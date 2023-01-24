(Progress of a Disclosed Item) Notice of a Lawsuit (Appeal) against Our Equity-Method Affiliate In China (China Construction First: Public Works) picture_as

News Release: Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (6890 TSE Standard)

January 19, 2023

(Progress of a Disclosed Item) Notice of a Lawsuit (Appeal) against Our Equity-Method Affiliate

in China (China Construction First: Public Works)

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Representative Director: He Xian Han; hereinafter "the Company") announces the progress of the disclosed item as follows, as China Construction First Group Construction & Development Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "China Construction First") appealed to the Zhejiang Higher People's Court because China Construction First was dissatisfied with the decision on the lawsuit on public works mentioned in "(Progress of a Disclosed Item) Notice of a Lawsuit against Our Equity-Method Affiliate in China and a Decision on our Counterclaim (China Construction First: Public Works)" dated January 17, 2023 (hereinafter "the lawsuit on public works).

1. Overview of the other party in the lawsuit

(1) Name China Construction First Group Construction & Development Co., Ltd. (China Construction First) (2) Address Building 17, Wangli Road West, Chaoyang District, Beijing, People's Republic of China (3) Title and name of Liao Ganglin, Legal representative representative 2. Overview of the equity-method affiliate of the Company as of September 30, 2022 (1) Name Hangzhou Semiconductor Wafer Co., Ltd. (CCMC) (2) Address 888 Dongken Road, Qiantang New District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, People's Republic of China (3) Title and name of He Xian Han, Legal representative representative (4) Contents of business Manufacture of semiconductor wafers (5) Capital 5,032 million yuan (approx. 95.7 billion yen) (6) Our investment ratio 23.05%

*Exchange rate: 1 Chinese yuan = 19.01 yen

3. Progress

On January 3, 2023, China Construction First appealed to the Zhejiang Higher People's Court because China Construction

First was dissatisfied with the decision on the lawsuit on public works (date of service of the written appeal: January 17, 2023). *As for the progress until a judgment, please refer to "(Progress of a Disclosed Item) Notice of a Lawsuit against Our Equity- Method Affiliate in China and a Decision on our Counterclaim (China Construction First: Public Works)" dated January 17, 2023.

4. Future outlook

CCMC rationally estimated the obligation regarding this lawsuit in the previous term, and posted it in its financial statements.

We will insist the legitimacy of CCMC's activities in this lawsuit.

The impact on the business performance of the Company for the current fiscal year and onwards through this matter is expected to be minor. However, we will promptly disclose relevant items as soon as they are confirmed.