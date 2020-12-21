Ferrovial S A : Registration in the Commercial Registry of the share capital reduction through the redemption of own shares

Published today
Total number of voting rights and capital
FERROVIAL, S.A. (the 'Company' or 'Ferrovial), in accordance with article 227 of the Consolidated Text of the Spanish Securities Market Act, announces the following
OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION
Following the communication of Other Relevant Information of 9 December 2020 (registration number 6,076), Ferrovial hereby informs that on 17 December 2020 the public deed relating to the share capital reduction in the amount of €2,892,132.20, by means of the redemption of 14,460,661 own shares, was registered in the Commercial Registry of Madrid.
As a result, the share capital of Ferrovial has been set at €146,580,475.20 corresponding to 732,902,376 ordinary shares of a single class of €0.20 of face value each.
Madrid, 21 December 2020
Santiago Ortiz Vaamonde
Secretary of the Board of Directors of Ferrovial, S.A.
