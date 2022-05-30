Ferrotec : Notice of the Start of Bankruptcy Proceedings by a Chinese Subsidiary picture_as_pdf PDF

Notice of the Start of Bankruptcy Proceedings by a Chinese Subsidiary
Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Representative Director: He Xian Han; hereinafter "the Company") announces that, QiDong Ferrotec Huitong Components Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "FTSQ"), our Chinese subsidiary which was mainly involved in the plating business, started bankruptcy proceedings following a public notice dated May 18, 2022 from the Qidong People's Court.
Details are as follows.
1. Overview of the applicant
(1)
Name
Shanghai Xinfan Communication Fittings Engineering Co., Ltd.
(2)
Address
Room 3303, Building No. 2, 88 Chang Xu Road, Ju Yuan New District, Jiading,
Shanghai
(3)
Title and name of
Xu Jian Hui, Legal Representative
representative
2. Overview of the subsidiary as of December 31, 2021
1) Overview of FTSQ and total liabilities
(1)
Name
QiDong Ferrotec Huitong Components Co., Ltd.
(2)
Address
99 Xinhong South Road, Huilong Town, Qidong City, Jiangsu, China
(3)
Title and name of
Huang Shui Qin, Representative Director
representative
(4)
Contents of business
Manufacture and sale of machinery equipment, components and electronic
products
(5)
Capital
30,000,000 yuan (approx. 570 million yen)
*1 Chinese yuan = 19.00 yen
(6)
Date of establishment
April 26, 2018
Shareholders
Shareholding
Major shareholders and
ratio
(7)
Shanghai Shenhe Investment Co., Ltd. (FTS), a
70.00%
shareholding ratio
subsidiary of the Company
Qidong Hutong Dushi Co., Ltd.
30.00%
Capital
FTSQ is a subsidiary 70.00% of whose voting rights are held
relationship
by FTS, a consolidated subsidiary of the Company.
(8)
Relationship between
Personnel
An FTS employee concurrently serves as the director.
FTSQ and the companies
relationship
Business
Nothing is applicable.
relationship
(9)
Total liabilities
104,236,000 yuan (approx. 2 billion yen)
*1 Chinese yuan = 19.00 yen
2) Overview of FTS
(1)
Name
Shanghai Shenhe Investment Co., Ltd.
(2)
Address
181 Shanlian Road, BaoShan Urban Industrial Garden, Shanghai, China
(3)
Title and name of
He Xian Han, Representative Director
representative
(4)
Contents of business
Quality control, management of technological R&D, marketing management,
manufacturing management, management of funds, brand management, and
News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation
(6890 TSE Standard)
other related businesses
(5)
Capital
1,555,995,000 yuan (approx. 29.6 billion yen)
*1 Chinese yuan = 19.00 yen
(6)
Date of establishment
May 17, 1995
(7)
Major shareholder and
Ferrotec Holdings Corporation: 100%
shareholding ratio
Capital
100% consolidated subsidiary of the Company
Relationship between the
relationship
Personnel
The representative director and president of the Company
(8)
subsidiary and the
relationship
concurrently serves as director of the subsidiary.
Company
Business
Purchase agency business, debt guarantee and lending of
relationship
funds
2. Background of this matter
We were once involved in the plating business at a site in the Shanghai district. However, production in Shanghai became difficult due to the tightening of environmental regulations in the Shanghai district. Therefore, we established in Qidong a joint venture with Qidong Hutong Dushi Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Qidong Hutong"), a plating business company in Qidong, Jiangsu Province, in April 2018. It started business after we transferred our equipment to it.
We initially aimed at in-house production processing for our other divisions in addition to external sales. We hoped that there would be a synergistic effect. However, after transferring production to FTSQ, quality was not stable and we were unable to put the FTSQ business on track for growth. After that, although we completely changed the management team and attempted to improve business performance, that did not lead to the ability to secure orders or an improvement in the operating rate. Accordingly, after judging that business reconstruction was not feasible, upon discussions between the Company (shareholder) and Qidong Hutong, we agreed to suspend business in September 2021 and dissolve FTSQ. We have already recorded a provision for loss in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.
When the Company and FTSQ were preparing to dissolve FTSQ according to liquidation proceedings (equivalent to voluntary liquidation) in consultation with lawyers, Shanghai Xinfan Communication Fittings Engineering Co., Ltd., a creditor of FTSQ, filed for bankruptcy with the Qidong People's Court on April 6, 2022. That was accepted on April 22, 2022. The Qidong People's Court publicly announced the start of bankruptcy proceedings on May 18, 2022. FTSQ was then notified of said proceedings from the bankruptcy trustee on May 19, 2022. That is the background of the bankruptcy proceedings.
3. Schedule (tentative)
(1)
Deadline for filing claims
June 24, 2022
(2)
First creditors meeting
July 8, 2022
*It is expected that the bankruptcy process will take approximately 12 to 24 months.
4. Future outlook
As we stated in "2. Background of this matter," we already recorded a loss during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 for this matter. Accordingly, the impact on the consolidated business performance in the current fiscal year is expected to be minor. However, we will promptly disclose relevant items as soon as they are confirmed.
Ferrotec Holdings Corporation published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 04:25:12 UTC.