Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Ferrovial, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FER   ES0118900010

FERROVIAL, S.A.

(FER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ferrovial S A : Rafael del Pino participates in the VII Forum on Engineering and Public works

12/01/2021 | 12:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On November 30th, the VII Global Forum on Engineering and Public Works, organized by the College of Civil Engineering, and in collaboration with the Fundación Caminos, Menéndez Pelayo International University and the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, took place at the headquarters of the College of Roads, Channels and Ports (CICCP) in Madrid.

The event was inaugurated by the president of the CICCP, Miguel Ángel Carrillo,and the Director of the Menéndez Pelayo International University (UIPM), Carlos Andradas,who were joined by Nadia Calviño, First Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Raquel Sánchez, Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, and Rafael del Pino, Chairman of Ferrovial, among other prominent speakers.

The forum, under the theme "Pathways for a new transformation in Spain", has taken place at a time that calls for an analysis of the Spanish energy system, water resources, and impacts of climate change. The Next Generation funds, which finance the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, represent a historic opportunity for Spain to promote the necessary reforms and address the need for investment in infrastructure, as well as to generate more social and territorial cohesion. Investment in public works construction, sustainable mobility projects and housing rehabilitation represent a vital opportunity for modernization, economic reactivation and the much-needed job creation.

Mr. Rafael del Pino made the opening speech of the round table 'Construction and Public Works for the recovery' which was attended by Julián Núñez, Chairman of SEOPAN, Enrique Rodríguez, Managing Director of ANCI, Pablo Bueno, Chairman of Tecniberia and Mariano Sanz, Secretary General of the CNC. The round table was moderated by the journalist Mariano Guindal.

During his intervention, Mr. Del Pino stated how Spanish companies are ready to respond to Spain's economic recovery given that Ferrovial is a global leader of projects and investments and holds ample experience and enough capacity to support in this task.

In addition, he also highlighted the driving capacity of the infrastructure and public works sector since they develop projects with an enormous potential while being able to mobilize investments and generate a structural impact on society and the economy.

Disclaimer

Ferrovial SA published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 17:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FERROVIAL, S.A.
12:41pFERROVIAL S A : Rafael del Pino participates in the VII Forum on Engineering and Public wo..
PU
07:31aFERROVIAL S A : completes sale of its Environmental Services business in Spain and Portuga..
PU
11/30PHISHING : what it is, the dangers it poses, and how to prevent them
PU
11/29MANAGED LANES : An Innovative Solution to Traffic Congestion
PU
11/26FERROVIAL S A : Mental health's importance in working at a healthy company
PU
11/25FERROVIAL S A : collaborates with the Candelita Foundation on the International Day for th..
PU
11/24FERROVIAL S A : Participates in The Day After to Analyze the Results of COP26
PU
11/24TEAMWORK, INNOVATIVE THINKING, AND D : a story of building a bridge
PU
11/23AGS Airports Ltd part of new Scottish consortium launched to unlock low-level wind powe..
AQ
11/22FERROVIAL S A : Fidel Saenz de Ormijana new member of the University of Texas Distinguishe..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FERROVIAL, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 6 451 M 7 320 M 7 320 M
Net income 2021 76,2 M 86,5 M 86,5 M
Net Debt 2021 2 576 M 2 923 M 2 923 M
P/E ratio 2021 129x
Yield 2021 2,22%
Capitalization 18 112 M 20 415 M 20 552 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,21x
EV / Sales 2022 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 18 515
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart FERROVIAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ferrovial, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERROVIAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 24,56 €
Average target price 27,68 €
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ignacio Madridejos Fernández Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ernesto López Mozo Chief Financial Officer
Rafael del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo Executive Chairman
Dimitris Bountolos Chief Information & Innovation Officer
José Fernando Sánchez-Junco Mans Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERROVIAL, S.A.8.67%20 415
VINCI2.83%53 809
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED37.00%32 985
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.64%30 582
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.57%18 960
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.30.84%18 383