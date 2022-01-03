Log in
    FER   ES0118900010

FERROVIAL, S.A.

(FER)
Ferrovial S A : Awarded the ComputerWorld 40th Anniversary Award

01/03/2022 | 08:19am EST
At the 40th Anniversary Gala for the publishing group IDG Communications and its main title 'ComputerWorld' on December 15, Ferrovial was awarded for its work in digital innovation. The Casino de Madrid hosted this important event, presented by journalist and writer Marta Robles.

The company's commitment to virtual reality for modifying the life cycle of infrastructure is one of the initiatives demonstrating its high level of dedication to digital transformation in the sector.

Technology is an essential pillar for Ferrovial, and it is a source of efficiency and differentiation in the industry. One example of this is the fact that it was one of the first companies in the sector to incorporate the Cloud as a work tool; it is also continuing to use and adding new technologies like BIM, blockchain, and virtual reality in several of its projects to modify the useful life of infrastructure.

Dimitris Bountolos, the general director of innovation and information systems at Ferrovial, states that:

Disclaimer

Ferrovial SA published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 13:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 454 M 7 325 M 7 325 M
Net income 2021 139 M 158 M 158 M
Net Debt 2021 2 233 M 2 534 M 2 534 M
P/E ratio 2021 95,9x
Yield 2021 1,99%
Capitalization 19 975 M 22 717 M 22 671 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,44x
EV / Sales 2022 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 18 515
Free-Float 62,8%
Technical analysis trends FERROVIAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 27,56 €
Average target price 28,05 €
Spread / Average Target 1,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ignacio Madridejos Fernández Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ernesto López Mozo Chief Financial Officer
Rafael del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo Executive Chairman
Dimitris Bountolos Chief Information & Innovation Officer
José Fernando Sánchez-Junco Mans Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERROVIAL, S.A.0.00%22 717
VINCI0.00%60 001
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED0.00%35 730
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.00%33 017
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.00%20 783
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD0.00%19 265