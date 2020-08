Ferrovial : Transactions carried out by Ferrovial, S.A. under its own share buy-back programme between 21 and 27 August 2020.

Transactions carried out by Ferrovial, S.A. under its own share buy-back programme between 21 and 27 August 2020.

Pursuant to article 227 of the Consolidated Text of the Spanish Securities Market Act (Texto Refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores), FERROVIAL, S.A. (the 'Company' or 'Ferrovial'), reports on the following:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Reference is made to our notice of other relevant information of 27 February 2020 (official registry number 490) relating to the buy-back programme of own shares approved by the Board of Directors of Ferrovial, in accordance with the authorisation granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting held on 5 April 2017 under item ten of its agenda (the 'Buy-back Programme').

Pursuant to articles 2.2 and 2.3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, of 8 March 2016, supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, of the European Parliament and of the Council, with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, we hereby inform you that between 21 and 27 August 2020, the Company has carried out the following transactions over its own shares under the Buy-back Programme:

Date Security Transaction Trading venue Number of shares Weighted average price (€) 21/08/2020 FER.MC Purchase BATE 10,254 22.748 21/08/2020 FER.MC Purchase CHIX 17,560 22.716 21/08/2020 FER.MC Purchase TRQX 1,615 22.803 21/08/2020 FER.MC Purchase XMAD 15,571 22.704 24/08/2020 FER.MC Purchase AQXE 2,729 23.149 24/08/2020 FER.MC Purchase BATE 4,709 23.121 24/08/2020 FER.MC Purchase CHIX 6,002 23.124 24/08/2020 FER.MC Purchase TRQX 4,747 23.149 24/08/2020 FER.MC Purchase XMAD 21,813 23.140 25/08/2020 FER.MC Purchase AQXE 2,473 23.397 25/08/2020 FER.MC Purchase BATE 1,868 23.431 25/08/2020 FER.MC Purchase CHIX 11,943 23.425 25/08/2020 FER.MC Purchase TRQX 4,304 23.351 25/08/2020 FER.MC Purchase XMAD 19,412 23.409 26/08/2020 FER.MC Purchase AQXE 3,225 23.135 26/08/2020 FER.MC Purchase BATE 4,975 23.135 26/08/2020 FER.MC Purchase CHIX 9,016 23.135 26/08/2020 FER.MC Purchase TRQX 4,571 23.134 26/08/2020 FER.MC Purchase XMAD 18,213 23.130 27/08/2020 FER.MC Purchase AQXE 2,995 23.041 27/08/2020 FER.MC Purchase BATE 4,934 23.044 27/08/2020 FER.MC Purchase CHIX 7,935 23.036 27/08/2020 FER.MC Purchase TRQX 3,953 23.026 27/08/2020 FER.MC Purchase XMAD 20,183 22.986

Detailed information of the transactions carried out within the referred period is attached as annex.

Madrid, 28 August 2020

Santiago Ortiz Vaamonde

Secretary of the Board of Directors of Ferrovial, S.A.

English translation for information purposes only. In the event of discrepancies between the English and the Spanish version, the Spanish version shall prevail.

ANNEX

Detailed information of the transactions carried out within the context of the share buy-back programme of Ferrovial, S.A. between 21 and 27 August 2020.