Ferrovial S A : How to Shine at a Job Interview

The wide world of Human Resources allows people to adapt to companies properly. To this end, we're going to talk about some possible tips and tricks to take into account if you are considering sending your CV in for a job.

Basic steps to having a good CV

Your CV having relevant information and catching the recruiter's attention with an original design.

Being available by mail/phone for a possible interview.

Being prepared on the planned day of the interview.

The profession I'm in (hiring in an HR department) requires being attentive to both verbal and non-verbal language. When evaluating a candidate in interviews, the content is as important as the way they express themselves.

Candidates often ask themselves: what will the interviewer be like? What will they ask me? How long will it last? Will I do it well? What will the other candidates who apply for the position be like?… Each candidate has a different personality, and that comes across in every interview. There are different profiles: the one who speaks as though it were a monologue, the one who asks many questions to get information, the one who has answers ready for the interview, the one who doesn't even know what the company does…

The most important thing is to go into it with a clear mind and confidence, to feel calm and prepared, and to believe that this position is for you. This will give off a great sense of well-being within yourself.

How to have a good interview

Next, we'll offer some guidelines to consider when it comes to the interview itself:

Rest for the necessary amount of time the day before. A rested mind works three times better than a tired one.

Eat healthily . What we eat influences a large part of our day to day life; that is why it's so important to eat a healthy diet so that our mind and body work better.

Get exercise. Exercising stimulates the brain and ensures your well-being.

Avoid doing any activities that have negative effects . Don't get into arguments in the hours before the interview, and if you have to travel, leave in time so that you don't get nervous.

Be yourself . 'A liar is caught faster than a lame man.' Try to be the best version of yourself and convey confidence; after all, if you feel at ease, you'll make others feel it, too.

Think about your strengths and weaknesses. Taking a few minutes to reflect on what you're like and what you want is great since that can bring you awareness of what you can contribute to a company, both professionally and personally.

If you follow these guidelines, you will get better results in interviews.

Attending to your emotions in interviews

Another factor that we must attend to is our psychological well-being, listening to our thoughts and emotions.

We spend so much time working, studying, sharing moments with family, friends, our partners… But on many occasions, we don't attend to our own emotions. Emotions are a set of human reactions that allows the individual to adapt to different situations. They may be positive or negative, depending on the specific experience you're going through.

When you first walk into work, do you ever stop and think about how you're doing? What are your motivations? What do you aspire to in life? It is as important to listen to yourself as it is to be heard. Most of us aren't aware of how useful it is to talk about what is not working in our lives, about what we'd like to change, whether personally or professionally. Actually, the most important thing of all is to think: how would you do it, what the steps would be to carry that out, and how much time you would be willing to dedicate to it.

A few months ago, I came to a conclusion about the phrase, 'time heals all wounds.'I doubt that time can repair something irreversible, since we're all human and have memory. Healing will never be enough for regret, nor will any period of time give you back something you lost. We don't know what we'll do tomorrow because we don't know how something as complex as time is going to act; we don't know who we're going to meet along the way, nor do we ever plan to take a completely different turn in our lives.

The best option is to know how to manage time with what you like the most, what fills you up, and what you struggle with. Seeing that there is something beyond your mind - time is money, but if you share it with people that are worth it, that is priceless.

After reading this article, I hope you see the importance of spending time on mental health. A healthy mind successfully achieves goals and will achieve whatever it sets out to do.