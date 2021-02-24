Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Ferrovial, S.A.    FER   ES0118900010

FERROVIAL, S.A.

(FER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ferrovial S A : Digital health checks vital to travel recovery, Heathrow says

02/24/2021 | 04:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A person goes up an escalator at Terminal 2 of Heathrow Airport, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Digital health checks will be vital to a recovery in foreign travel from the COVID-19 pandemic, Britain's Heathrow airport said on Wednesday, after a collapse in passenger numbers saw it plunge to a 2 billion pound ($2.8 billion) loss last year.

The UK government said on Monday trips abroad could restart in mid-May as its vaccination campaign kicks in, sparking a surge in holiday bookings.

It is also looking into a digital health passport or app to help ease restrictions, while conceding the benefits have to be weighed against potential risks to civil liberties.

But Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said digital technology, and international agreements, would be vital to reviving a travel industry on its knees.

"It's absolutely critical and that's one of the main things that government needs to work on," he said, when asked about a digital health app.

At present, paper checks on COVID-19 test results and passenger locator forms take 20 minutes per traveller at Heathrow, making travel near impossible should passenger numbers rise from current low levels.

Britain's biggest airport said it was "very likely" people would be able to go on their summer holidays, but expects passenger numbers will take time to recover.

The airport, west of London, is forecasting 25 million passengers in the second half of the year, meaning it would be operating at about 50% capacity.

Heathrow, owned by Spain's Ferrovial, the Qatar Investment Authority, China Investment Corp and others, last year lost its title as Europe's busiest airport to Paris after its flight schedules shrank more than those of its rivals.

Passenger numbers plunged 73% to 22 million people last year, with half of those travelling during January and February, before the pandemic shut down global travel in March.

Heathrow said it had 3.9 billion pounds of liquidity, giving it sufficient resources to keep going with low levels of traffic until 2023, despite the 2 billion loss before tax for 2020.

The airport urged the government to provide business tax breaks for big airports, something only available to smaller airports so far, and to extend the furlough job support scheme to help it financially before the recovery takes off.

(Reporting by Sarah Young. Editing by James Davey and Mark Potter)

By Sarah Young


© Reuters 2021
All news about FERROVIAL, S.A.
04:42aFERROVIAL S A : Digital health checks vital to travel recovery, Heathrow says
RE
04:38aFERROVIAL S A : Website, Winner of the PR Daily Content Marketing Awards
PU
03:48aFERROVIAL S A : CES 2021 - Here's the tech that's got us excited for the year ah..
PU
02/22HOW WE BRING RESPECT FOR THE ENVIRON : A Story of Challenges and Opportunities
PU
02/22AECOM : Florida to benefit from eVTOL vertiports network following new partnersh..
AQ
02/19MAKING LONDON A BETTER PLACE WITH A : What Sets the Tideway Project Apart?
PU
02/18FERROVIAL S A : AECOM and Ferrovial to design vertiport infrastructure to enable..
PU
02/17FERROVIAL S A : Cities Of The Future
PU
02/16FERROVIAL S A : Part of Forética's New Business Council for Sustainable Developm..
PU
02/16FERROVIAL S A : Public health or the economy? A false dichotomy
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 253 M 7 600 M 7 600 M
Net income 2020 -462 M -562 M -562 M
Net Debt 2020 3 258 M 3 960 M 3 960 M
P/E ratio 2020 -34,8x
Yield 2020 2,23%
Capitalization 15 419 M 18 748 M 18 740 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,99x
EV / Sales 2021 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 82 693
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart FERROVIAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ferrovial, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERROVIAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 23,65 €
Last Close Price 21,31 €
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ignacio Madridejos Fernández Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ernesto López Mozo Chief Financial Officer
Rafael del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo Executive Chairman
Federico Flórez Gutiérrez Chief Information & Innovation Officer
Santiago Javier Fernández Valbuena Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERROVIAL, S.A.-5.71%18 748
VINCI SA7.69%60 203
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.40%32 127
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED15.44%28 818
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.78%20 070
BOUYGUES0.30%15 627
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ