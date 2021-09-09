Ferrovial S A : The new A2 link with the AP7 at Castellbisbal, Barcelona has been delivered

On September 1, the ceremony for the commissioning of the new link between the A2 and the AP7 was presided over by the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Raquel Sánchez, who was accompanied by the Government Delegate in Catalonia, Teresa Cunillera, and by Mitma's Secretary General for Infrastructures, Sergio Vázquez Torrón, in addition to the mayors of the area.

The project represents a significant reduction in travel times, with a 7.5 km cut of the current route, an improvement in mobility for users of the Metropolitan Area of Barcelona and a great benefit for the municipalities in the area with a population of more than one and a half million people.

Ferrovial Construction was represented at the event by Ignacio Clopés, Iberia, Latam and Other Markets director, Juan Lozano, Civils Director, Joaquín García, Mediterranean Region director, Kenneth Martínez, civil Works manager, Josep Usach, Phase 3 Site Manager, Albert Campo, Phase 2 Site Manager, and Juan Muñoz, Phase 1 Site Manager; Joan Farrús and Ricard Corominas, production Managers, Gonzalo Manso, engineer in training, Manuel Lopez, Victor Lema, Emilio Pazos and Alberto Serra, foremen, Jose Rios and Jose Mª Castelló, topography managers, Fernando Garcia-Patos and Javier Cabanillas, topographers, Miguel Delgado, safety technician, Jordi Garcia Alegre, quality technician and Andres Diaz and Miguel Angel Montoro, administration staff.​​​​​​​

The works consisted in the construction of a new road with two separate carriageways with a dual carriageway section linking the A2 freeway with the AP7 freeway and facilitating the Lleida-Girona and Girona-Lleida links, crossing the Llobregat river, the Rubí stream and the Adif railway tracks through the new Llobregat viaduct, as well as connecting with the C-1413a road from Molins de Rei to Vic. It also connects the municipalities of Sant Andreu de la Barca and Pallejá with those of Castellbisbal and Rubí.

The budget for the works amounts to 74.57 million euros.

The approximate total length of the roads included in the project is 6.5 km, with the trunk of the connecting highway being 2.5 km long.

The project consists of several structures. The main one, the so-called 'Llobregat viaduct', consists of two independent parallel structures of 874 and 836 meters, respectively. These are two mixed structures of variable depth between 3.5 and 5 meters, with Corten steel caisson and concrete top slab, with elliptical section piers founded by piles of 30 meters in length.

In addition, two overpasses have been built for the C-1413a road and to save the AP7, as well as the enlargement of 4 underpasses, 2 on the A2 highway and the Roques Blanques and Canteras Berta cemetery underpasses in the AP7 area. Likewise, 19 walls of different types have been built, in addition to various transversal drainage works.

The environmental restitution and landscape integration of the entire project area has also been carried out. Specifically, the restoration of the Llobregat river and the Rubí stream, the environmental integration in the area of contact with the Parc de Collserola and the restoration and integration of the various earth deposits executed.