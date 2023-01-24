Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Ferrotec Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6890   JP3802720007

FERROTEC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(6890)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:59:04 2023-01-24 pm EST
3065.00 JPY   +1.83%
01/24Ferrotec : Notice of the Investment in Facilities in Malaysia picture_as
PU
01/24Ferrotec : Notice of a Change of a Consolidated Subsidiary into a Specified Subsidiary Through Capital Increase picture_as
PU
01/24(progress Of A Disclosed Item) Notice Of A Lawsuit (appeal) Against Our Equity-method Affiliate In China (china Construction First : Public Works) picture_as
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

(Progress of a Disclosed Item) Notice of a Lawsuit (Appeal) against Our Equity-Method Affiliate In China (China Construction First: Public Works) picture_as

01/24/2023 | 11:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard)

January 19, 2023

(Progress of a Disclosed Item) Notice of a Lawsuit (Appeal) against Our Equity-Method Affiliate

in China (China Construction First: Public Works)

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Representative Director: He Xian Han; hereinafter "the Company") announces the progress of the disclosed item as follows, as China Construction First Group Construction & Development Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "China Construction First") appealed to the Zhejiang Higher People's Court because China Construction First was dissatisfied with the decision on the lawsuit on public works mentioned in "(Progress of a Disclosed Item) Notice of a Lawsuit against Our Equity-Method Affiliate in China and a Decision on our Counterclaim (China Construction First: Public Works)" dated January 17, 2023 (hereinafter "the lawsuit on public works).

1. Overview of the other party in the lawsuit

(1)

Name

China Construction First Group Construction & Development Co., Ltd.

(China Construction First)

(2)

Address

Building 17, Wangli Road West, Chaoyang District, Beijing, People's

Republic of China

(3)

Title and name of

Liao Ganglin, Legal representative

representative

2. Overview of the equity-method affiliate of the Company as of September 30, 2022

(1)

Name

Hangzhou Semiconductor Wafer Co., Ltd. (CCMC)

(2)

Address

888 Dongken Road, Qiantang New District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province,

People's Republic of China

(3)

Title and name of

He Xian Han, Legal representative

representative

(4)

Contents of business

Manufacture of semiconductor wafers

(5)

Capital

5,032 million yuan (approx. 95.7 billion yen)

(6)

Our investment ratio

23.05%

*Exchange rate: 1 Chinese yuan = 19.01 yen

3. Progress

On January 3, 2023, China Construction First appealed to the Zhejiang Higher People's Court because China Construction

First was dissatisfied with the decision on the lawsuit on public works (date of service of the written appeal: January 17, 2023). *As for the progress until a judgment, please refer to "(Progress of a Disclosed Item) Notice of a Lawsuit against Our Equity- Method Affiliate in China and a Decision on our Counterclaim (China Construction First: Public Works)" dated January 17, 2023.

4. Future outlook

CCMC rationally estimated the obligation regarding this lawsuit in the previous term, and posted it in its financial statements.

We will insist the legitimacy of CCMC's activities in this lawsuit.

The impact on the business performance of the Company for the current fiscal year and onwards through this matter is expected to be minor. However, we will promptly disclose relevant items as soon as they are confirmed.

Disclaimer

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 04:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FERROTEC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
01/24Ferrotec : Notice of the Investment in Facilities in Malaysia picture_as
PU
01/24Ferrotec : Notice of a Change of a Consolidated Subsidiary into a Specified Subsidiary Thr..
PU
01/24(progress Of A Disclosed Item) Notic : Public Works) picture_as
PU
01/17Ferrotec : (Progress of a Disclosed Item) Notice of a Lawsuit against Our Equity-Method Af..
PU
01/17Ferrotec : (Progress of a Disclosed Item) Notice of a Lawsuit against Our Equity-Method Af..
PU
01/11Ferrotec : Notice of Change in Representative Director (Change in President) of Our Consol..
PU
01/10Ferrotec : Notice of the Listing of a Subsidiary Engaging in the Parts Cleaning Business i..
PU
01/10Ferrotec : (Progress of the Disclosed Item) Notice of the Determination of a Date on which..
PU
2022Chinese Shares End Year With Modest Gains; Two Shenzhen Debutants Post Mixed Results
MT
2022Ferrotec (An Hui) Technology Soars 93% in Shenzhen Debut
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 204 B 1 570 M 1 570 M
Net income 2023 24 833 M 191 M 191 M
Net cash 2023 20 519 M 158 M 158 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,56x
Yield 2023 3,32%
Capitalization 141 B 1 085 M 1 085 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
EV / Sales 2024 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 9 348
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart FERROTEC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ferrotec Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERROTEC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3 010,00 JPY
Average target price 3 900,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xian Han He President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Akira Takeda Senior Manager-Finance & Accounting
Seiji Kurihara Senior Manager-Technology Development
Junichiro Oishi Director, Executive Officer & Head-Technology
Takeru Yamamura Manager-Electronic Device TE Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERROTEC HOLDINGS CORPORATION6.75%1 067
HEXAGON AB10.73%31 726
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED19.23%22 305
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED1.97%19 113
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION20.93%16 406
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED15.13%14 920