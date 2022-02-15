Ferrovial S A : Budimex awarded in the ‘Build Safely' competition for the Extension of Rockwool Production Plant
15 of February of 2022
Disclaimer
Ferrovial SA published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 17:46:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about FERROVIAL, S.A.
Analyst Recommendations on FERROVIAL, S.A.
Sales 2021
6 579 M
7 436 M
7 436 M
Net income 2021
185 M
209 M
209 M
Net Debt 2021
2 986 M
3 376 M
3 376 M
P/E ratio 2021
74,3x
Yield 2021
2,36%
Capitalization
17 250 M
19 498 M
19 498 M
EV / Sales 2021
3,08x
EV / Sales 2022
3,02x
Nbr of Employees
18 515
Free-Float
62,8%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends FERROVIAL, S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
23,80 €
Average target price
28,72 €
Spread / Average Target
20,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.