Ferrotec : Notice of the Investment in Facilities in Malaysia picture_as

News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard)

January 19, 2023

Notice of the Investment in Facilities in Malaysia

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Representative Director: He Xian Han; hereinafter "the Company") announces that, at the meeting of Board of Directors held today, we resolved to increase the amount of investment in a new factory currently under construction at Ferrotec Manufacturing Malaysia SDN. BHD (hereinafter "FTMM"), which is a manufacturing subsidiary, by approximately 60 million dollars (approx. 7.9 billion yen) to make an investment in facilities of approximately 180 million dollars (approx. 23.7 billion yen) in total.

1. Overview of the investment in facilities Decided this time [For reference] Initial decision (disclosed on June 15, 2022) (1) Investment amount Approx. 180 million dollars (approx. 23.7 120 million dollars (approx. 15.8 billion billion yen) yen) [Breakdown] [Breakdown] Building: Approx. 106 million dollars Building: Approx. 60 million dollars (approx. 14 billion yen) (approx. 7.9 billion yen) Machinery: Approx. 74 million dollars Machinery: Approx. 60 million dollars (approx. 9.7 billion yen) (approx. 7.9 billion yen) (2) Total floor area of About 800,000 square feet (about 80,000 m2) the building (3) Schedule Design of the entire factory: July 2022 Commencement of construction of the building: September 2022 Completion of the building: October 2023 Approval by the local government: November 2023 (4) Scheduled date of December 2023 start of operation *1 US dollar = 131.85 yen

2. Background for the additional investment, etc.

In the past several years, Southeast Asia became one of the major bases for manufacturing semiconductor equipment in the world. As the uncertainty concerning geopolitical risks, pandemic, etc. is augmenting, it is becoming more vital for the Company to establish a manufacturing base in Southeast Asia and boost our production capacity to meet the growing demand from our clients.

Amid such an environment, we have been smoothly proceeding with the factory construction since we made a notification about constructing a new factory through the "Notice of the Investment in Facilities in Malaysia (Construction of a New Factory)," disclosed on June 15, 2022.

With regard to the investment amount, we increased it from the amount estimated in the planning stage in June 2022 to make a budget for the actual construction this time. This increase is attributable to the reinforcement and adjustment of production capacity in step with the business plan taking into account the trend of actual demand from the clients for machinery and equipment, the response to changes in the floor composition and facilities to be installed in the building, and the impact of rising prices of construction materials, etc.

3. Overview of the manufacturing subsidiary