Ferrovial, S.A.

FERROVIAL, S.A.

(FER)
Ferrovial S A : LYSA SCULLY APPOINTED EXTERNAL ADVISOR FOR FERROVIAL AIRPORTS U.S.

01/18/2021 | 09:24am EST
Ferrovial Airports has announced the appointment of Lysa Scully, Principal and President, LL Aviation Advisors, LLC as an independent Senior Advisor for its U.S. division.

'I am delighted to be able to announce that Lysa is part of our team. Her unique experience and expertise managing and leading the development of large and complex airport infrastructure will be key to support Ferrovial Airports' growth strategy in the U.S. market ', said Jorge Gil, CEO of Ferrovial Airports.

'I am excited to work with Ferrovial Airports U.S. on opportunities to provide exceptional customer experiences for airport guests', said Lysa Scully.

Prior to starting her own advisory firm, Lysa had a distinguished 33-year career as an innovative leader at The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. As former CEO of LaGuardia, 20th largest airport in the U.S., Lysa led a team of 400 people in delivering unprecedented positive change to the customer experience for its 30 million annual passengers. Under Lysa's leadership, airport passenger volumes grew to record levels, investment in the airport reached historic highs, and regulatory compliance remained flawless. Lysa led the airport through its transformative $9 billion redevelopment program and was a founding partner in the largest airport Public Private Partnership and construction project in U.S. airport infrastructure history.

Before her role at LaGuardia, Lysa spent more than ten years as a senior executive in aviation headquarters, directing programs for customer excellence, landside and parking, concessions, and strategic planning for the Port Authority's five airport system. She also served as Corporate Secretary for The Port Authority, an elected officer of the Agency.

Lysa holds an MBA in Finance from Pace University - Lubin School of Business, a BS in Accounting from Rutgers University, and is an Airport Certified Employee in Operations and Security through the American Association of Airport Executives.

Lysa is a member of the Board of Trustees of Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology and is a member of the Critical Infrastructure Strategic Advisory Board of Parsons Corporation.

Disclaimer

Ferrovial SA published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

© Publicnow 2021
