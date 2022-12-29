Advanced search
FERROTEC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(6890)
Ferrotec : Progress on the Mid-Term Management Plan (FY3/22-FY3/24) picture_as

12/29/2022 | 02:43am EST
Ferrotec Holdings Corporation

Progress on the Mid-Term

Management Plan

(FY3/22-FY3/24)

Thur., December 1, 2022

Review of 2Q of FY3/23

Summary of the management situation in 2Q of FY3/23

Business

results

Products

The performance of the semiconductor equipment-related and electronic device businesses grew, hitting a record high.

Net sales and operating income increased 63.0% and 59.8%, respectively, year on year, both hitting a record high.

Net income was 15.9 billion yen (previous forecast: 12 billion yen), including exchange gain, and the interim dividend was raised to 50

yen/share (previous forecast: 35 yen/share).

The active investment for boosting production output paid off, increasing the sales and market shares of various products.

In the semiconductor equipment-related business, the sales of quartz, silicon parts, ceramics, vacuum feedthroughs, and metal processing increased, and our market share and position improved, thanks to the investment for increasing production output at Changshan, Dongtai, and Yinchuan factories.

In the electronic device business, the performance of the AMB substrates for power semiconductors improved rapidly, as the boost of production output matched the growth of demand for these substrates for EVs.

Investment

We actively conducted capital investment for increasing production output, the construction of new factories, and M&A.

We continued the investment for increasing the production output of semiconductor materials (quartz, ceramics, and silicon parts) and power semiconductor substrates.

We promoted the investment for expanding the range of semiconductor-related products, such as wafer recycling and SiC ingots.

We acquired Toyo Knife as a wholly owned subsidiary, and conducted investment for acquiring Ohizumi Mfg. as a consolidated subsidiary.

Finance

Our financial foundation is stable, and we utilized Chinese capital.

Stable financial standing with equity ratio of 47.3% and a D/E ratio of 0.32. Our Chinese subsidiary procured funds to list its subsidiaries.

3

We posted record-highnet sales and operating income for the first half in our corporate history.

  • Net sales hit a record high, thanks to the favorable performance of semiconductor materials, metal processing, power semiconductor substrates, etc.
  • The favorable revenues from semiconductor-related products and power semiconductor substrates for EVs contributed, and operating income hit a record high.

Net sales

YoY

97,506

(Million yen)

+63.0

59,826

highRecord

42,984

41,899

41,595

FY3/19 2Q FY3/20 2Q FY3/21 2Q FY3/22 2Q FY3/23 2Q

Operating income

(Million yen)

YoY

17,151

+59.8

10,733

high

5,069

3,566

3,913

Record

FY3/19 2Q

FY3/20 2Q

FY3/21 2Q

FY3/22 2Q

FY3/23 2Q

4

Key indicators: Financial soundness and profitability are improving.

  • Major management indicators are improving significantly as we captured the strong demands and the wafer business was excluded from the scope of consolidation.

Variations in key indicators

(Million yen)

Cash and cash equivalents

FY3/20

FY3/21

FY3/22 2Q

83,770

52,579

30,202

Equity ratio

*Target (mid-term

management plan) for FY3/24

Over 40%

49.5%

47.3%

37.9%

FY3/20

FY3/21

FY3/22 2Q

Operating margin

*Target (mid-term

management plan) for FY3/24

Over 16.7%

17.5%

16.9%

10.6%

FY3/21

FY3/22

FY3/22 2Q

ROE

*Target (mid-term

management plan) for FY3/24

Over 15%

27.4%

26.9%

14.3%

FY3/21

FY3/22

FY3/22 2Q

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation published this content on 28 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 07:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
