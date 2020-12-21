Log in
Ferrovial S A : Registration in the Commercial Registry of the share capital reduction through the redemption of own shares

12/21/2020 | 11:33am EST
  1. Ferrovial
  2. Investors
Registration in the Commercial Registry of the share capital reduction through the redemption of own shares
Published today

Total number of voting rights and capital

FERROVIAL, S.A. (the 'Company' or 'Ferrovial), in accordance with article 227 of the Consolidated Text of the Spanish Securities Market Act, announces the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Following the communication of Other Relevant Information of 9 December 2020 (registration number 6,076), Ferrovial hereby informs that on 17 December 2020 the public deed relating to the share capital reduction in the amount of €2,892,132.20, by means of the redemption of 14,460,661 own shares, was registered in the Commercial Registry of Madrid.

As a result, the share capital of Ferrovial has been set at €146,580,475.20 corresponding to 732,902,376 ordinary shares of a single class of €0.20 of face value each.

Madrid, 21 December 2020

Santiago Ortiz Vaamonde

Secretary of the Board of Directors of Ferrovial, S.A.

More information about this Other Relevant Information

English translation for information purposes only. In the event of discrepancies between the English and the Spanish version, the Spanish version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Ferrovial SA published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 16:32:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
