Ferrovial S A : Rafael del Pino participates in the VII Forum on Engineering and Public works

On November 30th, the VII Global Forum on Engineering and Public Works, organized by the College of Civil Engineering, and in collaboration with the Fundación Caminos, Menéndez Pelayo International University and the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, took place at the headquarters of the College of Roads, Channels and Ports (CICCP) in Madrid.

The event was inaugurated by the president of the CICCP, Miguel Ángel Carrillo,and the Director of the Menéndez Pelayo International University (UIPM), Carlos Andradas,who were joined by Nadia Calviño, First Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Raquel Sánchez, Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, and Rafael del Pino, Chairman of Ferrovial, among other prominent speakers.

The forum, under the theme "Pathways for a new transformation in Spain", has taken place at a time that calls for an analysis of the Spanish energy system, water resources, and impacts of climate change. The Next Generation funds, which finance the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, represent a historic opportunity for Spain to promote the necessary reforms and address the need for investment in infrastructure, as well as to generate more social and territorial cohesion. Investment in public works construction, sustainable mobility projects and housing rehabilitation represent a vital opportunity for modernization, economic reactivation and the much-needed job creation.

Mr. Rafael del Pino made the opening speech of the round table 'Construction and Public Works for the recovery' which was attended by Julián Núñez, Chairman of SEOPAN, Enrique Rodríguez, Managing Director of ANCI, Pablo Bueno, Chairman of Tecniberia and Mariano Sanz, Secretary General of the CNC. The round table was moderated by the journalist Mariano Guindal.

During his intervention, Mr. Del Pino stated how Spanish companies are ready to respond to Spain's economic recovery given that Ferrovial is a global leader of projects and investments and holds ample experience and enough capacity to support in this task.

In addition, he also highlighted the driving capacity of the infrastructure and public works sector since they develop projects with an enormous potential while being able to mobilize investments and generate a structural impact on society and the economy.