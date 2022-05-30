Ferrotec : Notice of the Start of Bankruptcy Proceedings by a Chinese Subsidiary picture_as_pdf PDF

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Representative Director: He Xian Han; hereinafter "the Company") announces that, QiDong Ferrotec Huitong Components Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "FTSQ"), our Chinese subsidiary which was mainly involved in the plating business, started bankruptcy proceedings following a public notice dated May 18, 2022 from the Qidong People's Court.

News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard) other related businesses (5) Capital 1,555,995,000 yuan (approx. 29.6 billion yen) *1 Chinese yuan = 19.00 yen (6) Date of establishment May 17, 1995 (7) Major shareholder and Ferrotec Holdings Corporation: 100% shareholding ratio Capital 100% consolidated subsidiary of the Company Relationship between the relationship Personnel The representative director and president of the Company (8) subsidiary and the relationship concurrently serves as director of the subsidiary. Company Business Purchase agency business, debt guarantee and lending of relationship funds

2. Background of this matter

We were once involved in the plating business at a site in the Shanghai district. However, production in Shanghai became difficult due to the tightening of environmental regulations in the Shanghai district. Therefore, we established in Qidong a joint venture with Qidong Hutong Dushi Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Qidong Hutong"), a plating business company in Qidong, Jiangsu Province, in April 2018. It started business after we transferred our equipment to it.

We initially aimed at in-house production processing for our other divisions in addition to external sales. We hoped that there would be a synergistic effect. However, after transferring production to FTSQ, quality was not stable and we were unable to put the FTSQ business on track for growth. After that, although we completely changed the management team and attempted to improve business performance, that did not lead to the ability to secure orders or an improvement in the operating rate. Accordingly, after judging that business reconstruction was not feasible, upon discussions between the Company (shareholder) and Qidong Hutong, we agreed to suspend business in September 2021 and dissolve FTSQ. We have already recorded a provision for loss in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

When the Company and FTSQ were preparing to dissolve FTSQ according to liquidation proceedings (equivalent to voluntary liquidation) in consultation with lawyers, Shanghai Xinfan Communication Fittings Engineering Co., Ltd., a creditor of FTSQ, filed for bankruptcy with the Qidong People's Court on April 6, 2022. That was accepted on April 22, 2022. The Qidong People's Court publicly announced the start of bankruptcy proceedings on May 18, 2022. FTSQ was then notified of said proceedings from the bankruptcy trustee on May 19, 2022. That is the background of the bankruptcy proceedings.

3. Schedule (tentative)

(1) Deadline for filing claims June 24, 2022 (2) First creditors meeting July 8, 2022

*It is expected that the bankruptcy process will take approximately 12 to 24 months.

4. Future outlook

As we stated in "2. Background of this matter," we already recorded a loss during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 for this matter. Accordingly, the impact on the consolidated business performance in the current fiscal year is expected to be minor. However, we will promptly disclose relevant items as soon as they are confirmed.