Ferrovial S A : Awarded the ComputerWorld 40th Anniversary Award

At the 40th Anniversary Gala for the publishing group IDG Communications and its main title 'ComputerWorld' on December 15, Ferrovial was awarded for its work in digital innovation. The Casino de Madrid hosted this important event, presented by journalist and writer Marta Robles.

The company's commitment to virtual reality for modifying the life cycle of infrastructure is one of the initiatives demonstrating its high level of dedication to digital transformation in the sector.

Technology is an essential pillar for Ferrovial, and it is a source of efficiency and differentiation in the industry. One example of this is the fact that it was one of the first companies in the sector to incorporate the Cloud as a work tool; it is also continuing to use and adding new technologies like BIM, blockchain, and virtual reality in several of its projects to modify the useful life of infrastructure.

Dimitris Bountolos, the general director of innovation and information systems at Ferrovial, states that: