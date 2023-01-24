Ferrotec : Notice of the Investment in Facilities in Malaysia picture_as

Advanced search
    6890   JP3802720007

FERROTEC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(6890)
01/24
3065.00 JPY   +1.83%
News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard)

January 19, 2023

Notice of the Investment in Facilities in Malaysia

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Representative Director: He Xian Han; hereinafter "the Company") announces that, at the meeting of Board of Directors held today, we resolved to increase the amount of investment in a new factory currently under construction at Ferrotec Manufacturing Malaysia SDN. BHD (hereinafter "FTMM"), which is a manufacturing subsidiary, by approximately 60 million dollars (approx. 7.9 billion yen) to make an investment in facilities of approximately 180 million dollars (approx. 23.7 billion yen) in total.

1. Overview of the investment in facilities

Decided this time

[For reference] Initial decision

(disclosed on June 15, 2022)

(1)

Investment amount

Approx. 180 million dollars (approx. 23.7

120 million dollars (approx. 15.8 billion

billion yen)

yen)

[Breakdown]

[Breakdown]

Building: Approx. 106 million dollars

Building: Approx. 60 million dollars

(approx. 14 billion yen)

(approx. 7.9 billion yen)

Machinery: Approx. 74 million dollars

Machinery: Approx. 60 million dollars

(approx. 9.7 billion yen)

(approx. 7.9 billion yen)

(2)

Total floor area of

About 800,000 square feet (about 80,000 m2)

the building

(3)

Schedule

Design of the entire factory: July 2022

Commencement of construction of the building: September 2022

Completion of the building: October 2023

Approval by the local government: November 2023

(4)

Scheduled date of

December 2023

start of operation

*1 US dollar = 131.85 yen

2. Background for the additional investment, etc.

In the past several years, Southeast Asia became one of the major bases for manufacturing semiconductor equipment in the world. As the uncertainty concerning geopolitical risks, pandemic, etc. is augmenting, it is becoming more vital for the Company to establish a manufacturing base in Southeast Asia and boost our production capacity to meet the growing demand from our clients.

Amid such an environment, we have been smoothly proceeding with the factory construction since we made a notification about constructing a new factory through the "Notice of the Investment in Facilities in Malaysia (Construction of a New Factory)," disclosed on June 15, 2022.

With regard to the investment amount, we increased it from the amount estimated in the planning stage in June 2022 to make a budget for the actual construction this time. This increase is attributable to the reinforcement and adjustment of production capacity in step with the business plan taking into account the trend of actual demand from the clients for machinery and equipment, the response to changes in the floor composition and facilities to be installed in the building, and the impact of rising prices of construction materials, etc.

3. Overview of the manufacturing subsidiary

(1)

Name

Ferrotec Manufacturing Malaysia SDN. BHD (FTMM)

(2)

Address

Kulim Hi-Tech Park, Kedah, Malaysia

(3)

Title and name of

Eiji Miyanaga, President & CEO

representative

(4)

Contents of

Metal processing, robot assembly, and processing and manufacturing of quartz and

business

ceramics

News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation

(6890 TSE Standard)

(5)

Capital

25 million US dollars (approx. 3.3 billion yen)

*1 US dollar = 131.85 yen

(6)

Date of

April 13, 2022

establishment

Shareholders

Shareholding

ratio

Major

Ferrotec (USA) Corporation (FTU)

40.0%

(7)

shareholders and

*Wholly-owned consolidated subsidiary of the Company

shareholding ratio

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation

30.0%

Hangzhou Dahe Thermo-Magnetics Co., Ltd. (FTH)

30.0%

*Wholly-owned consolidated subsidiary of the Company

Relationship

Capital relationship

A wholly-owned consolidated subsidiary of the Company

Personnel relationship

A director of the Company concurrently serves as a director

(8)

between FTMM

of the subsidiary.

and the companies

Business relationship

Nothing is applicable.

4. Future outlook

The impact on the business performance of the Company for the current fiscal year through this matter is expected to be minor. However, we will promptly disclose relevant items as soon as they are confirmed.

Disclaimer

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 04:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
