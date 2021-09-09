Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Ferrovial, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FER   ES0118900010

FERROVIAL, S.A.

(FER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ferrovial S A : The new A2 link with the AP7 at Castellbisbal, Barcelona has been delivered

09/09/2021 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On September 1, the ceremony for the commissioning of the new link between the A2 and the AP7 was presided over by the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Raquel Sánchez, who was accompanied by the Government Delegate in Catalonia, Teresa Cunillera, and by Mitma's Secretary General for Infrastructures, Sergio Vázquez Torrón, in addition to the mayors of the area.

The project represents a significant reduction in travel times, with a 7.5 km cut of the current route, an improvement in mobility for users of the Metropolitan Area of Barcelona and a great benefit for the municipalities in the area with a population of more than one and a half million people.

Ferrovial Construction was represented at the event by Ignacio Clopés, Iberia, Latam and Other Markets director, Juan Lozano, Civils Director, Joaquín García, Mediterranean Region director, Kenneth Martínez, civil Works manager, Josep Usach, Phase 3 Site Manager, Albert Campo, Phase 2 Site Manager, and Juan Muñoz, Phase 1 Site Manager; Joan Farrús and Ricard Corominas, production Managers, Gonzalo Manso, engineer in training, Manuel Lopez, Victor Lema, Emilio Pazos and Alberto Serra, foremen, Jose Rios and Jose Mª Castelló, topography managers, Fernando Garcia-Patos and Javier Cabanillas, topographers, Miguel Delgado, safety technician, Jordi Garcia Alegre, quality technician and Andres Diaz and Miguel Angel Montoro, administration staff.​​​​​​​

The works consisted in the construction of a new road with two separate carriageways with a dual carriageway section linking the A2 freeway with the AP7 freeway and facilitating the Lleida-Girona and Girona-Lleida links, crossing the Llobregat river, the Rubí stream and the Adif railway tracks through the new Llobregat viaduct, as well as connecting with the C-1413a road from Molins de Rei to Vic. It also connects the municipalities of Sant Andreu de la Barca and Pallejá with those of Castellbisbal and Rubí.

The budget for the works amounts to 74.57 million euros.
The approximate total length of the roads included in the project is 6.5 km, with the trunk of the connecting highway being 2.5 km long.

The project consists of several structures. The main one, the so-called 'Llobregat viaduct', consists of two independent parallel structures of 874 and 836 meters, respectively. These are two mixed structures of variable depth between 3.5 and 5 meters, with Corten steel caisson and concrete top slab, with elliptical section piers founded by piles of 30 meters in length.

In addition, two overpasses have been built for the C-1413a road and to save the AP7, as well as the enlargement of 4 underpasses, 2 on the A2 highway and the Roques Blanques and Canteras Berta cemetery underpasses in the AP7 area. Likewise, 19 walls of different types have been built, in addition to various transversal drainage works.

The environmental restitution and landscape integration of the entire project area has also been carried out. Specifically, the restoration of the Llobregat river and the Rubí stream, the environmental integration in the area of contact with the Parc de Collserola and the restoration and integration of the various earth deposits executed.

Disclaimer

Ferrovial SA published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 09:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FERROVIAL, S.A.
05:12aFERROVIAL S A : The new A2 link with the AP7 at Castellbisbal, Barcelona has bee..
PU
09/08Ryanair says UK lagging Europe on post-COVID recovery
RE
09/08FERROVIAL S A : How to improve safety through conversations
PU
09/07FERROVIAL S A : Cooperation between Ferrovial and CODESPA helps fight the COVID-..
PU
09/06FERROVIAL S A : What will the future of work be like?
PU
09/02FERROVIAL S A : 10 Reasons To Cycle to Work
PU
09/01FERROVIAL S A : - The Campaign for International Women in Engineering Day 2020 W..
AQ
08/31SUBTERRANEAN CITIES : Living Life Underground
PU
08/31FERROVIAL S A : The Campaign for International Women in Engineering Day 2020 Win..
PU
08/26FERROVIAL S A : Day-to-day Operations inside Highway 407 ETR's Control Room
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FERROVIAL, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 6 447 M 7 619 M 7 619 M
Net income 2021 -24,3 M -28,7 M -28,7 M
Net Debt 2021 2 606 M 3 080 M 3 080 M
P/E ratio 2021 -297x
Yield 2021 2,14%
Capitalization 18 591 M 21 965 M 21 972 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,29x
EV / Sales 2022 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 19 361
Free-Float 62,8%
Chart FERROVIAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ferrovial, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERROVIAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 25,31 €
Average target price 26,36 €
Spread / Average Target 4,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ignacio Madridejos Fernández Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ernesto López Mozo Chief Financial Officer
Rafael del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo Executive Chairman
Dimitris Bountolos Chief Information & Innovation Officer
José Fernando Sánchez-Junco Mans Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERROVIAL, S.A.11.99%21 965
VINCI12.91%61 663
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED5.23%33 731
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED29.38%32 143
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED20.11%22 526
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED33.73%19 606