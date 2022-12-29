Ferrotec : Progress on the Mid-Term Management Plan (FY3/22-FY3/24) picture_as

The performance of the semiconductor equipment-related and electronic device businesses grew, hitting a record high.

Net sales and operating income increased 63.0% and 59.8%, respectively, year on year, both hitting a record high.

Net income was 15.9 billion yen (previous forecast: 12 billion yen), including exchange gain, and the interim dividend was raised to 50

yen/share (previous forecast: 35 yen/share).

The active investment for boosting production output paid off, increasing the sales and market shares of various products.

In the semiconductor equipment-related business, the sales of quartz, silicon parts, ceramics, vacuum feedthroughs, and metal processing increased, and our market share and position improved, thanks to the investment for increasing production output at Changshan, Dongtai, and Yinchuan factories.

In the electronic device business, the performance of the AMB substrates for power semiconductors improved rapidly, as the boost of production output matched the growth of demand for these substrates for EVs.