises), social and economic

investment in start-ups (limited to the

consulting services, and business

investment in unlisted enterprises)

administration consulting

Relationship between

There are no capital, personnel, or

There are no capital, personnel, or

business relationships.

business relationships.

(7)

FLH and the

The company does not belong to related

The company does not belong to related

companies

parties.

parties.

(8)

Contribution amount

80 million yuan (1.6 billion yen)

80 million yuan (1.6 billion yen)

*1 Chinese yuan = 20.15 yen

No.5

No.6

Yangzhou Economic and Technological

Jiaxing Junxi Equity Investment

Development Zone Linxin Industry

(1)

Company name

Partnership

Investment Fund Partnership (Limited

(Limited Partnership)

Partnership)

(2)

Capital

502 million yuan

10 million yuan

(3)

Date of establishment

July 12, 2022

August 1, 2022

Major shareholders

Jiangsu Nantong Haisheng Xianting

Zhang Hao: 99%

(4)

and shareholding

Investment Fund Partnership (Limited

Shanghai Junluo Enterprise

ratio

News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation

(6890 TSE Standard)

Partnership)

Management Partnership (Limited

Shanghai C&D Zaoqiang Private Fund

Partnership): 1%

Partnership (Limited Partnership)

Industrial master fund of Yangzhou

Economic&Technological Development

Zone (Limited Partnership)

Anhui Yingjia Investment Management

Co, Ltd, etc.

GP: Shanghai Linxin Investment

GP: Shanghai Junluo Enterprise

Management Partnership (Limited

(5)

Representative

Management Co., Ltd.

Partnership)

(Representative: Li Ya Jun)

(Representative: Wen Wei)

Investment in shares through private

equity funds, investment management,

(6)

Contents of business

asset management and investment in

Investment in shares and industry

start-ups (limited to the investment in

unlisted enterprises)

Relationship between

There are no capital, personnel, or

There are no capital, personnel, or

business relationships.

business relationships.

(7)

FLH and the

The company does not belong to related

The company does not belong to related

companies

parties.

parties.

(8)

Contribution amount

40 million yuan (800 million yen)

50 million yuan (1 billion yen)

*1 Chinese yuan = 20.15 yen

No.7

No.8

(1)

Company name

Jiangsu Lettall Electronic Co., Ltd.

Jiaxing Jinyi Equity Investment

Partnership (Limited Partnership)

(2)

Capital

182 million yuan

50 million yuan

(3)

Date of establishment

November 25, 1980

September 1, 2022

10 shareholders including the followings:

Major shareholders

Shao Shu Wei: 37.24%

Wang Zhi Xiang: 99.8%

Shao Qiu Ping: 8.57%

(4)

and shareholding

Shanghai Jinguan Investment

Beijing Tedsun Investments Co., Ltd.-Tedsun

ratio

Investment Tailai No.1 Private Fund: 6.22%

Management Co., Ltd.: 0.2%

Shao Pei Sheng: 3.53%

(5)

Representative

Shao Shu Wei

Lu Lu

R&D, production and sale of liquid crystal

display panels/parts, metallic structure

parts, electronic parts, flat display

devices, dedicated equipment, electronic

products, molds, semiconductors,

metallic products, water-heating devices,

(6)

Contents of business

equipment and parts for environmental

Investment in shares

protection, measuring instruments, and

general-purpose equipment,

export/import of products and

technologies associated with distributed

photovoltaic power generation and

environmental quality, and the agency

thereof

(7)

Relationship between

There are no capital, personnel, or

There are no capital, personnel, or

News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation

(6890 TSE Standard)

FLH and the

business relationships.

business relationships.

companies

The company does not belong to related

The company does not belong to related

parties.

parties.

(8)

Contribution amount

20 million yuan (400 million yen)

20 million yuan (400 million yen)

*1 Chinese yuan = 20.15 yen

No.9

No.10

(1)

Company name

Qingdao Chaorun Equity Investment

Qingdao Guoda Hunpu Venture Capital

Partnership (Limited Partnership)

Fund Partnership (Limited Partnership)

(2)

Capital

5 million yuan

10 million yuan

(3)

Date of establishment

May 13, 2022

November 3, 2022

Major shareholders

Yan Xie Fang: 98%

Zhang Jian: 99.90%

Qingdao Jinyu Hunpu Private Fund

(4)

and shareholding

Shanghai Ruixia Private Equity Fund

ratio

Management Co., Ltd.: 2%

Management Partnership (Limited

Partnership): 0.10%

Shanghai Ruixia Private Equity Fund

GP: Qingdao Jinyu Hunpu Private Fund

(5)

Representative

Management Co., Ltd.

Management Partnership (Limited

(Representative: You Qin)

Partnership)

Investment in start-ups (limited to the

Investment in shares through private

(6)

Contents of business

investment in unlisted enterprises) and

equity funds, investment management

financial consulting

and asset management

Relationship between

There are no capital, personnel, or

There are no capital, personnel, or

business relationships.

business relationships.

(7)

FLH and the

The company does not belong to related

The company does not belong to related

companies

parties.

parties.

(8)

Contribution amount

20 million yuan (400 million yen)

20 million yuan (400 million yen)

*1 Chinese yuan = 20.15 yen

No.11

No.12

(1)

Company name

Ningbo Yuteng Venture Capital

Jiaxing Jingxi Venture Capital

Partnership (Limited Partnership)

Partnership (Limited Partnership)

(2)

Capital

10 million yuan

30 million yuan

(3)

Date of establishment

March 8, 2022

October 8, 2022

Major shareholders

Liu Kan Xing Ru: 99%

Zhou Jia Chen: 96.67%

(4)

and shareholding

Yuhao (Jiaxing) Equity Investment Co.,

Shanghai Deguan Asset Management

ratio

Ltd.: 1%

Co., Ltd.: 3.33%

(5)

Representative

GP: Yuhao (Jiaxing) Equity Investment

Qian Xue Jun

Co., Ltd. (Representative: Cai Si Zhe)

(6)

Contents of business

Investment in start-ups (limited to the

Investment in start-ups (limited to the

investment in unlisted enterprises)

investment in unlisted enterprises)

Relationship between

There are no capital, personnel, or

There are no capital, personnel, or

business relationships.

business relationships.

(7)

FLH and the

The company does not belong to related

The company does not belong to related

companies

parties.

parties.

(8)

Contribution amount

20 million yuan (400 million yen)

20 million yuan (400 million yen)

*1 Chinese yuan = 20.15 yen

No.13

No.14

Yangzhou Xinlian No.1 Equity

Dongtai FuLeHua Ji Enterprise

(1)

Company name

Investment Partnership

Management Consulting Partnership

(Limited Partnership)

(Limited Partnership)

(2)

Capital

10 million yuan

5.14 million yuan

(3)

Date of establishment

June 14, 2022

October 12, 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 03:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
