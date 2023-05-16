Ferrotec : (Progress of a Disclosed Item) Notice of a Lawsuit (Appeal) against Our Equity-Method Affiliate In China picture_as

News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard)

May 10, 2023

(Progress of a Disclosed Item)

Notice of a Lawsuit (Appeal) against Our Equity-Method Affiliate In China

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Representative Director: He Xian Han; hereinafter "the Company") announces the progress of the disclosed item as follows, as L&K Engineering (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "L&K Engineering") and Hangzhou Semiconductor Wafer Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "CCMC") made an appeal to the court decision regarding the re-examination at the People's Republic of China Zhejiang Hangzhou Intermediate People's Court in the lawsuit filed by L&K Engineering against CCMC (hereinafter "the Lawsuit") disclosed in "(Progress of a Disclosed Item) Notice of a Court Decision on a Lawsuit against Our Equity-Method Affiliate in China (L&K Engineering)" dated April 21, 2023.

1. Overview of the other party in the Lawsuit

(1) Name L&K Engineering (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. (L&K Engineering) (2) Address No. 33, Fangda Street, Suzhou Industrial Park, Jiangsu Province, People's Republic of China (3) Title and name of Yao Zuxiang, Legal representative representative 2. Overview of the equity-method affiliate of the Company (1) Name Hangzhou Semiconductor Wafer Co., Ltd. (CCMC) (2) Address 888 Dongken Road, Qiantang New District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, People's Republic of China (3) Title and name of He Xian Han, Legal representative representative (4) Contents of business Manufacture and sale of semiconductor wafers (5) Capital 5,032 million yuan (approx. 98.5 billion yen) (As of December 31, 2022) (6) Our investment ratio 23.05% (As of December 31, 2022) *Exchange rate: 1 Chinese yuan = 19.58 yen

3. Progress

On April 26, 2023, L&K Engineering appealed to the Zhejiang Higher People's Court because L&K Engineering was

dissatisfied with the decision regarding the re-examination (date of service of the written appeal from L&K Engineering: May 4, 2023). Meanwhile on April 26, 2023, CCMC appealed to the Zhejiang Higher People's Court because CCMC was also dissatisfied with the decision, and said appleal was accepted on May 4, 2023.

As for the progress until a judgment, please refer to "(Progress of a Disclosed Item) Notice of a Court Decision on a Lawsuit against Our Equity-Method Affiliate in China (L&K Engineering)" dated April 21, 2023.

4. Future outlook

CCMC rationally estimated the obligation regarding this lawsuit in the previous term, and posted it in its financial

statements. We will insist the legitimacy of CCMC's activities in this lawsuit.

The impact on the business performance of the Company for the current fiscal year and onwards through this matter is expected to be minor. However, we will promptly disclose relevant items as soon as they are confirmed.